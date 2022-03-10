France says window closing to reach Iran nuclear deal

Reuters Videos

STORY: Chinese President Xi Jinping came out with his strongest statement yet regarding Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, calling for “maximum restraint” and saying he is “pained to see the flames of war reignited in Europe,” Chinese state media reported Tuesday.Xi spoke at a virtual meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and, according to China’s CCTV, said the three countries should jointly support peace talks between Russia and Ukraine to prevent the conflict from "spinning out of control.”Macron in the meeting reminded Xi of the role that China must play as a member of the U.N. security council….China has refused to condemn Russia's actions outright and last month abstained from a Security Council vote seeking to condemn Russia's aggression against Ukraine and demand it withdraw its forces.China has also referred to Western sanctions against Russia as illegal – and in the meeting Xi expressed concern over the impact sanctions may have on the stability of global finance, energy supplies, transportation and supply chains.The friendship between China and Russia strengthened last month when Russian president Vladimir Putin attended the opening ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympics on the same day that the two countries declared a "no limits" strategic partnership….But that relationship has become awkward for China as the war in Ukraine escalates.CIA director William Burns told the House Intelligence Committee on Tuesday that he thinks Xi and others among China’s leadership are “unsettled” by what they’re seeing in Ukraine.“They did not anticipate the significant difficulties the Russians were going to run into. I think they’re unsettled by the reputational damage that can come from their close association with President Putin [FLASH]. I think they’re a little bit unsettled about the impact on the global economy and third I think they’re a little bit unsettled by the way in which Vladimir Putin has driven Europeans and Americans much closer together.”Meanwhile, Macron’s office said in a statement that Xi expressed support for French-German efforts to reach a ceasefire,and a German government spokesman said the three leaders agreed that their foreign ministers would coordinate further efforts to end the conflict.