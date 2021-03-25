France reports 4,709 people in intensive care with COVID, a high for 2021

COVID-19 care unit at the Polyclinique Saint Jean in Cagnes-Sur-Mer
·1 min read

PARIS (Reuters) - France reported that 4,709 people were in hospital intensive care units with COVID-19 on Thursday, an increase of 58 on a day earlier and a new 2021 high.

The number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care is now close to the mid-November high of 4,919, though still well below the more than 7,000 people in ICU during France's first coronavirus lockdown in the spring of 2020.

The health ministry's Geodes website also reported 228 new deaths from COVID-19, down from 272 deaths on Wednesday. The deaths and cases tallies are set to be updated later on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the health ministry reported 65,373 new cases, the second-highest one-day tally after the nearly 87,000 on Nov. 7, but Tuesday's number had seen an unexpected sharp week-on-week drop.

The seven-day moving average of new cases is now at moer than 33,000 per day, the highest level since mid-November, during France's second lockdown.

Total cases stand at nearly 4.4 million, total deaths at over 93,000.

(Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Nick Macfie)

Recommended Stories

  • Number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care in France keeps rising

    The number of people with the COVID-19 disease in French intensive care units rose by 17 on Wednesday to 4,651, setting a high for 2021 so far, health ministry data showed. The health ministry also reported 65,373 new coronavirus infections, more than four times the number of cases registered on Tuesday, after including new data that was not accounted for in a timely way, the ministry said. Since Friday, a third of France's population, including the Paris region, has been under a lockdown that is due to last four weeks.

  • 'Saddest March of our lives': Brazilians lament Covid devastation as critics decry Bolsonaro

