France reports 305,322 new coronavirus cases

COVID-19 testing center in Nice
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

PARIS (Reuters) - France reported 305,322 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, down from a high of nearly 370,000 on Tuesday but the seven-day moving average of new cases continued rising to nearly 294,000, health ministry data showed.

The number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care units fell by 46 to 3,939, marking the first fall in a month. France also reported a total of 99,318 coronavirus deaths in hospitals, up by 225.

(Reporting by GV De Clercq; Editing by Chris Reese)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories