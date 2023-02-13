France says its troops misrepresented in 'Wakanda Forever'

FILE - French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu waits at the Elysee Palace Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023 in Paris. France's Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu denounced the way French soldiers deployed in Africa are represented in a Marvel's film as "false and misleading." Lecornu "strongly condemned" this representation of French armed forces in a tweet published Sunday Feb.12, 2023 about the film "Black Panther Wakanda Forever" that went out in November in France and the U.S. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
2
·1 min read

PARIS (AP) — France’s defense minister has denounced the way he says French soldiers deployed in Africa appear to be depicted in the Marvel Studios superhero film “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” as “false and misleading.”

Minister Sebastien Lecornu “strongly condemned” the similarity of a fictional group of villainous mercenaries with French armed forces members, in a tweet published Sunday about the film that came out in November in France and the U.S.

The plot of the film involves a fictional African country, Wakanda, faced with Western nations seeking to control fictional metal resources across the continent.

A scene from the film retweeted by the minister shows a group of soldiers with their hands tied behind their backs, wearing uniforms very similar to those of French troops deployed in Africa’s Sahel region, being brought before the United Nations in Geneva. The movie scene depicts mercenaries captured by Wakandans after they attacked an outpost in Mali.

“I am thinking of and honoring the 58 French soldiers who died defending Mali, at its request, in the face of Islamist terrorist groups,” Lecornu added.

The issue is sensitive in France, which completed its withdrawal from Mali last year after nine years fighting Islamic extremists alongside regional troops. Tensions have also grown over the past year between Mali, its African neighbors and Western nations after Mali’s transitional government allowed Russian mercenaries from the Wagner Group to deploy on its territory.

France has recently announced it is withdrawing troops from Burkina Faso this month following a demand by the West African country's military rulers.

About 3,000 French soldiers remain deployed in the Sahel region, many of those based in Niger and Chad.

Recommended Stories

  • ChatGPT: Houston-area school districts weigh in on AI chatbot in education

    Houston-area school districts weigh in on the new artificial intelligence tool ChatGPT that already has more than 100 million users.

  • Scholz’s SPD Crashes to Worst Result Ever in Berlin Election

    (Bloomberg) -- Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s Social Democrats crashed to their worst-ever result in Berlin, failing to win an election in the German capital for the first time since 1999 as the conservative Christian Democrats surged to victory.Most Read from BloombergChina Ready to Down Object Flying Near Naval Base: PaperUS Fighter Jet Downs Fourth Aerial Object Over North AmericaObject Shot Down Over Canada in Escalating Aerial DramaUS Hasn’t Ruled Out Alien Origins for Latest Objects Shot DownChi

  • Cuba's internet slows to crawl as more island residents connect

    Cubans suffering long lines for food, fuel and medicine now have a new problem: painfully slow internet. Cable.co.uk, a company that compares internet speeds, ranked Cuba 203 of 220 countries surveyed during a 12-month period ending June 30, 2022, the slowest in Latin America. A five gigabyte movie that downloads in little more than 5 minutes in the United States can take 3.5 hours to transfer in Cuba, the survey showed.

  • Day 16 live updates: Alex Murdaugh trial SC prosecutors on track to rest case in Week 4

    State prosecutors say they plan to rest their case in the Alex Murdaugh’s double-murder trial likely by midweek. Meanwhile, the defense says it’ll need at least a week to present its case.

  • Popular S.African rapper AKA shot dead outside restaurant

    One of South Africa's hottest rap artists, Kiernan Forbes, known as AKA, has been shot dead outside a restaurant in the southeastern city of Durban, his family said Saturday.South African gun violence famously claimed the lives of one of Africa's most beloved international artists.

  • 5 years after Parkland, families cope through good works

    After a gunman murdered 14 students and three staff members at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School five years ago Tuesday, their families were left with a burning question: How do we go on with our lives while honoring our loved one’s memory? Most have answered by starting foundations or performing other charitable work dedicated to a variety of causes: protecting students; building parks and gardens; providing scholarships; fighting disease and helping the disabled; sending kids to camp; teaching children to swim, dance, create art or play music and sports; and tightening gun laws. “For all of them, their biggest fear was that their loved one would be forgotten,” said Florida state Rep. Christine Hunschofsky, who was Parkland’s mayor in 2018 when the shooting happened.

  • Turkey detains builders as they try to flee the country amid fury at collapsed housing units

    Turkey yesterday detained building contractors trying to flee the country as it announced more than 100 people were under investigation over the collapse of homes in the country’s devastating earthquake.

  • Minister accuses Marvel film of ‘informational attack’ on French troops

    Its military is made up of spear-wielding superheroes who can fly through the air in invisible aircraft.

  • Israeli parliament in uproar over Netanyahu plans for judiciary

    JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Israeli lawmakers traded insults on Monday over government plans to overhaul the judiciary while tens of thousands of protesters gathered outside parliament, as President Isaac Herzog warned the country risked tipping into "constitutional collapse". The plans, which would give right-wing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu greater control of appointments to the bench and weaken the Supreme Court's ability to strike down legislation or rule against the executive, have triggered angry protests across Israel for weeks. On Monday, the Knesset Constitution Committee voted to send the first chapter of the plan to the plenum for a first reading, after a rowdy start to the meeting in which several lawmakers were thrown out forcibly, to shouts of "shame, shame".

  • Chiefs' Travis Kelce feels for brother in Super Bowl triumph

    Kansas City's scintillating 38-35 Super Bowl triumph over Philadelphia was a "bittersweet" sensation for Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, whose brother Jason played for the vanquished Eagles.Donna Kelce made her way onto the field to congratulate Travis and console Jason, the Eagles center who was part of the team's Super Bowl drive in 2017.

  • Is the two-state solution for Israel, Palestine dead? Maybe. But what's the alternative?

    The U.S. is so far empty-handed in dealing with Israel's radical government and dysfunctional Palestinian leadership.

  • US registers rise in highly infectious norovirus causing stomach illness

    CDC says positive tests for virus, which causes nausea, diarrhea and stomach pain, peaked at 16% in January

  • Jennifer Tilly Channels Her Inner Glamorous Enchantress in These Gothic & Spellbinding LBDs

    Now, we already know Jennifer Tilly can rock any look she chooses, but something about her darker looks just hits differently. On Feb 9, the Bride of Chucky star (and forever our beloved gothic Queen) shared a series of photos from her latest, opulent outing (which she, of course, went to in style!) She posted […]

  • France hits out at 'Black Panther' over depiction of its army

    Paris' defence minister on Sunday condemned the latest instalment of Marvel's Black Panther franchise, which depicts French troops caught trying to steal resources belonging to the fictional African kingdom of Wakanda.The scene turns on a group of bound French soldiers being brought into a UN meeting, embarrassing Paris' ambassador to the world body, after they were caught on a secret mission to a Wakandan base in Mali.

  • British Intelligence reveals reasons for Russia's heavy losses

    Russia has likely suffered its heaviest losses since the first week of its invasion of Ukraine over the past two weeks. Source: UK Defence Intelligence, as European Pravda reports Details: UK Intelligence points to the Ukrainian General Staff's daily reports on Russian military casualties, noting that they cannot verify the Ukrainian methodology.

  • Trump Attorney Gives Bizarre Explanation For Classified Folder At Mar-A-Lago

    It was found in the strangest place.

  • Chris Christie says House GOP jeering Biden at State of the Union was ‘big mistake’

    Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) on Sunday said the House GOP’s jeering at President Biden during the State of the Union address last week was a “big mistake” by the party. “Big mistake. Look, you know, you don’t want to — you don’t want to rise to the bait, and they did, a…

  • US shoots down ‘octagonal’ flying object near military sites in Michigan

    Incident is the fourth flying object downed by US or Canadian jets this month, after the downing of a large balloon claimed by China on 4 February

  • Trump bashes Rihanna’s Super Bowl halftime performance

    Former President Trump doubled down on his attacks on superstar singer Rihanna on Sunday night following her Super Bowl performance. Rihanna performed various hits including “Umbrella” and “Work” in her halftime show, during which she revealed she is pregnant with her second child. Her reps confirmed her pregnancy following the show. Trump wasn’t a fan.…

  • 'Our Losses Were Gigantic': Life in a Sacrificial Russian Assault Wave

    LVIV, Ukraine — Creeping forward along a tree line late at night toward an entrenched Ukrainian position, the Russian soldier watched in horror as his comrades were mowed down by enemy fire. His squad of 10 ex-convicts advanced only a few dozen yards before being decimated. “We were hit by machine-gun fire,” said the soldier, a private named Sergei. One soldier was wounded and screamed, “Help me! Help me, please!,” the private said, although no help arrived. Eight soldiers were killed, one escap