France says Australia hits 'new low' leaking Macron texts

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ROD McGUIRK
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia leaking French President Emmanuel Macron’s text messages to the media was a “new low” and a warning to other world leaders that their private communications with the Australian government could be weaponized and used against them, the French ambassador said on Wednesday.

French Ambassador to Australia Jean-Pierre Thebault used an address to Australia’s National Press Club to make a withering attack on Canberra’s surprise decision to scrap a 90 billion Australian dollar ($66 billion) contract with France to build a fleet of 12 diesel-electric submarines.

The extraordinarily bitter bilateral spat is heightened by both national leaders seeking reelection early next year. Doubts are growing about how the relationship can be effectively reset if both Marcon and Morrison remain in charge.

France is undermining international confidence in Australia as its government tries to finalize a free trade deal with the European Union.

Australian media on Tuesday reported the contents of a text message from Macron to Prime Minister Scott Morrison in September in which the French leader asked: “Should I expect good or bad news for our joint submarines ambitions?”

Morrison used it as proof that Macron knew the deal was in doubt after Macron accused the Australian leader of lying during a Paris dinner in June. Macron said Morrison gave him no indication the deal would not go ahead.

France has condemned the leak as a further breach of trust.

“This is an unprecedented new low, in terms of how to proceed and also in terms of truth and trust,” Thebault said.

“Doing so... sends a very worrying signal for all heads of state: Beware, in Australia there will be leaks and what you say in confidence to your partners will be eventually used and weaponized against you,” Thebault added.

Rather than proof that Morrison hadn’t lied to Marcon, the message suggested Australia had left France in the dark.

“It completely demonstrates that until the last minute, we didn’t know where things were heading to,” Thebault said. “It completely demonstrates that nothing has ever been told to us.”

Australia canceled the deal when it formed an alliance with U.S. and Britain to acquire a fleet of eight nuclear-powered submarines built with U.S. technology.

Morrison maintains that he did not lie to the French leader and had been clear that conventional submarines would not meet Australia’s evolving strategic needs.

Thebault rejected Morrison's account.

"The deceit was intentional,” Thebault said. “The way it was handled was plainly a stab in the back.”

The French ambassador agreed with Macron’s assessment that he had been lied to by Morrison on multiple occasions.

“Maybe there is a difference between misleading and lying,” Thebault said.

“But, you know, among heads of states and governments, when you mislead a friend and an ally, you lie to him,” Thebault added.

Malcolm Turnbull, the Australian prime minister who signed the French submarine contract and considers Macron a personal friend, joined the attack on his successor's credibility.

“Scott has always had a reputation for telling lies,” Turnbull told reporters. “He's lied to me on many occasions.”

Asked if the prime minister's office had leaked Macron’s text, Morrison did not directly answer.

“I don’t think there’s any profit for anyone in continuing down this path,” Morrison told reporters in the United Arab Emirates, where he is visiting on his way home from Scotland.

“Claims were made and claims were refuted,” Morrison said. “Australia made the decision not to go ahead with a contract for a submarine that was not going to do the job that Australia needed it to do, and I’ll never make any apologies for that decision.”

Thebault and French Ambassador to the United States Philippe Etienne were recalled to Paris after Australia’s new nuclear propulsion alliance was announced.

Etienne returned to Washington in September, but Thebault did not come back to Canberra until last month.

Thebault said France had “found again the path to acting together” with the United States.

The broken submarine contract had led to postponements in the European Union’s negotiations with Australia on a free trade agreement that had been scheduled to resume last month.

France had “no reason to interfere” with the European Commission’s negotiations on behalf of the 27 member countries, Thebault said.

One of the considerations in reaching such a trade deal was “the quality of the signature of your partner,” he said.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Australia prime minister attacks French leader's credibility

    Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison attacked the credibility of French President Emmanuel Macron as a newspaper quoted a text message that suggested France anticipated “bad news” about a now-scuttled submarine deal. An Australian newspaper cast doubt on President Joe Biden’s explanation to Macron last week that the U.S. leader thought the French had been informed long before the September announcement that their 90 billion Australian dollar ($66 billion) submarine deal with Australia would be scrapped. Macron this week accused Morrison of lying to him at a Paris dinner in June about the fate of a 5-year-old contract with majority French state-owned Naval Group to build 12 conventional diesel-electric submarines.

