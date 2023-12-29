France reforms strike rules for air traffic controllers after year of turbulence

New rules governing air traffic controllers' right to strike in France were signed into law on Friday, marking the end of a turbulent year for the aviation transport sector.

Airlines flying to and from European destinations have hailed the reform as an important first step in reducing disruption to millions of passengers following a year that saw dozens of French strike cause the cancellation of thousands of flights.

Under the new rules, airline staff performing duties "whose absence is likely to have a direct impact on the operation of flights" must individually declare their intention to strike no later than noon two days beforehand.

Up until now, air traffic control unions were required to give notice of strike action five days in advance to ensure a "minimum service", but strikers themselves did not have to declare their participation – unlike other employees in the sector.

This loophole provoked of excessive flight cancellations because the French Civil Aviation Authority could not provide reliable estimates of the number of controllers available for scheduled flights.

The amendment to the General Civil Service Code was rubber stamped by the Constitutional Council on 21 December after being adopted by Parliament on 15 November.

It was on Friday published in the Journal Officiel, the government's official gazette used to announce new laws and decrees.