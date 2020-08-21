France reports 4,586 new COVID-19 infections over past 24 hours

PARIS (Reuters) - The French health ministry reported on Friday 4,586 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours after the country reached a post-lockdown record the previous day.

The ministry also said the total for coronavirus deaths in the country had risen by 23 in the past 24 hours to 30,503.

The number of patients in intensive care units was down by 1 to 379, the ministry also said.

Total confirmed infection cases has increased to 234,400 in France.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron agreed on Thursday to coordinate more closely on travel restrictions related to the coronavirus.





