France releases Saudi man held over links to killing of Jamal Khashoggi

A candlelight vigil in front of the Saudi Embassy in Washington to mark the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi (REUTERS)

The Saudi man arrested in Paris over suspected links to the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi has been freed, after officials said it was a case of mistaken identity.

The release was confirmed by French prosecution officials.

“The (arrest) warrant does not apply to him,” the statement said, without elaborating.

On Tuesday, France arrested the man at an airport as he was about to board a flight to Riyadh.

He was named as Khaled Aedh Al-Otaibi, the same name as a former member of the Saudi Royal Guard listed in American and British sanctions documents, as well as UN-commissioned report as having been involved in Khashoggi’s killing in Turkey.

French media reported that the mix-up was related to the fact that the detained man had an identical name to al-Otaibi.

Following the arrest, the Saudi Embassy in Paris said the man arrested “had nothing to do with the case in question”.

Khashoggi, a Washington Post journalist and critic of Saudi Arabia’s de facto ruler, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, was killed in October 2018 and was last seen entering the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul.

Read More

France races to identify suspect in Saudi journalist's death

Suspect in killing of Saudi journalist arrested in France

Senate rejects bipartisan bid to stop $650M Saudi arms sale