France Resumes Growth as Europe Frets on Recession: GDP Update

France’s economy returned to growth with faster expansion than expected, putting it on a firmer footing as surging inflation and the risk of a Russian energy cuttoff threaten to tip Europe into a recession.

After a surprise contraction at the start of 2022, gross domestic product rose by 0.5% in the three months through June, more than the 0.2% median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of analysts.

But trade accounted for most of the surprise, with consumer spending falling for a second straight quarter.

The data from the euro zone’s No. 2 economy are the first in a stack of numbers due Friday that culminates with gross domestic product from the 19-member euro area as a whole. Analysts see a small gain of 0.2%.

Europe’s outlook for the coming months is extraordinarily uncertain. While the summer tourism season is handing southern countries a boost, projections for later on are being downgraded as the Kremlin’s energy threats, lingering supply snarls and record inflation depress demand and output.

The International Monetary Fund said this week that Germany is set to be the worst performer in the Group of Seven nations in 2022 due to the reliance of its outsized industrial sector on Russian natural gas.

Key Developments

Lithuanian GDP (8:00 a.m.)

Output in the most-populous of the three Baltic countries on the euro zone’s northeastern flank fell for the first time in 1 1/2 years.

Rather than a blip, the 0.4% decline heralds the start of a recession, according to projections this month from the European Commission. GDP in neighboring Latvia plunged 1.4% last quarter, data released Thursday showed.

More so than elsewhere, inflation -- running at an eye-watering 21% -- is the main culprit in Lithuania, weighing heavily on household budgets. But proximity to the war in Ukraine is also fueling uncertainty that’s holding back investment.

Bloomberg Economics on France (7:55 a.m.)

Senior economist Maeva Cousin:

“Today’s reading confirms France has largely recovered from the shock of the pandemic, but the war in Ukraine and accompanying energy crisis are weighing heavily on the outlook. With inflation continuing to climb and surveys pointing to weak consumer and business confidence, growth is likely to fall back in the third quarter.”

French GDP (7:30 a.m.)

The better-than-expected result was largely down to trade, which contributed 0.4 percentage point to last quarter’s growth as exports of services improved and imports of goods declined.

But some may focus on the deteriorating consumer backdrop.

A separate publication from statistics agency Insee showed consumer-spending growth slowed to 0.2% from the previous month in June as purchases of manufactured goods dropped sharply. Confidence among French households has been declining for seven straight months and hit its lowest level since 2013 in July.

Dutch inflation (6:30 a.m.)

Inflation in the Netherlands accelerated to 11.6% in July from 9.9% the previous month, according to preliminary data published by statistics office CBS. The cost of energy, which remains the main driver of headline inflation, jumped almost 70% from a year ago.

Coming Up (all times CET)

French inflation (8:45 a.m.)

Austrian GDP, inflation (9 a.m.)

Spanish GDP, inflation (9 a.m.)

German unemployment (9:55 a.m.)

German GDP (10 a.m.)

Italian GDP (10 a.m.)

Portuguese GDP, inflation (10:30 a.m.)

Slovenian inflation (10:30 a.m.)

Euro-zone GDP, inflation (11 a.m.)

Italian inflation (11 a.m.)

