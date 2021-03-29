France has nearly 5,000 COVID patients in ICU as hospital pressure rises

Northern French hospital battles to save lives
·1 min read

PARIS (Reuters) - France recorded the highest number of people in intensive care units (ICU) with COVID-19 since the second lockdown in November and the number of people in hospital with the disease rose by over 600 in a day, the biggest jump in more than four months.

The health ministry reported on Monday that the number of patients in intensive care with COVID-19 increased by 102 to 4,974, more than the 4,919 high of mid-November, although still well below a record of over 7,000 last April.

The number of people in hospital with the virus rose by 610 to a new 2021 high of 28,322 as emergency unit doctors warned that the situation was set to get worse in coming weeks.

France also reported 360 new deaths in hospitals from COVID-19, taking the cumulative death toll since the start of the epidemic to nearly 95,000.

In a statement to a newspaper on Sunday, a group of 41 hospital doctors in the Paris region warned that they might soon have to start choosing between patients for emergency treatment.

Scientists have argued that the government's partial lockdown measures targeting high-infection zones like Paris are inadequate faced with fast-spreading coronavirus variants.

(Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten and GV De Clercq; Editing by Alistair Bell)

Recommended Stories

  • Update your iPhone, iPad now because of malicious security threat, Apple says

    Here’s what to know.

  • Is Lithia Motors (LAD) Stock A Buy or Sell?

    The financial regulations require hedge funds and wealthy investors that exceeded the $100 million holdings threshold to file a report that shows their positions at the end of every quarter. Even though it isn’t the intention, these filings to a certain extent level the playing field for ordinary investors. The latest round of 13F filings […]

  • TC Early Stage will dive deep on how to fundraise for your startup

    Despite the fact that capital is abundant and dozens of startups get funding every day, the process of raising institutional capital is anything but simple. From getting an investor's attention to nailing your virtual pitch meeting to the legal aspects of your term sheet, there is plenty to navigate. Marlon Nichols is an expert in early-stage investments, having invested in countless successful ventures such as Gimlet Media, MongoDB, Thrive Market, PlayVS, Fair, Wonderschool and Finesse.

  • Is QSR Stock A Buy or Sell?

    At Insider Monkey, we pore over the filings of nearly 887 top investment firms every quarter, a process we have now completed for the latest reporting period. The data we’ve gathered as a result gives us access to a wealth of collective knowledge based on these firms’ portfolio holdings as of December 31st. In this […]

  • Exclusive: J&J CEO pay irks investors upset with opioid lawsuits fallout

    Johnson & Johnson is coming under fire from some investors who are raising questions about companies that give their chief executives hefty pay raises despite facing billions of dollars in legal costs over their role in the U.S. opioid crisis. J&J has always excluded certain one-time costs such as litigation expenses from its calculation of stock payouts to executives, an approach that compensation consultants say is common across corporate America. It is attracting investor scrutiny now because it partially shields J&J chief executive Alex Gorsky from some $9 billion in costs over two years that have arisen from lawsuits claiming the healthcare company fueled the opioid crisis and allegations of asbestos in its talc baby powder.

  • Apple releases iPhone, iPad, and Watch security patches for zero-day bug under active attack

    Apple has released an update for iPhones, iPads and Watches to patch a security vulnerability under active attack by hackers. The security update lands as iOS 14.4.2 and iPadOS 14.4.2, which also covers a patch to older devices as iOS 12.5.2. Apple said the vulnerability, discovered by security researchers at Google's Project Zero, may have been "actively exploited" by hackers.

  • Stanford's Anna Wilson finds joy, purpose in defense. We should celebrate her for it.

    Anna Wilson has blossomed into one of the nation’s best defenders after years of injuries, frustration. Now, she wants to lead Stanford to a title.

  • The struggle to reopen George Floyd Square: 'Injustice closed these streets; only justice should open them'

    George Floyd Square has been blocked off by concrete barricades and makeshift checkpoints since Floyd died while in police custody.

