France pays tribute to teacher beheaded by radical Islamist

·2 min read

PARIS (AP) — French schools on Friday were paying tribute to a teacher beheaded by a radical Islamist last year after he showed caricatures of the prophet of Islam to his class.

Samuel Paty, a history and geography teacher, was murdered on Oct. 16 last year near his school in a northwest Paris suburb by an 18-year-old of Chechen origin who had become radicalized. The attacker was in turn shot dead by police.

The two-day national homage includes a minute of silence to be held in schools on Friday, with teachers to organize a discussion in classes with students around the memory of Paty.

A ceremony will take place on Saturday at the Ministry of Education, where a plaque honoring Paty will be unveiled. His family will also meet with President Emmanuel Macron and Prime Minister Jean Castex, and a gathering will be organized near the teacher's school.

The killing led French authorities to reaffirm France's cherished rights of expression and secularism.

Paty's name was disclosed on social media after a class debate on free expression during which he showed caricatures published by the satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo, which triggered a newsroom massacre by extremists in January 2015.

Authorities have identified Paty's killer as Abdoullakh Anzorov, a Moscow-born Chechen refugee. Anzorov claimed responsibility in a text accompanied by a photograph of the victim found on his phone.

Sixteen people have since been charged in the case, most of them for “complicity in a terrorist murder” or “criminal association.”

They include five students of Paty's school, all minors, accused of having helped the killer in exchange for promises of payments of 300-350 euros ($348-$406). The investigation established that the attacker knew the name of the teacher and the address of his school, but he did not have the means to identify him.

The suspects also include a student’s father who posted videos on social media that called for mobilization against the teacher. His daughter has been charged with defamation.

An Islamist activist who helped the man disseminate the virulent messages naming Paty has also been charged in the case.