  • Messages from Macron to Morrison leaked amid submarine deal row

    Australian media on Tuesday published messages between French President Emmanuel Macron and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, as Canberra seeks to push back against allegations it lied to Paris about a multibillion-dollar submarine contract. Australia in September cancelled a deal with France's Naval Group, opting instead to build at least 12 nuclear-powered submarines after striking a deal with the United States and Britain. The cancellation caused a major bilateral rift, and Macron on Sunday said Morrison had lied to him about Australia's intentions, a unprecedented allegation among allies.

  • Taiwan welcomes first official European Parliament delegation

    Taiwan on Wednesday welcomed the first European Parliament delegation to visit the island, calling the trip significant and its latest move towards stronger ties with Europe amid heightened tensions between Taipei and Beijing. Taiwan, which China claims as its own territory and has not ruled out taking by force, does not have formal diplomatic relations with any European countries apart from Vatican City. "The delegation was the first official delegation dispatched by the European Parliament to Taiwan in history, which is of great significance," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

  • Ethiopia capital could be overrun in 'months if not weeks': rebels

    Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa could be overrun by rebels within "months if not weeks", an Oromo group allied with Tigrayan fighters told AFP Wednesday, as they advance southwards.

  • U.S. envoy says Sudan's military exercised 'restraint' at protests

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States' special envoy for the Horn of Africa said on Tuesday that the Sudanese military had shown "restraint" in its response to demonstrations on Saturday, which he said was a sign of potential for a return to power sharing with civilians. Jeffrey Feltman briefed reporters on the fallout from the Oct. 25 military takeover in Sudan by phone from Washington, contradicting an earlier report that he had travelled to Sudan.

  • Former leader of Hong Kong pro-independence group found guilty of secession

    A Hong Kong court ruled on Wednesday that the former leader of pro-independence group Studentlocalism was guilty of secession under the city's sweeping national security law, as well as money laundering, following a plea bargain with the prosecution. Tony Chung, 20, was charged with the offences in October last year and denied bail. Chung entered a plea bargain, admitting guilt on the charge of secession and one count of money laundering and pleading not guilty to a sedition charge and another money laundering accusation.

  • The White House passed the Kremlin names of Russian hackers who attacked US agencies, testing if Putin will arrest them, report says

    The White House's top cyber advisor, Anne Neuberger, recently held a series of secret meetings with her Russian counterpart, per the NYT.

  • The Iran nuclear deal is close to collapsing despite Biden's efforts, and experts warn 'there is no Plan B'

    "If the Vienna talks were to fail, prospects of a military escalation between Iran and Israel increase," one expert told Insider.

  • Radioactive material and pesticides among new contaminants found in US tap water

    Analysis identifies 56 new chemicals in water supplies – including some linked to critical diseases ‘We don’t have nearly strong enough regulations to protect drinking water, and the regulation process is much too slow.’ Photograph: PhotoAlto/Antoine Arraou/Getty Images Water utilities and regulators in the US have identified 56 new contaminants in drinking water over the past two years, a list that includes dangerous substances linked to a range of health problems such as cancer, reproductive d

  • Thousands rush as Afghan border crossing opens

    This was the scene as thousands of people rushed into Afghanistan on Tuesday (November 2), as a major border crossing with Pakistan reopened after a nearly month-long closure.The Chaman border - the second-largest commercial border point between the two countries - was originally closed by Pakistani authorities due to security threats. The re-opening comes – according to Pakistan media - after talks between the Afghan and Pakistan governments."We have been stranded here for 30 nights. We are very tired. There was no provision for flour, or food. Now that the border has opened we are very happy. Now we are hoping that people from both sides will cross over peacefully, without creating any problems for anyone. We are very grateful to both governments, but we are hoping they will not create any issues for us. If they do that, then we will also be compelled to retaliate." The crossing is a vital source of customs revenue for the cash-strapped government in Afghanistan.Disputes over issues ranging from COVID-19 to the validity of Afghan travel documents have prevented the re-opening of the Chaman crossing, despite severe hardship to truckers and local farmers. In late October, hundreds of traders in Pakistan protested the border's closure by blocking a local highway.As Afghanistan sinks deeper into economic crisis, neighboring countries have been increasingly worried about a mass movement of refugees.