    As country reaches 300,000 fatalities, doctors condemn ‘politics of death’ but pledge to fight on A family says goodbye to a relative during a funeral in the Vila Formosa cemetery, in São Paulo, Brazil, on Wednesday. Photograph: Fernando Bizerra/EPA Like so many on Brazil’s left, Pedro Carvalho was certain Jair Bolsonaro’s presidency would prove a nightmare: for human rights, for the environment and for the national health system the 41-year-old doctor cherishes and serves. “I felt this profound sadness, just utter, personal sadness,” Carvalho remembered of the fateful moment in October 2018 that the far-right populist was confirmed as his country’s new leader. “He’d been a politician for 30 years. Everyone knew who he was,” the intensive care physician said of the dictatorship-praising former paratrooper. “He is hatred. He is hatred itself.” Back then, of course, nobody knew Brazil was also barreling towards its most devastating public health catastrophe since the Spanish flu, or that Bolsonaro would so ruinously mishandle an epidemic that has now killed more than 300,000 of his citizens, his wife’s grandmother included. Women take part in a protest against Jair Bolsonaro, demanding coronavirus vaccines and emergency aid, on International Women’s Day in São Paulo, Brazil, on 8 March. Photograph: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images “We thought perhaps he might delegate the response to a health minister and leave them to it … while he sat around making gun signs with his hands,” Carvalho said of Brazil’s pro-gun president. He was mistaken. From the start of Brazil’s Covid epidemic last February, Bolsonaro busied himself trivializing its dangers, shunning face masks, sabotaging social distancing and urging citizens to reject lockdown. In less than a year he has forced three health ministers from power, two for questioning his championing of bogus treatments such as the anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine. The consequences, say critics, have been deadly. On 24 March 2020, with Brazil’s Covid death toll at 46, Bolsonaro claimed the pandemic was being exaggerated “and soon it will pass”. On Wednesday, exactly a year later, the number of fatalities surpassed 300,000 after a record 3,000 lives were lost for the first time in a single day. Only the US, governed until January by Bolsonaro’s rightwing inspiration, Donald Trump, has suffered greater losses, with scant sign of Brazil’s outbreak being brought under control. Bolsonaro, center, arrives for a press conference following a meeting about the federal government’s response to coronavirus in Brasília on Wednesday. Photograph: Eraldo Peres/AP “We are adrift,” said Carvalho, who has a front-row seat to the tragedy at his ICU in the north-eastern state of Pernambuco, where all beds are now full. “What we are witnessing is the politics of death.” Pedro Carvalho. Photograph: Courtesy Pedro Carvalho Carvalho said he felt a mix of dejection and disgust as he reflected on Bolsonaro’s role in a calamity now steaming into its deadliest phase because of a months-long collapse of containment measures and the more contagious P1 variant linked to the Brazilian Amazon. “I don’t expect things to improve, not for now at least,” he said, pointing to the country’s faltering vaccination efforts. “As a health professional, I wish … I could tell people: ‘Hang on people, we’ll get through this.’ But I just don’t see it. I can’t offer people words of encouragement any more.” Carvalho is not alone in his pessimism, with some Brazilians so crestfallen they have begun draping black cloths from their windows to mourn victims and demand Bolsonaro’s impeachment. “We are having the saddest March of our lives,” said Margareth Dalcolmo, a Rio-based professor whose straight-talking Covid media appearances have made her a South American equivalent to England’s chief medical officer, Chris Whitty. Margareth Dalcolmo at her medical office in Rio de Janeiro. Photograph: Mauro Pimentel/AFP/Getty Images Dalcolmo, a sparkly 65-year-old pulmonologist, said she made a daily effort to remain positive despite the deepening gloom. “There’s a Brazilian author called Guimarães Rosa and he wrote the most beautiful thing: ‘Such is life: it becomes warm and then cools, it tightens then loosens, it settles and then jolts. What it asks of us is courage.’” But after 13 months in which she had lost patients and friends, and fallen ill herself, staying upbeat was a challenge. “I used to joke that we’ll finish this epidemic with more scars than skin,” she said, remembering one friend, a celebrated surgeon called Ricardo Cruz, who died in December. “He was wonderful human being, a wonderful doctor, a very dear friend,” Dalcolmo said. “The price in human life, the mourning, is something that will never be recovered – never.” Dalcolmo said Brazil should have been well positioned to counter Covid, thanks to its NHS-inspired health service, SUS, the largest in the world, and an immunisation programme capable of delivering over a million shots a day. But the government failed to buy sufficient vaccines and bamboozled the population by denying science and pushing unproven remedies. The future looked bleak. When historians look back on Brazil’s epidemic, “they will write a sad story”, Dalcolmo predicted, “and even with some components, I would say, of villainy, you know?” With polls suggesting mounting public anger, Bolsonaro sought to strike a conciliatory tone this week, announcing the creation of a coronavirus committee more than a year after the epidemic began. In a televised address Bolsonaro claimed his administration had fought “tirelessly” against Covid and to avoid “economic chaos” and was committed to a vaccination campaign he has repeatedly undermined. Cristiano de Andrade plays his violin for patients at Semiu hospital, as part of a project that brings music to healthcare workers, patients and relatives, as the spread of coronavirus continues, in Rio de Janeiro. Photograph: Ricardo Moraes/Reuters That intervention sparked pot-banging protests and cries of “murderer!” across Brazil, including in the riverside city of Petrolina, where Carvalho is battling to save lives. The doctor could not join the jeering after a raging fever and throat infection forced him to abandon the frontline on Sunday after intubating an elderly woman close to cardiac arrest. But Carvalho watched Bolsonaro’s proclamation from his sick bed and, like many Brazilians, was unconvinced and incensed. “Just one lie after the other,” he scoffed of the claim normality would soon return. Despite their bearing the brunt of Brazil’s failure, Carvalho was convinced his SUS colleagues would keep fighting, insisting: “We won’t step back. We won’t give up.” But he felt physically and emotionally shattered and looked to Colombian literature to describe the psychological toll of being at the eye of this Brazilian storm. “Tú no sabes lo que pesa un muerto,” he said, quoting Gabriel García Márquez. “You can’t imagine how much a dead man weighs.”

