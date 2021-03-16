France seeks quick resumption of AstraZeneca shots suspended over safety fears

The AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine suspended in France
Giulia Segreti and Caroline Copley
·2 min read

By Giulia Segreti and Caroline Copley

ROME/BERLIN (Reuters) - France expressed hope European medical experts would clear up questions over the safety of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 shot on Thursday, as experts warned the decision by major European states to stop using it posed a greater risk to public health.

In a coordinated step, the European Union's largest members - Germany, France and Italy - suspended the use of AstraZeneca's vaccine on Monday pending the outcome of an investigation by the bloc's medicines regulator into isolated cases of bleeding, blood clots and low platelet counts.

They were joined by Sweden and Latvia on Tuesday, bringing to more than a dozen the number of EU countries that have acted since reports first emerged of thromboembolisms affecting people after they got the AstraZeneca shot.

The World Health Organization and European Medicines Agency have joined AstraZeneca in saying there is no proven link.

"The choice is a political one," Nicola Magrini, the director general of Italy's medicines authority AIFA told daily la Repubblica in an interview.

Magrini called the AstraZeneca vaccine safe and said its benefit to risk ratio was "widely positive". There have been eight deaths and four cases of serious side-effects following vaccinations in Italy, he added.

French Health Minister Olivier Veran also told reporters that the risk-reward ratio for the vaccine remained positive.

"We expect some kind of verdict from the European scientific community by Thursday afternoon, allowing us to resume the campaign," Veran said. France's vaccination chief Alain Fischer said he expected the suspension to be temporary.

Governments say they acted out of an abundance of caution, with German Health Minister Jens Spahn stating on Monday that the decision to suspend AstraZeneca was not political but based on expert advice.

He acted after Germany's vaccine watchdog identified a unusual number of cases of a rare cerebral vein thrombosis. Out of 1.6 million people in Germany who had got the AstraZeneca, seven fell ill and three died.

The risk of dying of COVID is still orders of magnitude greater, especially among those most vulnerable such as the elderly, said Dirk Brockmann, an epidemiologist at the Robert Koch Institute for Infectious diseases.

"In the risk groups the risk of dying of COVID is much, much higher. That means one is probably 100,000 times more likely to die of COVID than because of an AstraZeneca vaccine," Brockmann told ARD public television.

(Additional reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Matthieu Protard in PARIS; writing by Douglas Busvine; editing by Philippa Fletcher)

Recommended Stories

  • Small number of Facebook users responsible for most Covid vaccine skepticism – report

    Washington Post reported on the study which confirmed what researchers have long argued about: the echo chamber effect People protest against the Covid-19 vaccine in Tampa, Florida, on 7 February. Photograph: Chandan Khanna/AFP/Getty Images A small subset of Facebook users is reportedly responsible for the majority of content expressing or encouraging skepticism about Covid-19 vaccines, according to early results from an internal Facebook study. The study, first reported by the Washington Post, confirms what researchers have long argued about how the echo chamber effect can amplify certain beliefs within social media communities. It also shows how speech that falls short of outright misinformation about vaccines, which is banned on Facebook, can still contribute to vaccine hesitancy. A document outlining the study – which has not been publicly released – was obtained by the Washington Post. Researchers at Facebook divided users, groups and pages into 638 “population segments” and studied them for “vaccine hesitant beliefs”, according to the Post. This could include language such as “I am worried about getting the vaccine because it is so new”, or “I don’t know if a vaccine is safe”, rather than outright misinformation. Each “segment” could be as many as 3m people, meaning the study could examine the activity of more than 1bn people – less than half of Facebook’s roughly 2.8bn monthly active users, the Post reported. The massive study also underscores how much information can be gleaned from Facebook’s user base, and how the company is using this trove of data to examine public health outcomes. The Post reported that the study found in the population segment with the highest incidence of vaccine hesitancy, just 111 users were responsible for half of all content flagged within that segment. It also showed just 10 out of the 638 population segments flagged contained 50% of all vaccine hesitancy content on the platform. Facebook’s research into vaccine hesitancy is part of an ongoing effort to aid public health campaigns during the pandemic, said spokeswoman Dani Lever, and is one of a number of studies being carried out by Facebook. “We routinely study things like voting, bias, hate speech, nudity, and Covid – to understand emerging trends so we can build, refine, and measure our products,” Lever said. Meanwhile, Facebook has, in the past year, partnered with more than 60 global health experts to provide accurate information regarding Covid-19 and vaccines. It announced in December 2020 that it would ban all vaccine misinformation, suspending users who break the rules and eventually banning them if they continue to violate policies. The study is just the latest to illustrate the outsized effect just a few actors can have on the information ecosystem online. It comes on the heels of another study from the Election Integrity Project that found that a handful of rightwing “super-spreaders” on social media were responsible for the bulk of election misinformation in the run-up to the Capitol attack. In that report, experts outlined a number of recommendations, including removing “super-spreader” accounts entirely. The Facebook study also found there may be significant overlap between users who exhibit anti-vaccination behavior on Facebook and supporters of QAnon, a baseless conspiracy theory surrounding a “deep state” cabal of Democrats and Hollywood celebrities engaging in pedophilia and sex trafficking. The overlap shows another longterm effect of the rise of QAnon, which has also been tied to the insurrection at the Capitol in January. Many far-right actors, including followers and proponents of QAnon, understand how to manipulate social media algorithms to reach broader audiences, said Sophie Bjork-James, a professor of anthropology at Vanderbilt University who researches the white nationalist movement in the US. “QAnon is now a public health threat,” Bjork-James said. “Over the last year, QAnon has spread widely within the online anti-vaccination community and by extension the alternative health community. The Facebook study shows we will likely be facing the consequences of this for some time to come.”

