France probes claims that retailers used forced Uyghur labor

FILE - In this Monday, March 29, 2021 file photo, visitors to a shopping mall wearing masks stand before a Uniqlo store in Beijing. French prosecutors have on Friday, July 2 opened an investigation into alleged involvement in crimes against humanity based on accusations that global retailers, including Uniqlo and the makers of Skechers shoes and Zara clothes, rely on forced labor of minorities in China. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
ANGELA CHARLTON
·3 min read

PARIS (AP) — French prosecutors have opened an investigation into alleged involvement in crimes against humanity based on claims that global retailers, including Uniqlo and the makers of Skechers shoes and Zara clothes, rely on forced labor of minorities in China's Xinjiang region.

The Chinese government on Friday reiterated denials of any forced labor in Xinjiang, and lashed out at what it called interference in its internal affairs.

The investigation was opened last month by the crimes against humanity unit of France’s anti-terrorism prosecutor’s office, a judicial official said Friday. The office has special universal jurisdiction to prosecute crimes beyond French borders.

The probe was based on a legal complaint filed in France earlier this year by a Uyghur worker in exile and three human rights groups: Sherpa, the Uyghur Institute of Europe and Ethics on the Label Collective.

The investigation doesn’t name a suspected perpetrator, but is aimed at determining who might be at fault and face eventual charges of involvement in crimes against humanity, the judicial official said. Such a procedure is standard under French law. The official was not authorized to be publicly named.

The complaint names Japanese retailer Uniqlo, U.S. shoemaker Skechers, French company SMCP and Spanish retailer Inditex, owner of Zara. The rights groups say the companies are benefiting from a Chinese system of repression against Uyghur and other Muslim minorities in Xinjiang.

China has come under criticism and sanctions for detaining more than 1 million Uyghurs and and other Muslim minorities for political re-education in the northwestern region of Xinjiang, and for imprisoning or intimidating into silence those it sees as potential opponents from Tibet to Hong Kong.

Uniqlo said in a statement to The AP on Friday that it hadn’t been formally notified of the investigation, but would cooperate fully with French authorities “to reaffirm there is no forced labor in our supply chains.”

The company said none of its production partners are located in Xinjiang. “There has been no evidence of forced labor or any other human rights violation at any of our suppliers. If there is evidence, we will cease to do business with that supplier," it said.

Skechers said earlier this year that regular audits of its facilities in China have found no sign of forced labor.

Inditex says on its website that it takes “a zero-tolerance approach towards forced labor in any of its manifestations and we implement policies and procedures to ensure that this practice does not take place anywhere in our supply chain.”

A Chinese foreign ministry spokesman, Wang Wenbin, said Friday: “We have repeatedly stressed that the so-called ‘forced labor’ in Xinjiang is a lie concocted by a small number of anti-China elements from the U.S. and a few other countries, with the aim of disrupting Xinjiang and containing China.”

“We firmly oppose any external forces interfering in China’s internal affairs through Xinjiang-related issues,” he continued.

The human rights groups celebrated the French investigation and expressed hopes it will help shine a light on what is happening in Xinjiang.

___

Joe McDonald in Beijing and Yuri Kageyama in Tokyo contributed.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • France probes fashion retailers for concealing 'crimes against humanity' in Xinjiang

    PARIS (Reuters) -French prosecutors have opened an investigation into four fashion retailers suspected of concealing "crimes against humanity" in China's Xinjiang region, a judicial source said on Thursday. The procedure is linked to accusations against China over its treatment of minority Muslim Uyghurs in the region, including the use of forced labour, the source said. China denies all accusations of abuse in the region.

  • China bill delayed in U.S. House amid partisan wrangling

    The U.S. House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee will resume work later this month on Democratic-led legislation intended to boost competitiveness with China and push Beijing on human rights, after two days of debate on the measure. A spokesman said on Friday the panel would consider its consideration of the Ensuring American Global Leadership and Engagement Act, or Eagle Act, on July 12 after marathon discussion of the measure on Wednesday and Thursday, but no vote. The desire for a hard line in dealings with China is one of the few truly bipartisan sentiments in the deeply divided U.S. Congress, which is narrowly controlled by President Joe Biden's fellow Democrats.

  • Crews make progress battling Northern Calif. fires

    Firefighters are making progress against Northern California forest fires that burned several homes and forced people to flee communities. Three big wildfires have burned about 60 square miles of land in the Mount Shasta region as of early Friday. (July 2)

  • Bitcoin Matches SPY in 1H: What Lies in 2H of 2021?

    Bitcoin gained at par with the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) this year. However, some concerns may keep the returns of the bitcoin checked in the second half.

  • Russia says parties to Iran nuclear talks need more time before new meeting

    PARIS (Reuters) -Some parties to the Iran nuclear talks need more time before resuming negotiations in Vienna and a new round is unlikely before next week, Russia's envoy said on Thursday. Iran and the United States have been holding indirect talks on reviving the 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and major powers that imposed restrictions on Iran's nuclear activities in exchange for lifting international sanctions.