  • Students and staff across Sacramento County honor fallen high school football player

    A Sacramento high school principal is reacting to the community's show of support after one of his football players tragically lost his life during a game.

  • Zambia sets out plans to vaccinate all people over 18 against COVID-19

    Zambia announced plans on Thursday to vaccinate all people over 18, or 46% of the 18.3 million population, against COVID-19 as it prepares for a third wave of the pandemic. The southern African country has registered more than 87,000 cases of COVID-19 and the death toll from the disease is more than 1,000. Health Minister Jonas Chanda said health workers, the police, security officers, teachers and the clergy would be among those given priority in the vaccination campaign.

  • In photos: Olympic torch relay under way in Japan, 1 year after pandemic forced Games delay

    The Tokyo Olympic torch relay began Thursday in Fukushima prefecture, Japan, one year after the world’s largest sporting event was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.For the record: The relay underscores the Japanese government's resolve to forge ahead with the Olympics despite the pandemic. Confirmed deaths from the coronavirus in Japan remain under 9,000, but officials are still reporting more than 1,000 new cases a day — prompting health experts to warn that "a fourth wave is in sight," per the New York Times.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free Azusa Iwashimizu (L), member of Japan women's soccer national team, lights the torch from the cauldron at the J Village March 25 in Naraha. Fukushima was chosen as the relay's starting place to mark the region's recovery from the 2011 earthquake, tsunami and nuclear disaster. Photo: Kim Kyung-Hoon - Pool/Getty Images Azusa Iwashimizu (L), member of Japan women's football national team, lights the torch from the celebration cauldron during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Torch Relay Grand Start at the J Village on March 25 in Naraha. Photo: Kim Kyung-Hoon - Pool/Getty Images Members of the Spa Resort Hawaiians Dancing Team "Hula Girls" perform during an opening ceremony on the first day of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic torch relay in Naraha, Fukushima prefecture on March 25. Photo: Kim Kyung-Hoon/Pool/AFP via Getty Images Japanese torchbearer Azusa Iwashimizu (C), a member of Japan women's national soccer team, passes the Olympic flame to high school student and Fukushima native Asato Owada (L) at a torch kiss point on day one of the torch relay outside J-Village National Training Centre in Naraha on March 25. Photo: Philip Fong/Pool/AFP via Getty Images Members of Shinehago Equestrian Association perform during an opening ceremony on the first day of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic torch relay in Naraha, Fukushima prefecture on March 25, 2021. Photo: Kim Kyung-Hoon/Pool/AFP via Getty Images Japanese torchbearer Mahiro Abe (C), a member of Japan's Self-Defense Forces, carries an Olympic torch during the first day of Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games torch relay in Naraha on March 25. Photo: Charly Triballeau/AFP via Getty ImagesGo deeper: Overseas spectators banned from Tokyo Olympics over COVID fearsLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Hong Kong suspends use of Pfizer vaccine over defective bottle lids

    Hong Kong suspended vaccinations using Pfizer shots — known as BioNTech shots in the city — on Wednesday after they were informed by its distributor Fosun that one batch had defective bottle lids.

