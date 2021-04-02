France sees biggest jump in COVID-19 intensive care patients in months

FILE PHOTO: The COVID-19 battle in northern French hospital
·1 min read

PARIS (Reuters) - France reported on Friday that 5,254 people were in intensive care units with COVID-19, an increase of 145 people in one day and the highest daily increase in five months.

New confirmed cases also jumped by the highest week-on-week rate since the end of November, when France was in its second nationwide lockdown.

The ministry reported 46,677 new cases, 6.2% more than a week ago, taking the total to 4.74 million cases.

For months, the government tried to contain the epidemic with a curfew and regional confinement measures. But faced with a rapidly-growing case count and pressure on the hospital system, President Emmanuel Macron ordered a new nationwide lockdown, starting next week.

France on Friday also reported 332 new deaths from COVID-19, taking the toll to 96,280, but the new death tally included only 32 deaths in retirement care homes over three days.

Death rates in retirement homes, which were several hundreds per week at the end of 2021, have dropped off sharply as the government focused its vaccination campaign on the elderly.

The health ministry reported on Friday that 12.13 million people had received a vaccine shot so far, including just over three million second doses and more than nine million first doses.

The nine million first doses amount to 13.6% of the population and 17.3% of the adult population.

By mid-April, the government will make vaccination available to people over 60.

(Reporting by Matthieu Protard and Geert De Clercq; Editing by Edmund Blair)

Recommended Stories

  • What transition looks like for trans youth, from puberty blockers to gender-affirming surgery

    Treatments like puberty blockers, hormone replacement therapy, and gender-affirming surgeries are linked to lower rates of anxiety and depression.

  • A Utah man searching for Forrest Fenn's $1 million treasure dug up graves at Yellowstone. Now he's headed to prison.

    Rodrick Dow Craythorn, of Syracuse, Utah, will spend six months in prison for digging up graves at Yellowstone National Park.

  • Xinjiang cotton: Why is China boycotting H&M?

    Xinjiang cotton produces one of the most famous fabrics in the world. At China Fashion Week, designer Zhou Li brought ruffles and minimalist designs to the runway and a patriotic prop with political overtimes: a bouquet of cotton."I think Xinjiang cotton is my sweetheart, my lover. This time I want to really thank it. It has brought me so much joy."The significance of Xinjiang cotton taps into a controversy that has embroiled some of the West’s biggest fashion brands - such as Burberry, Adidas, Nike, and - perhaps most notably - H&M.They have been hit by a boycott in China after making comments on alleged human rights abuses in Xinjiang, which have resurfaced on Chinese social media.Xinjiang – the farwestern region – produces around 20% of the world's cotton. Some Western companies have expressed concern over reports of coercive labor programs in the province to meet seasonal cotton picking needs.China strongly denies the claims.It says all labor in Xinjiang is consensual and contract-based.H&M said it did not source products from Xinjiang and it was, quote, “deeply concerned by reports from civil society organizations and media that include accusations of forced labor.”The statement was made in 2020.It was not immediately clear why it’s back in the public eye.Patriotic campaigns targeting foreign brands are common in China where news and social media are tightly controlled by the Communist Party-controlled government.At least one Chinese online retailer appeared to drop H&M’s products. Consumers have vented their anger at the Swedish fashion giant.[Student Ms. Li, saying] "I think these kinds of comments are really stupid. Because I believe our Chinese Communist Party. They wouldn't do such a thing, because all of our ethnic groups here are very much united and we don't need this kind of news or whatever."The backlash has put the brands in an awkward position.China is H&M’s fourth-biggest market with sales of around $1.13 billion in the 12 months through November 2020.It said on its website that its commitment to China remained strong and it was dedicated to regaining trust and confidence.

  • Gen. Keane says it will be 'strategic failure' if Biden admin returns to old Iran deal

    Fox News senior strategic analyst Gen. Jack Keane [Ret.] reacts to U.S., other Iran nuclear deal participants getting set to meet in Vienna.

  • Is Canada turning the corner with Covid?

    Canada's lagging vaccine programme might be speeding up, but it's facing the fast spread of strains.

  • NCAA Final Four men's coaches make nearly twice as much in average salary than the women's coaches

    Check out the salaries of this year's Final Four coaches, ranked from highest to lowest. Unsurprisingly, the men's basketball coaches came out on top.