  • Daily Crunch: In one of India's largest exits, Swedish media giant MTG buys PlaySimple for $360M

    When SPACs attack: The United States Department of Justice is investigating Lordstown Motors, the embattled EV company that went public via a SPAC. China v. Didi v. American investors: Sticking to the theme of companies in trouble, Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi is in hot water with its own domestic regulators. Just days after it went public in the United States.

  • Mark Cavendish wins another Tour de France stage, nears Eddy Merckx record

    Mark Cavendish won his second Tour de France stage this week, moving closer to Eddy Merckx's all-time record.

  • Taiwan postpones referendums amid COVID-19 concerns

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan will postpone four referendums due late next month because of fears about the spread of COVID-19, the election commission said on Friday, as the government raced to contain a new outbreak at a Taipei wholesale food market. Taiwan has been dealing with a cluster of community infections since mid-May, but numbers had begun stabilising in recent weeks and are still comparatively low. Taiwan's election commission said that four referendums scheduled for Aug. 28 would be postponed until Dec. 18 due to the COVID situation.

  • Secretary of State Blinken gets warm welcome in Europe, but did he get agreement on China?

    Biden and Blinken toured Europe to restore alliances damaged by Trump, but did they make progress on a united front against China?

  • India's Bharat Biotech says vaccine 93.4% effective against severe COVID-19

    The data demonstrated 65.2% protection against the Delta variant, first identified in India, that led to a surge in infections in April and May, and the world's highest daily death tolls. Last month, vaccine maker AstraZeneca Plc also said its vaccine was effective against the Delta and Kappa variants, citing a study. India has been administering the AstraZeneca vaccine, made domestically by the Serum Institute of India, which said last month it planned to step up monthly production from July, to nearly 100 million doses.

  • UN report reveals prisoners' abuse in eastern Ukraine

    Prisoners taken in the years-long conflict in eastern Ukraine have experienced systematic torture, sexual violence and other abuses, the United Nations human rights agency said in a report released Friday.The big picture: Prisoners' abuse was especially severe during the early stages of the separatist conflict, but abuses persist today, according to the report issued by the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR).Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscri

  • SMCP, Inditex Deny Sourcing From Uyghur Region Amid Reports of French Probe

    "The launch of an investigation is a necessary step to establish the truth and does not constitute recognition of the complaint’s merits,” said SMCP.

  • Pakistan Trains Sight on Russia to Boost Rice Exports to Record

    (Bloomberg) -- Rice shipments from Pakistan are expected to surge to a record this year on bumper production in the world’s No. 4 exporter, a weaker local currency and Russia’s move to resume purchases.A jump in exports, which are likely to climb as much as 15% from a year earlier to more than 6 million tons in 2021, will be good for Pakistan as Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government is trying to revive the fragile economy with the help of the International Monetary Fund, and aims to cut imports

  • Jinger Duggar Reveals Her Sisters Were Sent Love Letters from Men in Prison

    Jinger Duggar opens up about growing up in the spotlight during an interview on the podcast Dinner Party with Jeremy Fall

  • U.S. hands Bagram Airfield to Afghans after nearly 20 years

    The withdrawal is the clearest indication that the last of the 2,500-3,500 U.S. troops have left Afghanistan or are nearing a departure.

  • Chinese Propaganda Film ‘1921’ Has $13 Million Opening Day, Outperforming Hollywood Releases

    Chinese propaganda film “1921” grossed $13 million on its opening day Thursday, outperforming debuts from Hollywood releases like “Cruella,” “A Quiet Place Part II” and “Peter Rabbit 2.” Patriotic titles “1921” and “The Pioneer” kicked off China’s summer season with a nationalist splash with Thursday premieres. Both films were created as tributes to China’s ruling […]

  • Mark Cavendish secures his second win of this year’s Tour de France on stage six

    Two days after taking his first Tour stage success in five years, Cavendish doubled up.

  • Death hearing begins for Nebraska woman convicted of murder

    A three-judge panel began hearing evidence Wednesday to decide whether a woman should become the first female sentenced to death in Nebraska for her role in the killing and dismemberment of a woman she met through a dating app. Bailey Boswell was convicted of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder last year for the slaying of Sydney Loofe. Boswell's boyfriend during the murder, 54-year-old Aubrey Trail, was sentenced to death last month for fatally strangling Loofe and dismembering her body.

  • U.S. returns Bagram Airfield to control of Afghan allies after 20 years

    When the U.S. and NATO inherited Bagram in 2001, they found it in ruins, a collection of crumbling buildings, gouged by rockets and shells, most of its perimeter fence wrecked. It had been abandoned after being battered in the battles between the Taliban and rival mujahedeen warlords.

  • Tyler Posey Says Girlfriend Phem Helped Him Realize He's 'Queer' and 'Sexually Fluid'

    Tyler Posey revealed that his partner — alt-rock singer Phem — has helped him explore his identity and feel comfortable sharing it with publicly