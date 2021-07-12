France will require people to be vaccinated to enter a restaurant or attraction this fall

Emmanuel Macron seen on November 21, 2020 in Paris. LUDOVIC MARIN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

France will soon start requiring people to use a COVID-19 "health passport" to get into nonessential establishments.

People will have to show they have the COVID-19 vaccine, recently recovered from the virus, or have a recent negative COVID-19 test.

The policy will go into action in August, Macron said.

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday that COVID-19 vaccine passport will soon be required for people to visit non-essential places like restaurants and tourist attractions.

Macron said the new policy will start in August, AFP reported, citing Macron's televised address.

The country will be using a "health passport" program, in which people can share a QR code or certificate to establishments to show they are either vaccinated against COVID-19, recently recovered from the virus, or have had a negative COVID-19 test.

"If we do not act today, the number of cases will continue to increase," Macron said in the address, according to France 24.

Macron also said that healthcare workers will be required to be vaccinated by September 15, and that for non-healthcare workers, getting vaccinated is a "matter of individual responsibility … but also a matter of our freedom."

His comments on Monday were the latest move to try to slow COVID-19 infections in France and encourage more people to get vaccinated.

Just over 36% of France's population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

There were 1,260 new coronavirus cases in the country on Monday, France 24 reported.