  • COVID-19's misinformation wake-up call

    Outrage over misinformation online has been rising for years, but it was the flood of false information surrounding COVID-19 and vaccinations that finally pushed health officials, tech companies and politicians to take strong action.Why it matters: Political misinformation can sway elections, but COVID misinformation can kill thousands of people a day. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDriving the news: The CEOs of Twitter, Facebook and Google will testify Thursday before the powerful House Energy & Commerce Committee. Chairman Frank Pallone (D-NJ) said law changes should weaken what he describes as the social media giants' financial incentives for amplifying misinformation. The big picture: Alarm over the potential of COVID-19 misinformation to cause harm spread first from public heath officials to tech firms and then moved to legislators. Health officialsThe extent of pandemic-related misinformation and disinformation took the public health community by surprise.At the start of the shut-downs last year — when many aspects of the virus were still unknown — some researchers were alarmed to see that people weren't dismissing bogus claims about COVID-19. "I thought people are surely going to be engaged in science and trust science now," said Jon Agley, associate professor in Indiana University's School of Public Health. He took an informal survey of a few hundred people and found he was wrong. What he did: He then led a larger study trying to identify profiles of beliefs about different COVID-19 narratives — the scientific narrative vs. misinformation, such as the virus is caused by 5G cellphone networks or that COVID-19 was developed as a military weapon.What he found: People who found COVID misinformation to be more believable didn't necessarily reject the scientifically accepted narrative; some who believed conspiracy theories also thought the scientific explanation might be possible. The study also found that most individuals who believe misinformation believe multiple different misinformation narratives.In a separate study, Emily Vraga, assistant professor of health communication at the University of Minnesota's School of Journalism and Mass Communication, tested whether sharable infographics created by the World Health Organization would effectively debunk misinformation. What she found: Exposure to a corrective graphic on social media from an official health source helped people discount a false COVID-19 prevention strategy.The lowered misperceptions persisted for more than a week when the graphic was shared either preemptively or in response to false information. "Putting high quality information out there that is easy to understand and share is really important to respond effectively to misinformation," Vraga said. "We need experts creating this kind of content that is optimized for social media."Between the lines: Among healthcare officials, the proliferation of pandemic misinformation highlights the need to be more proactive and consistent in putting factual information from trusted, official sources on social media platforms. It also showed the need to be transparent about the scientific process, which is slow and evolves as new data and evidence are gathered. There were so many unknowns about the virus in the early days of the pandemic that people filled the void with speculation and doubts about scientific explanations. "When we invest a lot of resources in understanding something from a scientific perspective, it makes sense that we also invest resources in how to communicate effectively," Agley said.Tech companiesSocial media networks have not been able to keep up with the tsunami of misinformation, despite their sizable efforts to remove false information and posts that violate their rules. Taking down political misinformation is littered with land mines. For example, removing right-wing conspiracy theories landed the companies in hot water with conservatives claiming the social media sites were deliberately censoring their views (although there has been no evidence to support that claim).Tech firms in general are wary of judging the veracity of users' posts. But the significant public health harm wrought by COVID-19 misinformation has been a tipping point in pushing them to take stronger action.For example, Mark Zuckerberg told "Axios on HBO" in September that Facebook wouldn't treat anti-vaccination posts as COVID-19 misinformation. By February, the policy had changed — and now, the company is working on a massive study of users who are skeptical of vaccines, per the Washington Post. PoliticiansFor Congress members who'll grill the company CEOs on Thursday, the spread of COVID-19 misinformation is another troubling example of how out-of-control false narratives have become on social media."It's not like it just stays on the internet," Pallone told Axios' Margaret Harding McGill. "It's disinformation and extremism that gives rise to racial tension and the attack on the Capitol on January 6. And so I think our laws have to change."More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Community groups help elderly, low-income Asian Americans get vaccine access

    Community groups help elderly, low-income Asian Americans get vaccine access

  • Inside the COVID Unit: Battling the coronavirus pandemic in Miami

    The COVID-19 pandemic struck the Sunshine State hard in the spring of 2020. As an onslaught of patients with the new and deadly disease threatened to overwhelm South Florida’s medical system, doctors and nurses inside one small community hospital in Miami-Dade County did something extraordinary.

  • German COVID-19 cases jump by most since early Jan

    BERLIN (Reuters) -The number of new confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany jumped on Thursday by 22,657 to 2.713 million, the biggest increase since Jan. 9 as Chancellor Angela Merkel's government struggles to agree measures to contain the third wave of the pandemic. The reported death toll rose by 228 to 75,440, data from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases showed. The number of cases per 100,000 in the last seven days,which the German government has used as a key metric to decide on lockdown steps, rose to 113 from 108 on Wednesday.