  • Exclusive: U.S. green light for AstraZeneca vaccine could come in April, independent monitors assessing data - US official

    Results of AstraZeneca Plc's U.S. COVID-19 vaccine trial are being reviewed by independent monitors, and emergency authorization could come in about a month, a top U.S. official said on Monday. The independent monitors are analyzing data from the 32,000-person U.S. study to determine whether the vaccine is safe and effective. If the results are positive and all goes well, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration would review the data and issue the authorization, Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), said in an interview.

  • Denver's airport reopens after powerful winter storm

    Denver's airport reopened Monday after a powerful late winter snowstorm dumped over 3 feet of heavy, wet snow on parts of Colorado and Wyoming, shutting down roads, closing state legislatures in both states and interfering with COVID-19 vaccinations. The 27 inches (68 centimeters) that had fallen by the end of Sunday at Denver International Airport on the plains east of downtown made it the fourth biggest snowfall in the city’s history, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder. The storm system, fueled by moisture from the Gulf of Mexico, had moved out of the region and into northeastern Nebraska by Monday, said Evan Direnzo, a meteorologist for the weather service in Boulder.

  • Automakers embrace electric vehicles. But what about buyers?

    The world’s major automakers have made something abundantly clear: They believe electric vehicles will dominate their industry in the years ahead. When Bock recently replaced his family's 2013 Honda Pilot SUV, he considered — and then dismissed — the idea of buying an electric vehicle. “I would consider it if the prices would come down,” Bock said, though leaving open the possibility of buying an electric vehicle next time.

  • Marvel's first Asian superhero says anti-Asian racism won't be solved by 'an opulent rom-com or Marvel superhero'

    Simu Liu, who stars as Marvel's "Shang-Chi," penned a heartfelt op-ed on Variety highlighting the spate of violent racist attacks against Asian Americans over the past year.

  • China approves a fourth COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

    China has approved a new COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, one that was developed by the head of its Center for Disease Control, adding to its arsenal. Gao Fu, the head of China's CDC, led the development of a protein subunit vaccine that was approved by regulators last week for emergency use, the Chinese Academy of Sciences’ Institute of Microbiology said in a statement Monday. It is the fourth such vaccine to be given emergency use approval.

  • Schools weighing whether to seat students closer together

    U.S. guidelines that say students should be kept 6 feet apart in schools are receiving new scrutiny from federal health experts, state governments and education officials working to return as many children as possible to the classroom. Debate around the issue flared last week when a new study suggested that, if masks are worn, students can be seated as close as 3 feet apart with no increased risk to them or teachers. Published in the journal Clinical Infectious Diseases, it looked at schools in Massachusetts, which has backed the 3-feet guideline for months.

