France reports more than 400,000 new COVID-19 cases for second day in a row

PARIS (Reuters) - France registered more than 436,000 new COVID-19 infections on Wednesday, after reporting a record 464,769 new cases on Tuesday, health ministry data showed.

The seven-day moving average of new cases jumped to a new record high of more than 320,000, after breaking 300,000 on Tuesday.

The number of COVID-19 patients in hospital rose by more than 700 again to 27,230, but the number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care fell for the second day in a row and remained well below 4,000.

(Reporting by GV De Clercq)