  • ATM stolen from Belmont store

    An ATM was stolen from a store in Belmont.

  • France may extend COVID restrictions to three other regions, including Lyon

    France may widen its COVID-19 restrictions to three other regions, including the Rhone region which houses the major city of Lyon, the government said on Wednesday, lengthening a list of high-risk zones including Paris where curbs have been tightened. Government spokesman Gabriel Attal said the COVID-19 situation was worsening everywhere in the country, and that it was vital that more people in France worked from home to curb the spread of the virus. Last week, France imposed a month-long lockdown on Paris and parts of the north after a faltering vaccine rollout and spread of highly contagious coronavirus variants forced President Emmanuel Macron to shift course.

  • Haiti deportations soar as Biden administration deploys Trump-era health order

    There have been more ‘Title 42’ expulsions in the space of a few weeks than during an entire year of Trump’s administration, report says The rise in Haiti expulsions mirrors an increase in arrivals of Haitians at the border, misled by rumours and deliberate disinformation. Photograph: Chandan Khanna/AFP/Getty Images The Biden administration has so far deported more Haitians in a few weeks than the Trump administration did in a whole year, with the use of a highly controversial Trump-era public health order denying asylum seekers basic legal rights, according to a new report. The report, The Invisible Wall, due to be published on Thursday by a coalition of immigrant rights groups, focuses on Title 42, part of the 1944 Public Health Service Act invoked a year ago by the Trump administration as grounds for summary expulsion of migrants because of the supposed health risk they posed during the Covid pandemic. The Biden team has sought to place a moratorium on deportations of immigrants already in the country (though that moratorium has been blocked by a court order), but it has not stopped Title 42 expulsions of newly arrived migrants. The report found the pace of deportation flights to Haiti in particular had increased dramatically. “More Haitians have been removed to Haiti in the weeks since President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris took office than during all of fiscal year 2020,” according to the Invisible Wall report, published by the Haitian Bridge Alliance, the Quixote Center, and the UndocuBlack Network. In part at least, the rise in expulsions mirrors an increase in arrivals of Haitians at the border, misled by rumours and deliberate disinformation from people smugglers, that the Biden administration had relaxed the regime at the border. Most of the new arrivals have been waiting in Mexico for months hoping for a change in the rules affecting Haitians. Some of the deportees may also have been held in detention centres in the US. “What gave Donald Trump his wall was Title 42. That has been incredibly more effective than any physical barrier,” said Ruben Garcia, the director of Annunciation House, a migrant support centre in El Paso, Texas. “This was never about the pandemic to begin with. This was precisely about border enforcement.” The department of homeland security did not respond to a request for comment on Wednesday. The new administration has said it will take time to repair the Trump-era degradation of infrastructure for holding immigrants pending asylum requests. It has ended Trump’s “Remain in Mexico” policy, (known formally as the Migrant Protection Protocols, or MPP) which required asylum seekers to stay south of the border while their cases were processed. The change applies to Latin American migrants, but reports from the border suggest that Haitian asylum seekers in Mexico heard about the change and hoped it would make it easier for them to ask for asylum. “[T]he partial opening of the border has caused confusion and misinformation in Haitian communities stuck in Mexico under the Title 42 policy,” the report said. “Marginalized and isolated in Mexico by race, culture and language, Haitian migrants generally do not understand that MPP does not apply to them. Often misled by misinformation within the community or false rumors from ‘coyotes’ [smugglers or guides], Haitian migrants optimistically hope with MPP they can now seek protection if they enter the United States outside of a port of entry.” The new administration has sought to combat those perceptions in the hope of forestalling a wave of new immigration from Haiti. On Wednesday the US embassy in Port-au-Prince put out a message from Biden in Creole on its Twitter account, saying “Mwen ka di sa byen klé: pa vini” (“I can say quite clearly, don’t come over.”) The report points out that the Title 42 policy was forced on a reluctant Centers for Disease Control and Prevention by the Trump White House, ordered by Vice President Mike Pence and driven by the hardline anti-immigrant presidential adviser at the time, Stephen Miller. As the policy requires the deportees to be crammed together in detention centres and then deported on flights, the public health justification for Title 42 rings hollow, the report argues. “As ICE’s [Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency] detention system became a massive Covid-19 hotspot in 2020, removals posed a significant danger due to the potential spread of the virus both within immigration detention facilities and to receiving countries like Haiti,” the Invisible Wall report states. “Despite the danger, Ice failed to take adequate steps to prevent, treat or test for Covid-19,” it added. In June 2020, Ice reported that only 30% of detainees had been tested for Covid-19, and, of those tested, about 30% tested positive for the virus. Furthermore, even refugees who have been in quarantine and tested negative for Covid have still been expelled on the same health pretext. Migrant advocacy groups argue Title 42 is a violation of US obligations under international law to offer asylum seekers due process. Those expelled under the policy are routinely denied access to a lawyer or the opportunity to claim a “credible fear” of what would happen to them in Haiti. In theory they can request a screening under the Convention Against Torture (CAT), and make a credible fear claim to an immigration official. But unlike asylum seekers, they cannot have an attorney present, or appeal against the decision of the official. “The CAT screenings appear to be a mere formality,” the report states. “In conversations with multiple attorneys, no one had heard of a single person detained under the Title 42 policy who had passed the CAT screening.”

