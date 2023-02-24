France Will Oppose Any G-20 Statement Not Condemning Russian War

(Bloomberg) -- France is insisting that the Group of 20 finance chiefs find “strong” words to condemn Russia’s war in Ukraine, according to Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire.

Most Read from Bloomberg

It’s not up to finance ministers to undermine the world’s leaders who agreed on a common language when they met in Indonesia in November, Le Maire said on the sidelines of a meeting in Bengaluru, India.

“Don’t make any mistake,” he said. “Either we stick to the Bali communique or France will oppose any communique of the finance ministers. I cannot be clearer.”

India, which hosts the G-20, started talks on a joint statement this week seeking to avoid using the word “war” when referring to Russia’s attack on Ukraine. They have since shown signs of flexibility after delegates of some member nations indicated they weren’t willing to compromise.

Heads of state including US President Joe Biden and China’s Xi Jinping said last year that “most members” of the G-20 “strongly condemned the war in Ukraine,” while acknowledging “other views and different assessments of the situation and sanctions.”

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.