France Nears Deal With Algeria for More Natural Gas Imports

Tara Patel
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) --

Most Read from Bloomberg

French utility Engie SA is closing in on an agreement with Algeria for an increase in imports of natural gas, a deal that could come after an official visit to the country by President Emmanuel Macron.

“Diplomatic negotiations are ongoing,” government spokesman Olivier Veran said Sunday on BFM TV, adding that an announcement could come shortly. Europe 1 radio first reported on the possible accord that could raise deliveries by about 50%. Veran declined to comment on the figure.

“There was a rapprochement during the visit,” he said. “The visit can’t be summarized by energy questions, even though in the current context the question of energy was on the table.”

Engie Chief Executive Officer Catherine Macgregor, who was part of Macron’s delegation, met with Algeria’s energy minister and the head of state-run Sonatrach, Europe 1 reported. France gets about 8% of its gas from Algeria, it said.

An Engie spokesman confirmed ongoing talks, but declined to give details about the nature or timing of any new agreement.

Algeria is Europe’s biggest gas supplier after Russia and Norway, including to France, and it has discovered new reservoirs that have drawn growing interest. The Algerian government recently signed deals with Italy for increased gas shipments.

Read more: France’s Le Maire in Gas Supply Talks With Algerian Officials

(Adds comment from Engie in fifth paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Strike cancels 60 flights at Portugal's Lisbon airport

    Around 60 flights were cancelled at Lisbon airport on Sunday, the last day of a strike by handling workers that has brought more disruption to summer travel at Portugal's main airports since Friday, data from national airports operator ANA showed. Employees of handling company Portway are demanding better holiday pay and more career progression. ANA's website showed 31 arrivals and 28 departures had been cancelled on Sunday at Lisbon, Portugal's busiest airport.

  • Norway's Equinor eyes sale of stake in Statfjord field, presentation shows

    Norway's Equinor is considering selling a 28% stake in Statfjord field, which straddles the Norwegian and British continental shelves, alongside minority stakes in several satellite fields, a presentation seen by Reuters showed. The company has hired U.S. investment bank Houlihan Lokey to advise on the sale, which could fetch up to $500 million, a source familiar with the sale told Reuters. Equinor also plans to sell minority stakes in the connected fields Statfjord North, Statfjord East and Sygna, the presentation showed.

  • German Finance Chief Sounds Alarm on Soaring Power Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergPowell’s 8-Minute Speech Erases $78 Billion From Richest AmericansStocks Face Another Sharp Slide After Powell’s Hawkish PivotTop Central Bankers Deliver Hawkish Message at Jackson HoleAir France Pilots Suspended After In-Flight Cockpit BrawlTrump’s Stash at Mar-a-Lago Included Highly Classified DocumentsGerman Finance Minister Christian Lindner said the governme

  • Danaher and 5 Other Stocks for the Water Crisis

    Climate change and population growth have made water an increasingly valuable and essential asset. That means this often overlooked industry may be coming into its own. Here’s how to invest in it.

  • 6m households to have savings wiped out after energy price cap surge

    PM urged to act ‘decisively and urgently’ as households left reeling by 80pc rise in energy price cap The eye-watering cost of groceries if they rose as much as the price cap FTSE 100 sheds 0.7pc Ben Marlow: Renewable energy is the only way out of this mess Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Germany to Reach October Gas-Storage Target Already Next Month

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergPowell’s 8-Minute Speech Erases $78 Billion From Richest AmericansStocks Face Another Sharp Slide After Powell’s Hawkish PivotTop Central Bankers Deliver Hawkish Message at Jackson HoleAir France Pilots Suspended After In-Flight Cockpit BrawlTrump’s Stash at Mar-a-Lago Included Highly Classified DocumentsGermany’s economy ministry said gas-storage facilities are filling up faster than planned despite uncertainty over supplies through a key pipeline from Rus

  • Japan's Suzuki drives deeper into India with global R&D unit

    GANDHINAGAR, India (Reuters) -Suzuki Motor Corp will set up a global research and development company in India, its president said on Sunday, pushing deeper into a market that is set to become an electric vehicle (EV) hub for the Japanese carmaker. The new company, a wholly owned unit of Suzuki Japan, will strengthen the carmaker's R&D competitiveness and capabilities in India and other global markets, Toshihiro Suzuki told an event in Gandhinagar, the capital of western Gujarat state. "India has become one of the most important countries for Suzuki Group," he said, adding that Suzuki would keep investing heavily in the country.

