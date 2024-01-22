France postpones agriculture reform in face of growing anger from farmers

France's agriculture minister has decided to postpone introducing a bill to reform the agriculture sector that was to be presented this week, as farmers around the country have been protesting against taxes and regulations.



For weeks, French farmers have been voicing anger over rising costs as well as pesticide bans and other regulations that they say means they are facing unfair competition from other countries that do not respect the strict standards.

Another issue is the price of diesel, which is one of the sparks for the Yellow Vest protests in 2018, and the government wants to ensure this farmers’ protest does not turn into a similar movement.

Agriculture Minister Marc Fesneau on Sunday said he would postpone introducing the legislation in order to resolve some legal issues, he told the Grand Jury programme. The goal was have lawmakers debate the bill “in the first semester of 2024”.

Macron is also wary of farmers’ growing support for the far right ahead of the European Parliament elections in June.

Both Prime Minister Gabriel Attal and the leader of the far right National Rally Jordan Bardella spent the weekend declaring sympathy for farmers





