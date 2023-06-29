France rocked by riots as 150 arrested and police run out of rubber bullets

A policeman fires teargas during clash with youths in Nanterre - AP

French police are reportedly running out of rubber bullets as rioting spread across the country after an officer shot dead a teenager in a Paris suburb.

At a crisis cabinet meeting on Thursday, Emmanuel Macron, the president, branded clashes “unjustifiable” as scores of cars were set ablaze and police attacked with fireworks and in some cases firearms.

Shops were looted, and state buildings, police stations and schools set on fire.

“The last few hours have been marked by scenes of violence against police stations, but also schools and town halls... against institutions and the Republic,” Mr Macron told ministers at the interior ministry, adding that “these (attacks) are absolutely unjustifiable”.

Police said they had made more than 150 arrests as fury grew at the killing of victim Nahel M, 17.

The teenager, a French national of North African origin, was shot in the chest at point-blank range on Tuesday morning after “refusing to comply” with motorbike officers who told him to stop his vehicle.

Footage of the fatal shooting went viral and appeared to contradict initial police claims that the driver had tried to run them over.

Protesters throw fireworks at riot police - EPA-EFE/Shutterstock/YOAN VALAT

The 38-year-old officer is still detained for questioning on suspicion of murder.

The interior ministry said on Wednesday that 2,000 police had been mobilised in the Paris region.

In Nanterre’s Avenue Pablo Picasso, dozens of vehicles burned as bouquets of fireworks were fired at police lines.

Police clashed with protesters in the northern city of Lille and in Toulouse in the southwest, and there was also unrest in Amiens, Dijon and the Essonne administrative department south of the French capital, a police spokesman said.

Elisabeth Borne, the prime minister, cancelled a visit in provincial France to handle the emergency.

According to text messages sent between police officers and seen by BFM TV, police said they were totally swamped, had run out of munitions and were forced to withdraw from various districts after being personally targeted.

Grégory Joron, secretary general of Unite SGP Police FO union, said: “We haven’t seen such urban violence in 18 years in so many cities around France.”

Police cars set alight overnight by protesters - Reuters

He was referring to nationwide riots that lasted for three weeks in 2005 around France after two black youths were electrocuted in an electricity substation as they sought to evade police.

Nadir Haha, of suburban association Banlieue Plus, said: “Unfortunately we have not drawn the lessons from 2005 and a sense of injustice (regarding police brutality) is very high.”

The victim’s family has called for a silent “white march” of “tribute and revolt” in Nanterre at 2pm local time.

The fatal shooting has reignited a heated debate over police treatment of people in low-income suburbs, particularly ethnic minorities.

Footage of the shooting shows the two policemen standing by the side of the stationary car, with one pointing a weapon at the driver.

A voice is heard saying: “You are going to get a bullet in the head.” The police officer then appears to fire as the car abruptly drives off.

Kylian Mbappe and other French stars joined a chorus of outrage over the death of the teenager. “I am hurting for my France,” said the World Cup football star.

Firefighters extinguish burning vehicles - Reuters

Dominique Sopo of SOS Racisme said he regretted that the issue of racism had been “glossed over” in the shooting.

“We are not talking about an isolated problem of one officer who acted badly. We are talking about a recurrent problem of behaviour that raises questions about how the police function today,” he told Le Monde, adding that he had noted a “wave of racist hatred” erupt on social networks after the attack.

On Wednesday, the Nanterre town hall urged an end to the “destructive spiral”, while the government issued rare criticism of the security forces.

Speaking during an official visit to Marseille, southern France, on Monday Mr Macron said: “A teenager was killed. That is inexplicable and unforgivable.”

On Wednesday Mr Darmanin, the interior minister, accused the hard-Left and other figures of fanning the flames, saying: “Shame on those who refuse to call for calm.”

Call for justice

Leftist firebrand Jean-Luc Mélenchon hit back that “the guard dogs are ordering us to call for calm. We call for justice.”

Some Conservative politicians called for the government to impose curfews to quell the violence.

Eric Ciotti, head of the Right-wing Republicans party, said: “I’m asking for the launch without delay of a state of emergency everywhere where incidents erupted.”

The interior ministry said on Wednesday that 2,000 police had been mobilised in the Paris region, and shortly before midnight on Nanterre’s Avenue Pablo Picasso, a trail of overturned vehicles burned.

In the working-class 18th and 19th districts of northeastern Paris, police fired flashballs to disperse protesters burning rubbish and were met with a volley of bottles.

In the Essonne region south of the capital, a group set a bus on fire after forcing all the passengers off, police said, while in Clamart a tram was set on fire.

In the southern city of Toulouse, several cars were torched and responding police and firefighters were pelted with projectiles, a police source said.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.