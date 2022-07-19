France Offers to Pay $9.9 Billion for EDF Nationalization

James Herron
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The French government offered to pay about 9.7 billion euros ($9.9 billion) to fully nationalize Electricite de France SA as it seeks to resolve problems at the power generator that are exacerbating Europe’s energy crisis.

The state will offer 12 euros a share to acquire the 16% of EDF it doesn’t already own, the French Finance Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday. That’s a premium of 53% to the closing value of 7.84 euros for EDF shares on July 5, the day before French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne announced the nationalization.

Shares of the company, which had been suspended since July 13 pending details of the plan, jumped 15% to 11.75 euros as of 9:10 a.m. in Paris.

“The price is on the high range level taking into account peers and market conditions,” said Gregory Lafitte, an analyst at Tradition. Most estimates for the offer price had ranged from 10.50 to 12.50 euros, he said.

In the midst of Europe’s worst energy crisis in a generation, France wants to take debt-laden EDF back into full state ownership in order to keep households’ electricity bills in check while making massive investments to reduce the country’s dependence on imported fossil fuels.

The utility’s existing reactors are suffering from worsening reliability, while the construction of new facilities has been stymied by delays and cost overruns. This poor performance, combined with a government-imposed electricity price cap, has made EDF’s debt burden look increasingly unsustainable.

The nationalization may reassure EDF’s creditors about the company’s financial stability, but it will leave many other challenges for the successor of Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jean-Bernard Levy, who is 67 and will step down as soon as September.

Holders of the company’s convertible debt will be offered 15.64 euros for each bond, according to the statement. The offer will be submitted to Autorite des Marches Financiers by early September.

(Updates with share price in third paragraph.)