  • Renato Nunez decides to stay with Detroit Tigers, report to Triple-A Toledo

    In a surprising move, Renato Nunez is staying with the Detroit Tigers, despite getting cut Friday from consideration to make the Opening Day roster.

  • Doctors issue warning over rise in French COVID-19 intensive care patients

    The number of COVID-19 patients in France's intensive care units has risen to a new high for this year, health ministry data showed on Sunday, as doctors warned a third wave of infections could soon overwhelm hospitals. There were 4,872 ICU patients being treated for COVID-19, close to a November peak during France's second wave of the virus, though well below a high of about 7,000 in April last year. The number of new infections fell, however, by around 5,600 to 37,014.

  • Reacting to bloody coup, US suspends trade deal with Myanmar

    The United States on Monday suspended a trade deal with Myanmar until a democratic government is brought back to the Southeast Asian country after a bloody Feb. 1 coup. The military overthrew the elected government, jailed Aung San Suu Kyi and other civilian leaders and killed and imprisoned protesters in the country also known as Burma.

  • New York lawmakers agree to legalize recreational marijuana

    New York is poised to join a growing number of states that have legalized marijuana after state lawmakers reached a deal to allow sales of the drug for recreational use. The agreement reached Saturday would expand the state's existing medical marijuana program and set up a a licensing and taxation system for recreational sales. It has taken years for the state's lawmakers to come to a consensus on how to legalize recreational marijuana in New York.

  • CDC director has feeling of 'impending doom' amid new spike

    The head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention made an impassioned plea to Americans Monday not to let their guard down in the fight against COVID-19, warning of a potential fourth wave of the virus and saying she has a recurring feeling "of impending doom." Speaking during a virtual White House briefing, Dr. Rochelle Walensky grew emotional as she reflected on her experience treating COVID-19 patients who are alone at the end of their lives. “We have so much to look forward to, so much promise and potential of where we are and so much reason for hope," she said.

  • 'Impending doom': CDC, White House warn of new surge as U.S. COVID-19 cases rise

    Biden administration officials pleaded with Americans on Monday to continue to take precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 amid an increase in cases across the country. Dr. Rochelle Walensky, head of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, with emotion in her voice, urged public officials and others to spread the word about the seriousness of the situation in an effort to prevent a fourth surge. She said the United States surpassed 30 million cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, and that the seven-day average of new cases was slightly less than 60,000 cases per day - a 10 percent increase compared with the prior seven-day period.

  • ‘The only threat you face is unarmed children’: Beto O’Rourke mocks Ted Cruz’s claim border smugglers heckled him

    O’Rourke listed problems Texans face that Cruz could address instead of posting videos from border

  • Trump backs Georgia voting law branded ‘un-American’ as Ted Cruz rebuked over border stunt

    Follow the latest updates

  • Indonesia raids find explosives, militant suspects after church attack

    Indonesian police discovered powerful explosives and arrested more suspected Islamist militants on Monday, after a series of raids following a suicide attack a day earlier outside a cathedral on the first day of the Easter Holy Week. The two bombers were the only fatalities in Sunday's attack in the city of Makassar on Sulawesi island, which wounded 19 people and took place as mass was finishing. Police said the bombers were a married couple who belonged to Jamaah Ansharut Daulah (JAD), an Islamic State-inspired group suspected of suicide attacks on churches and a police post that killed at least 30 people in the city of Surabaya in 2018.

  • School cyber-attack affects 40,000 pupils’ email

    The Harris Federation, which runs 50 academies in and around London, was hit by a ransomware attack.

  • Gordon scores 13 in Denver debut, a 126-102 win over Hawks

    Aaron Gordon scored 13 points in his debut with Denver, and the Nuggets beat the Atlanta Hawks 126-102 on Sunday night. Denver acquired Gordon from Orlando at the trade deadline and he got the start, playing 21 minutes. JaVale McGee, who was traded to Denver from Cleveland in a deadline deal, didn’t play.

  • Terance Mann's rise coupled with 'Playoff Rondo' could be Clippers' winning combo

    Terance Mann has developed into a talented attacker in the paint for the Clippers, and that could pair well with what Rajon Rondo brings to the team.