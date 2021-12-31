France says Iran's space launch "regrettable" amid nuclear deal talks

FILE PHOTO: Iran launches satellite carrier rocket "Simorgh\
·2 min read

PARIS (Reuters) - France on Friday condemned Iran's satellite rocket launch and said it was "all the more regrettable" as nuclear talks with world powers were making progress, echoing concerns expressed by the United States and Germany.

Iran said on Thursday it had used a satellite launch rocket to send three research devices into space, as indirect U.S.-Iran talks take place in Austria to try to salvage a 2015 nuclear deal.

The satellite launch was in breach of U.N. Security Council resolutions, France's foreign ministry said.

"These activities are all the more regrettable as they come at a time when we are making progress in the nuclear negotiations in Vienna," the French foreign ministry said.

"We call on Iran not to launch further ballistic missiles designed to be capable of carrying nuclear weapons, including space launchers."

Iranian state TV showed footage on Thursday of what it said was the firing of the launch vehicle from the Imam Khomeini Space Center in northern Iran at dawn.

The U.S. State Department said on Thursday Washington was aware of reports on the launch, adding such launches defy a U.N. Security Council resolution enshrining the 2015 nuclear deal.

A German diplomat said such launches could be used to test technology for ballistic missiles which in principle could be used to deliver nuclear weapons.

Tehran denies its space launch activity is a cover for ballistic missile development.

The 2015 deal extended the time Iran would need to obtain enough fissile material for a nuclear bomb - if it chose to - to at least a year from about two to three months, in return for a lifting of sanctions.

The latest indirect talks between Iran and the United States on the 2015 deal resumed on Monday. On Tuesday, Washington expressed caution over upbeat comments by Iran and Russia about the talks, saying it was too soon to say if Tehran had returned to the negotiations with a constructive approach.

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel and Ingrid Melander; Editing by Alison Williams, William Maclean)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • US 'concerned' over Iran rocket launch

    The U.S. is concerned about Iran's development of space launch vehicles, saying there is a serious risk Tehran is building up its ballistic missile program and one could someday be used to carry a nuclear warhead, a State Department spokesperson told The Hill. The Iranian government on Thursday claimed to have successfully launched a rocket carrying three satellite "research devices" into space. It was not immediately clear if the research...

  • U.S. blocking tomato shipments from Mexican farms accused of abusing workers

    Tomatoes picked by Mexican farmworkers who were allegedly abused were distributed by suppliers of major U.S. retailers, including Walmart and Albertsons, a Times investigation has found.

  • Iran state TV says Tehran launched rocket into space

    Iranian state television says Tehran has launched a rocket with a satellite carrier bearing three devices into space, though it’s unclear if any object entered orbit around the Earth

  • Russian labelling row dims New Year for French champagne

    French champagne producers will ring in 2022 with at least one hiccup -- starting Saturday, they must comply with a new Russian law prohibiting them from calling their bubbly by its Russian name, an affront that has infuriated the industry.

  • Russia test-fires new hypersonic Tsirkon missiles from frigate, submarine

    Russian President Vladimir Putin has lauded the weapon as part of a new generation of unrivalled arms systems. Putin has called a missile test, conducted last week, "a big event in the country's life", adding that this was "a substantial step" in increasing Russia's defence capabilities. Some Western experts have questioned how advanced Russia's new generation of weapons is, while recognising that the combination of speed, manoeuvrability and altitude of hypersonic missiles makes them difficult to track and intercept.

  • ‘We’re falling behind’: 2022 seen as a pivotal lap in the space race with China

    Washington and Beijing are jockeying for advantage — and international partners — to develop the moon.

  • Hundreds gather at funeral service to mourn death of Imam Mohamed Hassan Adam

    Mourners joined together in a funeral prayer for Imam Mohamed Hassan Adam, who is being remembered as a devoted leader, father and husband.

  • China Sees ‘Unprecedented’ Difficulty in Stabilizing 2022 Trade

    (Bloomberg) -- China faces “unprecedented” difficulty in stabilizing trade next year as favorable conditions that boosted export growth this year won’t be sustainable, according to a commerce ministry official.Most Read from BloombergGhislaine Maxwell Found Guilty in Win for Epstein VictimsMercedes Swept Up in China Internet Furor Over Models’ EyesApple Aims to Prevent Defections to Meta With Rare $180,000 Bonuses for Top TalentCDC Tells Even Vaccinated to Avoid Cruises; Shares TumbleT Cells Com

  • Video captured Chinese authorities publicly shaming 4 alleged smugglers by parading them through city streets

    The men were accused of smuggling several people from Vietnam into China, in violation of China's closed-border COVID-zero policies.

