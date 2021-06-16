Europe eases Covid restrictions early while UK extends lockdown

People wear protective face masks as they stroll along a street in Nantes - LOIC VENANCE/AFP

Germany is to end compulsory working from home and France is to lift its face mask requirement in public as much of Europe presses ahead with reopening amid falling coronavirus infections.

While the UK faces another four weeks of restrictions after the Government postponed “Freedom Day” to July 19, across much of continental Europe life is swiftly heading back to normal.

Germany would end its requirement to work from home from June 30, Angela Merkel’s chief of staff said on Wednesday.

Helge Braun said Mrs Merkel’s government would not seek to extend the country’s current “emergency brake” law, under which employers were obliged to order staff to work from home.

“If the numbers go up again, then you would have to make a new decision. Right now there is no reason to extend it,” Mr Braun told Wirtshcaftswoche magazine.

Several German regions have already ended the requirement to wear masks outdoors, and some have lifted restrictions on numbers at weddings and other events provided they take place outside.

The German weekly infection rate has fallen to just 2.057, compared to 7,509 in the UK. Almost 49 per cent of Germans have received their first jab, and 27.6 per cent are fully vaccinated.

France is to end mask-wearing in public on Thursday and lift a night-time curfew this Sunday, 10 days earlier than expected.

“The health situation is improving faster than we had hoped. We haven't seen such a low infection rate since last August," Jean Castex, the French prime minister, said, adding that the daily figure for new Covid cases had fallen below 5,000 nationwide with no "worrying dynamic" and that intensive care occupancy had now fallen to below 2,000.

The French have been religiously wearing masks in public and have been under curfew from 11pm for the past eight months.

Masks will remain compulsory inside shops, public transport and other closed public areas, and Mr Castex warned the French they must continue to wear them "in crowded places, in queues or in markets".

The French had started showing signs of impatience over restrictions and social distancing was regularly flouted during France's victory over Germany in their 2020 Euro football clash on Monday night.

French Health Minister Olivier Veran and Prime Minister Jean Castex give a press conference - THOMAS COEX/ AFP

The government had already indicated that it would be "lenient" on anyone flouting the 11pm curfew after the game.

More than 30m French, or 45 per cent of the population, have received at least one vaccine dose and 15m are fully vaccinated.

In Spain, night clubs are to be allowed to reopen until 3am in Madrid from June 21, and the government has pledged to end the requirement to wear facemasks outdoors.

“Soon we will take off our facemasks in the street,” Pedro Sánchez, the Spanish prime minister said, adding that close to 15 million Spanish residents have been completely vaccinated, and that 50 per cent of the population will have had at least one jab “in a few weeks’ time”.

Almost all of Italy will become a low-risk white zone by the end of this week, the country’s health minister said on Wednesday.

Currently, around 40m Italians or two-thirds of the population, are living in white regions, where anti-Covid 19 measures are at their most relaxed, although social distancing and facemasks remain obligatory.

Roberto Speranza, the health minister, will revise the latest contagion data on Friday and said regions currently designated yellow, or medium-risk, will turn white.

"On Friday we will probably have 99% of the country as a white zone," he said. "But great care and constant work are still needed from all points of view...because the battle is not over."

There is alarm over the situation in the UK and concern that cases of the Indian or Delta variant - currently at a very low level in Italy - could spread.

During the pandemic, Italy's 20 regions were classed red, orange, yellow or white depending on rates of infection.

The state of emergency declared by the government in early 2020 is due to expire at the end of next month.