  • The missing pandemic innovation boom

    Digitisation and new ways of working were meant to unleash productivity growth. What went wrong?

  • Here's Why We're Watching Monopar Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:MNPR) Cash Burn Situation

    Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. For example, although...

  • Could The Market Be Wrong About Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKT.A) Given Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

    Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKT.A) has had a rough week with its share price down 7.4%. But if you pay close attention, you...

  • Jeremy Siegel Says It’s OK to ‘Gamble’ on Speculative Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of meme stocks like Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. might be going bonkers again, but that doesn’t mean investors need to totally steer clear of them.Most Read from BloombergPowell’s 8-Minute Speech Erases $78 Billion From Richest AmericansStocks Face Another Sharp Slide After Powell’s Hawkish PivotTop Central Bankers Deliver Hawkish Message at Jackson HoleAir France Pilots Suspended After In-Flight Cockpit BrawlTrump’s Stash at Mar-a-Lago Include

  • College football TV, radio, web schedules for 2022

    The college football TV, radio and web streaming schedules for the 2022 season, updated weekly.

  • Former White House press secretary says Trump's changing of his messaging of his Mar-a-Lago raid shows that he's nervous: 'It's very telling'

    "This isn't like him to change his message so often. He's much better at PR than that," Stephanie Grisham said.

  • GOP lawmaker in defense of Trump says the 'good thing about the boxes' of classified documents he kept at Mar-a-Lago is that 'they're not connected to the Internet'

    Rep. Warren Davidson drew a comparison between Trump keeping classified records and the FBI probe into Hillary Clinton's use of a private email for government matters.

  • In Finland, a Partying Prime Minister Draws Tuts, and Cheers

    HELSINKI, Finland — Last fall, Prime Minister Sanna Marin of Finland, a 36-year-old leather-jacket-wearing regular at rock festivals, vowed that she wanted to “live like a person my age” and “shake up” the highest office in the government. A year later, she has done just that. Marin guided her country through the pandemic with one of Europe’s lowest death rates, then traveled to Sweden in her trademark leather jacket to win support for a momentous bid to join NATO in the face of Russian aggressi

  • Donald Trump Jr. lashed out at the Mar-a-Lago affidavit by posting an image of a black box over his father's crotch: 'Redact this!!!'

    The Justice Department released a redacted version of the affidavit to search former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate on Friday

  • Trump Reacts To Mar-A-Lago Affidavit In Angry Social Media Screed

    Obama must be very proud of him right now!” the former president said of Bruce Reinhart, who has been harassed by Trump's supporters and now has a security detail.

  • Karl Rove Doesn’t Buy Fox Host’s Spin on Unsealed Mar-a-Lago Affidavit

    Fox NewsFox News contributor and former Trump campaign adviser Karl Rove wasn’t buying what Fox was trying to sell on Friday when it came to the redacted affidavit used to justify the FBI’s search for classified documents at former President Donald Trump’s estate.Nearly three weeks after the feds first executed a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago for evidence of Trump’s potential violation of the Espionage Act, the Justice Department unsealed the 38-page affidavit behind it. Judge Bruce E. Reinhart a

  • Bill Barr said the most awkward moment of Trump's presidency was when he called his Cabinet secretaries 'losers' at the top of his lungs

    "One would think that an executive would have a better idea how to operate with people and manage people, and he's a poor manager of people," Barr said.

  • Kash Patel Melts Down After Being Named in Affidavit, as Trump Rails Against Redactions

    Brandon Bell/ Getty ImagesDonald Trump adviser Kash Patel had a meltdown following the release of the heavily redacted Mar-a-Lago affidavit on Friday. As Trump railed against the heavy redactions in the documents, Patel became enraged over his name not being concealed. “Today marks another vicious attack from DOJ/FBI who intentionally jeopardized my safety by un-redacting my name in the most reviewed search warrant in the history of the United States,” he wrote in a statement on Trump’s Truth So