  • Biden talks sanctions, Putin warns of rupture over Ukraine

    President Joe Biden has warned Russia's Vladimir Putiin that the U.S. could impose new sanctions against Russia if it takes further military action against Ukraine, while Putin responded that such a U.S. move could lead to a complete rupture of ties between the nations. The two leaders spoke frankly for nearly an hour Thursday amid growing alarm over Russia's troop buildup near Ukraine, a crisis that has deepened as the Kremlin has stiffened its insistence on border security guarantees and test-fired hypersonic missiles to underscore its demands.

  • Supreme Court should return the right to decide when life begins to the people

    Clovis conservative writer on the future of abortion rights. | Commentary

  • El Salvador to Build New National Stadium in Collaboration With China, Bukele Says in ‘Surprise’ New Year’s Eve Tweet

    Construction will begin next year in the current location of the military school, which will be rebuilt elsewhere with twice its current capacity, the president said.

  • South Korea 'effectively' reaches agreement with US to end Korean war

    The United States and South Korea have "effectively" reached an agreement on a draft declaration that would formally end the Korean War, South Korea's top diplomat said Wednesday.An armistice was signed in July 1953 to end a war that began in 1950 when North Korean troops invaded South Korea. A formal peace treaty ending the war was never signed.North Korea has been unresponsive to talks on formally ending the war, Yonhap noted. South Korean...

  • BBC Says Alan Dershowitz Interview on Ghislaine Maxwell Verdict Did Not Meet ‘Editorial Standards’

    The BBC has apologized for broadcasting an interview with Jeffrey Epstein’s former lawyer Alan Dershowitz without disclosing that Dershowitz has also been accused of sexual abuse by one of Epstein’s victims. Dershowitz appeared on BBC News live from New York on Wednesday evening, shortly after a jury handed down the guilty verdict in Ghislaine Maxwell’s […]

  • Prosecutors to drop charges against Epstein guards accused of falsifying records

    Federal prosecutors moved to drop charges against two prison guards who said they falsified records on the night Jeffrey Epstein died by suicide, CNN reports. The big picture: The two guards —Tova Noel and Michael Thomas — fulfilled an agreement to cooperate with the Justice Department in exchange for avoiding jail time, prosecutors noted in a court document.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free"Under the agreements, prosecution was

  • Biden and Putin exchange warnings during phone call amid rising Ukraine tensions

    Talks represent pair’s second conversation this monthRussia massing tens of thousands of troops near border In this image provided by the White House, Joe Biden speaks on the phone to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Thursday. Photograph: AFP/Getty Images Joe Biden and Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin have exchanged warnings over the crisis in Ukraine during a 50-minute phone call that did little to lower the political temperature, according to their governments. Russia has alarmed th

  • Putin: New Germany-bound pipeline may help reduce prices

    Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that a new pipeline to Germany has been fully filled with natural gas, noting that it could help quickly reduce soaring European energy prices. The $11 billion Nord Stream 2 pipeline is currently awaiting approval from Germany and the European Union, and officials warned that a decision won't come in the first half of 2022. The first of its two links was filled with gas in October, and Russia's state-controlled Gazprom natural gas company reported Wednesday that it had completed filling the second one to make it fully ready for operation.

  • Scientists discovered a massive new world and they have no idea how it formed

    The European Southern Observatory’s Very Large Telescope—yes, that’s actually the name—has discovered a brand-new world. The planet in question is located 325 light-years away from Earth, in the Centaurus constellation. The planet itself orbits b Centauri, a two-star system that you can often see with the naked eye. Scientists say that this star system is … The post Scientists discovered a massive new world and they have no idea how it formed appeared first on BGR.

  • Opinion: Catholic church would rather die than accept women as equals

    The shrinking of parishes in the Archdiocese of Cincinnati is not due to the shortage of priests, but rather the church's reluctance to accept women as equals.

  • What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

    South Korea said on Friday it would extend stricter social distancing rules for two weeks amid a persistent surge in serious coronavirus infections and concerns over the spread of the highly contagious Omicron variant. The government reinstated the curbs on Dec. 18, six weeks after easing them under a "living with COVID-19" scheme, as record-breaking numbers of new infections and serious cases put a huge strain on the country's medical system. China is on high alert against COVID-19 as the New Year holiday looms, with the city of Xian under lockdown while several New Year's Eve events in other cities have been cancelled and some provinces urged restraint in travel during the festive season.