  • Atlantic 10 looking into videographer incident: The Buffalo News

    "We're aware and we're looking into it with Dayton," Drew Dickerson, assistant commissioner of the A-10, told the news outlet. The St. Bonaventure men's basketball team won the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament title and defeated VCU on Sunday in the title game, 74-65. A videographer identified as Nathan DeSutter, the digital media director for the Bona athletic department, was restrained around the neck by a security guard, who ushered him from the court area, according to the report.

  • N Korea warns US not to 'cause a stink' before Seoul meeting

    In North Korea’s first comments directed at the Biden administration, Kim Jong Un’s powerful sister on Tuesday warned the United States to “refrain from causing a stink” if it wants to “sleep in peace” for the next four years. Kim Yo Jong’s statement was issued as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin arrived in Asia to talk with U.S. allies Japan and South Korea about North Korea and other regional issues. Kim Yo Jong, a senior official who handles inter-Korean affairs, also criticized the U.S. and South Korea for holding military exercises.

  • Texas governor demands ‘emergency’ election reform as state GOP unveils two dozen bills aimed at voting rights

    After raging against ‘voter fraud’ on Fox News, Greg Abbott admits no such fraud exists in state

  • Grammys 2021: Lionel Richie sings 'Lady' during Kenny Rogers in memoriam

    Lionel Richie performs "Lady" during the Kenny Rogers tribute during the Grammys 2021 in memoriam. Courtesy: CBS/Recording Academy

  • Dane's post-vaccine death caused by blood clots investigated

    A 60-year old Danish woman who died of a blood clot after receiving AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine had "highly unusual" symptoms, the Danish Medicines Agency said Sunday.

  • 'The Talk' is going on hiatus while it reviews Sharon Osbourne's outburst at Sheryl Underwood over Piers Morgan

    A source told E News the incident was "a triggering moment" that was "difficult for many of the staff to watch."

  • ‘You can afford to pay them more’: Bernie Sanders calls out Jeff Bezos for blocking Amazon workers union drive

    World’s wealthiest man rejects senator’s request to appear at committee hearing on income inequality

  • Biden news: Trump says Meghan ‘no good’ after interview, as North Korea silent on US approaches

    Follow latest updates

  • Tlaib calls out hypocrite GOP taking credit for stimulus bill

    Tlaib said, ‘You know how in group project there is always students who didn’t contribute, but they still take credit - That’s the GOP’

  • Even with Livers injured, Michigan earns No. 1 seed in East

    Michigan’s bittersweet weekend continued Sunday as it earned a No. 1 seed in the East Regional a day after announcing its second-leading scorer has an injury that could keep him out of the NCAA Tournament. Isaiah Livers is out indefinitely with a stress injury in his right foot that prevented him from playing in a Big Ten Tournament semifinal loss to Ohio State. Livers said Saturday that “I don’t want people to write me off yet” but spoke Sunday night about how he could contribute without playing.

  • ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ Will Delight DC’s Toxic Fans