  • France's Total pulls all staff from Mozambique gas site amid clashes - sources

    French energy major Total has withdrawn all its staff from its Afungi natural gas project site in northern Mozambique, two sources with direct knowledge of the site's operations told Reuters, as clashes between Islamic State-linked insurgents and the Mozambican army continue. Total, which last week called off the planned resumption of construction at the $20 billion development due to the violence, declined immediate comment when contacted by Reuters. Mozambique's government has confirmed dozens of deaths in the assault by Islamist militants that began last week in the coastal town of Palma, in a district near gas projects worth tens of billions of dollars that are meant to transform Mozambique's economy.

  • 'Loving thy neighbor:' New ads urge conservative men with vaccine doubts to get their COVID shots

    Two new campaigns aim to curb vaccine hesitancy among conservative and religious Americans by working with communities to increase understanding.

  • John Boehner says in forthcoming memoir that in 2010 a Republican could be a 'total moron' and still be elected in the midterms

    Advice to new GOP lawmakers went "through the ears of most of them, especially the ones who didn't have brains that got in the way," Boehner wrote.

  • 13-Year-Old Boy Who ‘Wanted to Become a Cop’ Is Killed by Chicago Police

    GoFundMeThe death of a 13-year-old boy, who dreamed of joining the police but was gunned down by a cop in an “armed confrontation” this week, has horrified the crime-weary city of Chicago, prompting demands for answers from the mayor down.The Cook County Medical Examiner confirmed to The Daily Beast that Adam Toledo died of a gunshot wound to the chest on Monday. His death, which occurred after a confrontation with Chicago police in Little Village, has been classified as a homicide.The boy’s family, community leaders, and even Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot are demanding police release the body-camera videos of the incident. The officer involved in the shooting has been put on desk duty for at least 30 days pending an investigation.“Adam was a seventh-grade student at [Gary Elementary] School, enjoyed sports, and was a good kid. He did not deserve to die the way he did,” the Toledo family said in a Friday statement.Cops Now Say UVA Grad Slain by Police Was ‘Brandishing a Handgun’The family said Adam was killed “due to the unreasonable conduct of a Chicago Police Officer” and they would “seek justice for this reprehensible crime.” The added that they were only notified of Adam’s death two days after he was killed.“We are confident that the Chicago Police Department and the Civilian Office of Police Accountability will conduct a thorough investigation, that there will be transparency, and that Toledo Family will find out the truth of what happened to Adam.”Police said the incident began at around 2:35 a.m. on Monday when officers responded to a call of “multiple shots fired in the 200 block of S. Sawyer.” When they arrived, they found two males—later identified as Toledo and 21-year-old Ruben Roman Jr. —“in a nearby alley” and at least one was armed. Police said the armed person ran from the scene, prompting officers to start a foot pursuit that ended in an “armed confrontation.”“The officer fired his weapon striking the offender in the chest,” a Chicago Police Department spokesperson said in a statement. “A weapon was recovered and the offender was pronounced deceased on scene.”Officers observed two subjects in a nearby alley, one subject fled on foot which resulted in an armed confrontation. One subject shot and killed. 2nd subject in custody. Gun recovered on scene. COPA investigating. #ChicagoPolice pic.twitter.com/bn7o2deAGS— Tom Ahern (@TomAhernCPD) March 29, 2021 Police said Roman was taken into custody and charged with misdemeanor resisting or obstructing a peace officer. According to court records, Roman pleaded guilty in 2019 to possessing an illegal gun and was sentenced to probation.In a Thursday interview with the Chicago Sun-Times, the teenager’s mother, Elizabeth Toledo, said she last saw her son the day before the shooting when they attended a memorial service for a relative. She said she didn’t know what prompted the incident and she “just wants answers about what really happened.”“I haven’t heard from cops since yesterday when they knocked on my door,” she said on Thursday.The mother-of-four said her son was “always happy,” loved animals, and had a dream of joining the police.“He wanted to be a cop when he grew up,” Toledo said. “And next thing you know, a cop took his life.”Monday’s tragic shooting comes as Chicago battles a siege of homicides and shootings. According to the Chicago Tribune, 134 people have been killed this year alone, which is higher than the same period in 2020. Last year had already been the worst year for gun-related homicides on record, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office.Amid outrage of Toledo’s death, Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown released a statement on Thursday, calling it a “tragedy” and insisting he adamantly wanted to release body-cam footage.“My greatest fear as the Superintendent of the Chicago Police Department has been a deadly encounter between one of our own and a juvenile especially given the recent rise in violent crimes involving juveniles throughout our city,” Brown said. “Unfortunately, this fear became a reality earlier this week. Any loss of life is tragic, especially when it involves youth. On behalf of the entire Chicago Police Department, I extend my condolences to the family of the juvenile.”The shooting is being investigated by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability. On Thursday, however, COPA released a statement saying the bodycam footage can’t be released without a court order because of the Juvenile Court Act, which prohibits them sharing videos of minor victims.They said they’re “making every effort and researching all legal avenues that will allow for the public release of all video materials,” noting they are in contact with the Toledo family and will allow them to review all the footage.Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot took to Twitter on Thursday to urge for the release of the footage, adding that she “can only imagine the incredible pain this boy’s parents are experiencing at this moment.”“Because his family and the public will undoubtedly have many questions, we must release any relevant videos as soon as possible,” Lightfoot said, noting that it is among “the most complex cases that COPA investigates” and “transparency and speed are crucial.”“We must ask ourselves how our social safety net failed this boy leading to the tragic events in the early hours of Monday morning,” she said.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • 7 Texas officers fired in the death of 26-year-old Marvin Scott

