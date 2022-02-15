France opens new business campus to tackle cyberattacks

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mathieu Rosemain
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Bruno Le Maire
    French politician

By Mathieu Rosemain

PARIS (Reuters) - France is grouping the country's top cybersecurity experts in Paris' business district of La Defense, bringing together startups and household names to tackle the scourge of hacking, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Tuesday.

Cyberattacks have become the number one worry of the world's top company executives, according to a survey by PwC, and their growing number and sophistication could undermine the country's sovereignty, French leaders say.

"France ... doesn't want to depend on foreigners," Le Maire said at the inauguration of the venue. "It wants to be independent in advanced technologies."

The project has drawn inspiration from a similar set up in Israel, CyberSpark, which has served as a model for Michel Van Den Berghe, the head of France's Campus Cyber.

The campus will be a base for cyber startups and experts from some of country's biggest listed companies such as LVMH, L'Oreal and largest banks.

"For a startup, to be in the same building as the biggest companies that could put their solutions in their catalogue, it's a great accelerator," Van Den Berghe said.

Campus Cyber can host 1,800 people. It is run by a company that is 44% owned and funded by the French state, with the rest of the capital divided among about 90 organisations, including country's leading companies in the field: Orange, defence company Thales, software maker Sopra Steria and IT consulting firms Atos and Capgemini.

(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; Editing by Alison Williams)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Glencore Boss Wants to Pay Up and Move on From Corruption Probes

    (Bloomberg) -- For the past three years, Glencore Plc investors have been waiting for the axe to drop -- ever since the commodities giant announced it was being investigated by the U.S. Department of Justice for corruption and money laundering.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Donated $5.7 Billion of Tesla Shares to CharityPutin Seeks Diplomatic Solution Amid ‘Partial’ Troop PullbackWest Watches for Troop Move; Biden Plans Remarks: Ukraine UpdateTrump's Accountants Just Quit. What Took So Long?P

  • Twilio is the YF+ investment idea of the day

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre discusses a bullish call on Twilio, which is the Yahoo Finance Plus investment idea of the day.

  • Sandy Hook families reach settlement with gunmaker Remington

    The families of nine victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School have agreed to a $73 million settlement of a lawsuit against the maker of the rifle used to kill 20 first graders and six educators in 2012.

  • U.S. tells Russia it wants 'verifiable, credible, meaningful de-escalation'

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Tuesday that the United States has ongoing concerns about Russia's ability to launch an invasion of Ukraine and needs to see "verifiable, credible, meaningful de-escalation." The two spoke by phone after Russia said some of its troops were returning to base after exercises near Ukraine and President Vladimir Putin said he was willing to continue dialogue. But Western nations are yet to confirm they have observed a reduction in Russia's build-up of some 130,000 troops near its border with Ukraine.

  • China’s Property Woes Engulf London with Stalled Projects, Sales

    (Bloomberg) -- In London’s Royal Albert Dock, almost two dozen buildings conceived of as a new Chinese Canary Wharf stand mostly empty and in the hands of lenders who have finally pulled the plug. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Donated $5.7 Billion of Tesla Shares to CharityRussia Says Some Troops Are Returning to Base After DrillsSarcasm in Ukraine Roils Markets Swinging Between War, PeacePutin Sees Basis for Talks After Scholz Meeting: Ukraine UpdateHere’s What the Pandemic Has in Store for

  • Coinbase Advises Public About its $15 Bitcoin Giveaway

    Several crypto-related companies like Coinbase, eToro, FTX dominated the Super Bowl match with their advertisements about the digital asset space.

  • Ontario to lift vaccine passport system on March 1

    Ontario is easing current capacity restrictions starting Thursday.

  • Cardano Founder Expresses Reservations on Bitcoin Future as “World’s Reserve Currency”

    Charles Hoskinson posits that a digital asset that would become a global reserve currency would have smart contract ability like Cardano or Ethereum.

  • 1 Reason to Buy Shiba Inu -- and 2 Reasons Not To

    The crypto market has boomed over the past year, but no cryptocurrency has been on a wilder ride than Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB). Although Shiba Inu has taken a turn for the worse since its all-time high in late October, it's been making a comeback recently -- surging nearly 44% over the past two weeks. Although it can be tempting to jump on the Shiba Inu bandwagon, it's still a risky investment.

  • 3 Reasons to Fall in Love With Cardano

    Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) has climbed its way up in the ranks of cryptocurrencies over the past year. Investors and users are flocking to this blockchain. Wallets for Cardano's native currency -- Ada -- recently reached a record of more than three million, according to Cardano Blockchain Insights.

  • Coinbase and Cardano Call on Hackers to Plug Security Gaps

    Crypto platforms link up via HackerOne to identify and fix security flaws. As cybercriminals become smarter, platforms need to tighten controls.

  • Will Ethereum Be a Trillion-Dollar Cryptocurrency by 2025?

    The Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) cryptocurrency carries a total market value of $348 billion today. Will the second-largest cryptocurrency's market cap reach the $1 trillion benchmark in the next three years? After a 40% drop, the Ethereum blockchain network's token needs to gain roughly 187% to reach a full trillion dollars from today's prices.

  • Latest Ethereum price and analysis (ETH to USD)

    Ethereum has broken free of its shackles below $3,000 following a healthy move to the upside during the early hours of Tuesday.

  • FBI warns BlackByte ransomware is targeting US critical infrastructure

    The BlackByte ransomware gang appears to have made a comeback after targeting at least three U.S. critical infrastructure sectors, according to an advisory from the FBI and the Secret Service. BlackByte is a ransomware-as-a-service (RaaS) operation that leases out its ransomware infrastructure to others in return for a percentage of the ransom proceeds. While BlackByte had some initial success — security researchers tracked attacks against manufacturing, healthcare and construction industries in the U.S., Europe and Australia — the gang hit a rough patch months later when cybersecurity firm Trustwave released a free decryption tool that allowed BlackByte victims to recover their files for free.

  • Israel's Securities Regulatory Chief Lays Out Crypto Plans

    The Israel Securities Authority (ISA) has big plans to regulate the country’s fintech space. As a first step, it is hosting its first ever fintech hackathon next month. The ISA is looking to attract blockchain-based solutions that can improve the infrastructure supporting the securities and sovereign debt markets in Israel with the hackathon.

  • South Korea Regulator to Scrutinize NFTs and the Metaverse

    South Korean regulators ramp up activity in a bid to protect consumers from illegal activity. Scrutiny is only going to increase as illicit activity rises.

  • ETHDenver Agenda: 3 Big Themes in 2022

    DEK: What you need to know about Ethereum’s big event this winter.

  • The Essential Coin Continues to Make Inroads in Their Mission to Be Next Big Cryptocurrency

    Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - February 14, 2022) - The Essential Coin is proud to announce the first step toward a brand new cryptocurrency ecosystem.What Is The Essential Coin (ESC)? The Essential Coin is a utility ecosystem that is focused on continuous, sustainable and steady growth. The main objective of the project is to offer as much value and utility to the community members as possible. ESC's roadmap includes an advanced NFT Marketplace (named Epoch) ...

  • MINA Rallies in the Last 24 Hours After FTX Announcement

    MINA has increased over 18% since yesterday, when the cryptocurrency exchange announced it would list Mina Protocol (MINA) Perpetual Futures.

  • Microsoft employees will start returning to the office Feb. 28

    Microsoft exec Chris Capossela attributed the move to improving health conditions as the omicron surge recedes.