    Clay EnosZack Snyder’s Justice League is a film about superhero gods, so it’s fitting that its own production story is now the stuff of modern Hollywood legend.That myth began back in May 2017, when in the midst of post-production on Justice League, Snyder—the architect of Warner Bros’ DC universe, and the director of Man of Steel and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice—stepped away to deal with the death of his stepdaughter, and Avengers helmer Joss Whedon was hired to complete the would-be blockbuster. The Frankensteinian final product grossed an underwhelming $658 million worldwide, and a social media campaign for the original “Snyder Cut” began, eventually gaining enough steam to make Snyder cop to its existence. Sensing an opportunity to mend fences with the filmmaker, satiate vocal die-hards, erase their partnership with Whedon (who’s been dogged by criticisms about his inappropriate on-set behavior), and produce a grand event for its fledgling HBO Max platform, Warner Bros. announced in May 2020 that it would spend an additional $70 million to complete the long-rumored epic.Thus, Zack Snyder’s Justice League—whose plot concerns Superman rising from the grave—lived, died, and is now reborn. Zack Snyder: Sorry Marvel, ‘Batman v. Superman’ Transcends Superhero MoviesThere are myriad articles to be written about whether Snyder’s restored superhero endeavor (premiering March 18) is, in the larger scheme of things, a heartening tale of resurrection for a project undone by controversy and circumstance, or a worrisome saga about the power wielded by a small—and, at times, toxic—fanbase, which managed to compel a conglomerate to bow to its demands. However, there’s no denying that, on its artistic merits, Zack Snyder’s Justice League is a prototypical Snyder movie in every respect. A wantonly dour and doom-filled affair, it’s excessive, indulgent, and self-serious, striving for grandeur throughout the course of its gargantuan 242-minute runtime via endless slow-motion, CGI sound and fury, and operatic melodrama. Yet it’s those precise elements that also serve it well, infusing it with a scale—and sense of import—that make it everything the Snyder faithful hoped it would be, and a vast improvement over its 2017 theatrical iteration. “I have a second chance, Lo. I am not going to waste it,” Superman (Henry Cavill) tells Lois Lane (Amy Adams), and Snyder approaches his film likewise, holding nothing back in bringing his outsized do-over back from the dead.[Spoilers Follow]Zack Snyder’s Justice League begins where Batman v. Superman ended, with Superman’s demise at the hands of Doomsday sending a literal shockwave around the globe. In the aftermath of that calamity, Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) and Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) attempt to recruit a trio of disparate heroes—wisecracking speedster Flash (Ezra Miller), gruff ocean king Aquaman (Jason Momoa), and mecha-teen Cyborg (Ray Fisher)—to protect the planet from a coming threat. That arrives in the form of Steppenwolf (Ciarán Hinds), the giant horned emissary of civilization-conquering Darkseid (Ray Porter), who covets a trio of magical Mother Boxes which, when synchronized, will transform Earth into another one of Darkseid’s wasteland playgrounds. Unity, it’s clear, is both the key to destroying and saving the world.Narratively, the basic building blocks are the same as before. At a whopping four hours, though, Snyder has far more time to handle the multiple tasks necessitated by Justice League: introduce numerous new good and bad guys; establish their individual and interpersonal hang-ups, motivations, and frictions; revisit old friends (Diane Lane’s Martha Kent, Connie Nielsen’s Hippolyta, Jeremy Irons’ Alfred, Willem Dafoe’s Nuidis Vulko) and highlight some fresh ones (J.K. Simmons’ Commissioner Gordon); and stage a series of escalating battles with the fearsome Steppenwolf. Whedon never had a prayer doing all of that in 120 minutes, whereas Snyder’s version—framed in boxy 4:3, reportedly so it’ll look okay when it finally debuts on IMAX screens—ebbs, flows and breathes at a far more natural pace, with each of its many dictates handled with the attention and care they require.All of which is to say that Zack Snyder’s Justice League is long—it’s split into six chapters plus an epilogue, each bestowed with an ominous title—but it feels like the proper length for an enormous undertaking such as this. It’s also, stylistically, 100 percent Snyder. Everything is grim-dark overcast, the gloom punctuated only by brief rays of heartening sunshine and the white light that reflects off the shiny chrome surfaces of Steppenwolf’s armor, Cyborg’s body, and Batman and Wonder Woman’s swanky Mercedes-Benzes. Even Superman trades in his red-and-blue suit for an all-black edition, further underscoring the weighty gravity of it all. There are a few interjections of humor (most of which were in the film’s theatrical incarnation), but the mood is habitually portentous, melancholy, and dire. It’s no shock when, in a flashback to an impressively mounted ancient battle against Darkseid, Zeus and Ares show up—Snyder is after classical gods-and-monsters majesty and tragedy.Much of the material in Zack Snyder’s Justice League wasn’t featured in Whedon’s take and the sequences that were have been re-edited and refashioned to improved ends (case in point: Aquaman’s boozy walk down a stormy ocean pier, which is now set to Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds’ “There is a Kingdom”). It wisely keeps its predecessor’s best moment intact—that would be Aquaman’s mid-air “My man!”