  • Master & Dynamic’s New Wireless Earbuds Show That Premium Audio Doesn’t Need Stems

    The new MW08 in-ear headphones will join an increasingly crowded market.

  • Number infected in COVID outbreak at Duke Raleigh Hospital has reached 20

    The majority of those who have tested positive are members of the hospital staff, Duke officials.

  • India is blocking exports of AstraZeneca vaccines to use for itself, disrupting vaccine rollouts in other countries

    The move comes as India is facing a spike in COVID-19 cases. It could hit vaccination programs including the WHO-backed COVAX scheme.

  • You can get COVID-19 after a vaccine but it's rare, 2 new studies find

    A handful of "breakthrough" cases have popped up post-vaccine, but it's no reason for concern - just a reminder not to throw out your mask.

  • Homan: The 'hurry' to undo 'everything Trump' has put the Biden administration in a 'crisis'

    Thomas Homan, the former acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), weighs in on the 'crisis' at the southern border amid a surge of migrants.

  • Navalny's lawyers fear for his health, accuse Russian prison officials of blocking access

    Lawyers for Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny said Wednesday that they fear his health is deteriorating in prison and that they were denied access by prison authorities when they arrived for a scheduled visit, ABC News reports. Why it matters: Navalny's supporters fear that new attempts could be made to assassinate him while he is in prison, per ABC News. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeNavalny is currently serving a 2.5-year prison sentence for allegedly violating his parole while recovering in Germany from an attempted poisoning, which he accuses Russian President Vladimir Putin of ordering.Navalny's lawyers returned to the prison on Thursday to attempt a visit, but it's not yet clear if they succeeded, according to Reuters. The big picture: Navalny has been a fierce critic of corruption in Russia and has been described as "the man Putin fears most." His detention by Russian police in January sparked multiple weeks of protests, leading to thousands of arrests. Details: Navalny's lawyers said that their client has been suffering from back pain and an unknown issue with one leg, which has gone numb, according to ABC News. What they're saying: “In the circumstances that we are all aware of, the sharp worsening of his well-being cannot but cause extreme concern," his lawyers said in a statement.Russia's Federal Penitentiary Service denied these claims on Thursday, saying that a medical examination of Navalny had taken place and that he was "in generally good and stable health," according to CNN. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Blink Charging Stock Up Ahead Of Earnings Report

    Blink Charging reports after winning key grants for infrastructure to support electric vehicle adoption.