France Unexpectedly Grows Amid Europe Recession Fear: GDP Update

William Horobin
5 min read

(Bloomberg) -- France avoided a contraction at the end of 2022, allaying concerns of a downturn in the euro zone’s No. 2 economy, though the bloc may still face a recession.

Gross domestic product rose 0.1% in the fourth quarter, supported by investment and net trade, the Insee statistics agency said Tuesday. Economists surveyed by Bloomberg had estimated GDP to remain unchanged.

While the numbers offer some relief for Europe after data Monday revealed an unexpected downturn in Germany in the final three months of the year, there were also sharp drop in output in Austria and Lithuania.

Figures for the entire euro area are due at 11 a.m. Analysts see a small contraction.

The region, which expanded to 20 countries when Croatia joined on Jan. 1, has struggled with record inflation sparked by the war-induced surge in energy prices. Governments have sought to offset the damage for households and firms, however, dispensing billions of euros in aid. A mild winter has also helped to calm energy markets.

The mixed picture painted by France and Germany is unlikely to knock the European Central Bank off its path of interest-rate increases. While there’s been a retreat in headline price gains, officials fret about sticky underlying inflation.

Key Developments

  • German Recession Risk Increases After Surprise Contraction

  • IMF Raises World Economic Outlook for the First Time in a Year

  • ECB Debate Looks to March With Half-Point Hike Assured This Week

Bloomberg Economics on French inflation (09:10 a.m.)

Senior economist Maeva Cousin:

“French inflation rebounded in January, reflecting increases in gas bills and road fuel costs. We expect another, electricity-driven, move higher in February. The price gains will likely contribute to tipping the economy into a contraction in the first quarter — after data earlier today showed GDP expanded slightly in the last three months of 2022. The higher costs may also add fuel to national discontent as the country faces its second day of mass strikes and protests against the government’s pension reform plans.”

  • For full REACT, click here

France inflation (8:45 a.m.)

French inflation accelerated in January as the government wound back some measures to contain energy costs and food prices jumped.

The standardized European measure of prices rose 7% from a year ago after a 6.7% increase in December. That matches economists expectations.

France recorded one of the euro area’s lowest inflation rates last year after the government moved sooner than others to limit energy-price increases. That means year-on-year measures are now likely to slow more gradually than in other countries.

French statistics agency Insee last forecast that the national measure of inflation would only start to ease from March.

Austria GDP (8:15 a.m.)

Austria’s economy contracted in the fourth quarter, led by declines in construction and services, according to the Wifo research institute. Gross domestic product fell 0.7% from the prior three months, with a drop in private consumption outweighing boosts to investments and exports.

Wifo reckons Austria can eke out growth of 0.3% in 2023 after expanding 4.7% last year, with consumption slated to recover in the second half.

Bloomberg Economics on French GDP (08:10 a.m.)

Senior economist Maeva Cousin:

“French GDP expanded only marginally in the final three months of 2022, with the economy held back by high energy costs, strikes in the refinery sector and tightening financing conditions. The positive outcome for the fourth quarter means a technical recession may be averted, but we still expect the economy to contract in 1Q23, as delayed energy bill increases weigh on household spending, while strikes and protests create additional downside risks for activity.”

  • For full REACT, click here

Lithuania GDP (8 a.m.)

Lithuania posted its first quarterly decline in output in two years as soaring prices and rising interest rates bit into household spending. GDP shrank by 1.7% from the previous period.

Though inflation is slowly coming down, consumer spending is now being hit by costlier loans. Retail sales plunged 6.2% from a year ago in December — the biggest drop in almost three years.

Even so, the central bank lifted its economic-growth forecast for 2023 to 1.3% at the end of last year.

French Minister Speaks (7:45 a.m.)

Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said France held up well in the face of the energy crisis, reiterating that the government expects growth in 2023.

“The fundamentals of our economy are solid — our businesses continue to invest and create jobs,” he said in a text message. “The resilience of our entrepreneurs and workers is exceptional.”

Le Maire spoke as French labor unions lead a second day of mass strikes and protests against raising the retirement age. Politicians — including the finance chief — have been keen to highlight that past episodes of labor protests typically have a “negligible” effect on annual output.

France GDP (7:30 a.m.)

Despite the positive surprise, there were signs of weakness as domestic demand softened due to cutbacks by households. In December alone, consumer spending fell 1.3% from November, while analysts surveyed by Bloomberg had forecast a 0.3% increase.

And there are still headwinds. Insee forecasts GDP growth of only 0.1% this quarter and doesn’t see inflation easing until March. While business confidence is above long term averages, consumers are increasingly despondent about the economic situation, surveys show.

Nevertheless, the performance will help President Emmanuel Macron, who’s trying to pare back the vast amounts his government has handed out to consumers and businesses as energy costs spiked.

Coming Up (all times CET)

  • Germany unemployment (9:55 a.m.)

  • ECB bank lending survey (10 a.m.)

  • Portugal GDP, inflation (10:30 a.m.)

  • Italy GDP (11 a.m.)

  • Euro-zone GDP (11 a.m.)

--With assistance from Marton Eder, Jana Randow, Alexander Weber, Joao Lima, Barbara Sladkowska, Kristian Siedenburg, Joel Rinneby, Ainhoa Goyeneche, Alessandra Migliaccio and Milda Seputyte.