—and expands Cyborg’s history and its signature slam-bang clashes with more explosions, more gunfire, and more concussive energy-blast chaos, creating a full sense of its protagonists’ awesome power. Steppenwolf and Darkseid look suitably titanic and menacing, and Snyder fleshes out their relationship by positing the former as a disgraced acolyte eager to get back in the good graces of his unforgiving master—a goal he seeks to achieve by acquiring the Mother Boxes, whose status he relays to an imposing monolith that shapeshifts into the fiery figure of Darkseid’s other cohort, DeSaad (Peter Guinness).The only thing more rampant in Zack Snyder’s Justice League than Steppenwolf’s insectoid parademons are daddy issues: Aquaman is estranged from his pops; Flash is trying to exonerate his wrongly imprisoned father (Billy Crudup); and Cyborg is still mad at his paterfamilias, scientist Silas Stone (Joe Morton), for not paying enough attention to him when he was human, and then for turning him into the Mother Box-energized Cyborg. Throw in Steppenwolf’s penitent rapport with surrogate-father Darkseid, as well as Batman and Superman’s own dead-dad issues, and Snyder’s film feels almost comically fixated on this dynamic. Wonder Woman is the sole main character not beset by such problems, although that doesn’t exempt her from brooding over impending apocalyptic cataclysms. HBO Max Zack Snyder’s Justice League tethers earnest notions about family, togetherness, trust, and sacrifice to all manner of “badass” pomp and circumstance, unapologetically trying to move and thrill with big, bold gestures. That will naturally grate on those with a low tolerance for Snyder’s bombastic cinema, typified by his trademark “speed-ramping,” i.e., slowing the action to a virtual freeze before racing forward again at a normal pace. Yet his is a consistent vision that aspires to generate awe. While that aim isn’t always achieved—there’s no overcoming the general juvenile nature of these proceedings, and the corny “adultness” of having Aquaman call Gotham a “shithole” and Batman drop an F-bomb—the film nonetheless has a cheesy larger-than-life charm.In the past few years, Warner Bros. has moved on from the director’s plans for their DC Universe. Still, Zack Snyder’s Justice League lays the groundwork for future installments involving a full-on showdown with Darkseid and Lex Luthor (Jesse Eisenberg), and the expansion of the Justice League to include, among others, the Martian Manhunter (Harry Lennix) and Atom (Zheng Kai, in a costume-less appearance). Even more tantalizing, in a prolonged epilogue, Batman has a premonition about the post-apocalyptic “Knightmare” landscape first depicted in Batman v Superman. There, he and his ragtag crew face off against an unlikely adversary, and turn out to have an even more surprising partner: the Joker (Jared Leto), here envisioned as a mischievous smeary-faced psychopath who references notorious comic-lore events and strikes an unholy alliance with the Caped Crusader.Even in the face of pop culture Clown Prince of Crime overload, Leto’s fleeting turn is suitably creepy and tantalizing, and not only teases a solid path forward for the franchise but suggests that Snyder could possibly coax the sinister Joker performance out of the actor that David Ayer failed to elicit in Suicide Squad. Given that Warner Bros now has alternate designs for their iconic characters, Snyder’s ideas for a sequel will likely never come to pass. Then again, few believed Zack Snyder’s Justice League would ever see the light of day, so perhaps with enough HBO Max success, those dreams might yet become a reality.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Thailand sticks with AstraZeneca vaccine after safety scare

    Thailand will start using the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday after a brief delay over safety concerns, officials said, with Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha and cabinet members due to be first in line to get shots. Thailand was on Friday the first country outside of Europe to suspend use of the AstraZeneca shot, on which its mass vaccination campaign is heavily reliant. Authorities in Ireland, Denmark, Norway, Iceland and the Netherlands have halted their use of the vaccine over blood clotting issues, while Indonesia has decided to hold off until a World Health Organization review.

  • Frustrated Fauci urges Trump to tell Republicans to get vaccinated

    An increasingly frustrated Dr Anthony Fauci expressed his puzzlement on Sunday that Republican voters remain skeptical of getting one of the three approved Covid vaccines, saying it marks a “disturbing” trend. Dr Fauci, the top infectious disease expert in the US, urged former president Donald Trump in an interview with Chris Wallace of “Fox News Sunday” to promote the vaccine to his supporters. Recent polling has found that a strong plurality of people who voted for Mr Trump in last November’s elections say they will not get vaccinated for the virus that has killed more than half a million Americans in the last 12 months.