  • Philippines' Duterte threatens to punish officials for slow pace of COVID-19 vaccinations

    Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte said on Wednesday that local government officials will be punished for falling behind their targets for COVID-19 vaccinations as the country seeks to open up the economy. The Philippines, which has one of Asia's worst coronavirus epidemics, has so far fully immunised a little over a third of 77 million people eligible for shots. Duterte said there was no reason why daily vaccinations could not be ramped up to at least a million from an average of 500,000 since the country has sufficient stock of vaccines.

  • Biden is the White House's biggest leak

    This White House's buttoned-up communications operation still has one big leak: President Biden.Driving the news: On Tuesday, on the world stage in Glasgow, Scotland, he bluntly chastised Russia and China for skipping the COP26 climate change conference. It wasn't an isolated instance.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The big picture: While Biden administration staffers work overtime to control their message both domestically and abroad, the president has

  • Westminster School pulls out of China after Communist Party insists lessons are approved by Beijing

    Westminster School is to pull the plug on its China operation after a new Communist Party ruling stipulated that all lesson plans must be approved by Beijing.

  • China's COVID-19 cases spike ahead of Communist Party conclave

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases spiked to a near three-month high and tighter curbs to contain the spread are expected in the capital Beijing ahead of a key gathering of the highest-ranking members of the Communist Party next week. Beijing reported nine new local infections, the biggest one-day increase in the capital this year. While new daily cases in Beijing since late October have remained very modest compared to outside of China, the country's zero-tolerance policy has meant the imposition of strict measures to contain the spread of the virus at all costs.

  • New Jersey Gubernatorial Race Too Close to Call as Republican Jack Ciattarelli Defies Polls

    The New Jersey gubernatorial election was too close to call by the end of Election Day, with Republican candidate Jack Ciattarelli in a virtual tie with incumbent Democrat Phil Murphy.

  • How photos of Afghan suffering shown over and over perpetuate inequality and harm

    Explosions outside Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul on Aug. 26, 2021, worsened the devastation in Afghanistan. Sayed Khodaiberdi Sadat/Anadolu Agency via Getty ImagesDevastating photos and videos emerged from Afghanistan as the Taliban regained control of the country and U.S. troops prepared to withdraw in August 2021. A video of 19-year-old Zaki Anwari and others falling to their deaths as they clung to the side of a U.S. evacuation airplane circulated in the news and on social media

  • Yahoo is latest foreign tech firm to leave China

    Yahoo Inc. says it has pulled out of China, citing an "increasingly challenging business and legal environment." Yahoo is the second large U.S. technology company in recent weeks to reduce its operations in China. (Nov. 2)

  • Cowboys News: Rush’s start caught Vikings off-guard, Prescott could be ‘full-go,’ Tyron Smith day-to-day

    Former Cowboys safety Xavier Woods says Minnesota spent the whole week prepping to play Prescott; Dak could be a full-go by Thursday. | From @ToddBrock24f7

  • Premier League player Power Rankings

    Our tenth player Power Rankings of the 2021-22 season have arrived, as plenty of new stars are rising into our top 20.

  • Taiwan to woo backers at APEC for bid to join Pacific trade pact

    Taiwan will seek support for its bid to join a trans-Pacific trade pact when it attends a meeting of economic leaders of the Asia-Pacific group APEC next week, President Tsai Ing-wen said on Tuesday. China, which has also applied to join the pact, opposes Taiwan's membership and has increased military activities near the island which Beijing claims and has not ruled out taking by force. Taiwan and China both applied in September to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).