    A probe is underway into the in-custody death of a man with mental issues being held for misdemeanor marijuana possession. Seven sheriff’s officers in Collin County, Texas linked to a Black man’s death in custody last month were fired Thursday. Marvin D. Scott III, 26, died after being restrained while being held on a misdemeanor marijuana possession charge on March 14.

  • A female suicide bomber activated her explosive belt while holding her baby, killing both, Tunisian government says

    The horrific event took place during counter-terrorism operations in the Kasserine area of Tunisia, according to the country's interior ministry.

  • Hunter Biden Acknowledges Compromising Laptop ‘Absolutely’ May Belong to Him

    Hunter Biden acknowledged recently that a laptop left at a Delaware computer-repair shop in 2019 filled with compromising information “absolutely” could be his. “I really don’t know what the answer is, that’s the truthful answer,” he said in an interview with CBS Sunday Morning set to air this weekend. “I have no idea.” “Certainly, there could be a laptop out there that was stolen from me. It could be that I was hacked, it could be that it was Russian intelligence. It could be that it was stolen from me,” he added. The acknowledgment comes months after the New York Post first reported on the emails, which suggest Hunter Biden may have made an introduction between his father, then–vice president Joe Biden, and a Ukrainian adviser to Burisma Holdings in 2015. The emails purportedly show that Hunter Biden made the introduction less than a year before his father pushed Ukranian officials to fire a prosecutor who was investigating the company. The documents, which Rudy Giuliani, then on the legal team of President Trump, gave to the paper, were reportedly recovered from a laptop computer that was dropped off at a repair shop in Delaware in April 2019 but never retrieved. It was seized by the FBI months later. A senior federal law enforcement official told Fox News in October that the emails are “authentic,” while officials at the FBI and the Justice Department agreed with then-Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe’s comments that the laptop is “not part of a Russian disinformation campaign.” According to the New York Post, other emails on the laptop featured Hunter Biden exploring potential business deals with China’s largest private energy company. He called one such deal “interesting for me and my family.” The laptop also reportedly held personal photos and recordings, including a video that purportedly shows Hunter Biden using drugs and engaging in sexual activity. Meanwhile, Senate Republicans concluded their investigation into Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings in September, finding that the Obama administration had ignored “glaring warning signs” when the younger Biden joined the board of Burisma. The board position “created an immediate potential conflict of interest” because his father, who was vice president at the time, was involved in U.S. policy toward Ukraine, the report said. However, both President Biden and his son have denied any wrongdoing.

  • Jill Biden dons wig and air hostess costume to give passengers April Fools' Day surprise

    Jill Biden, who is known for her love of practical jokes, gave journalists an April Fools' Day Surprise to remember on a flight back to the White House from California. During meal service on Thursday, a flight attendant wearing a airline costume an a dark wig with a “Jasmine” name tag passed out ice cream bars. The First Lady later returned, whipped off the wig and shouted “April Fools'” as she revealed her identity, according to a report from reporters onboard Executive One Foxtrot. Members of the media were fooled - but so were members of the former school teacher’s staff.

  • Gaetz communications director resigns amid growing scandal

    Rep. Matt Gaetz's (R-Fla.) communications director Luke Ball resigned on Friday amid a growing scandal over alleged sexual misconduct, per two sources who spoke with Axios. The resignation was first reported by NBC News.Why it matters: Gaetz is under a federal investigation for alleged sexual misconduct with a 17-year-old girl. The congressman denies the allegation and says he is a victim of political extortion. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free"The allegations against me are as searing as they are false," Gaetz told Axios' Jonathan Swan in an interview earlier this week. "I believe that there are people at the Department of Justice who are trying to criminalize my sexual conduct, you know when I was a single guy."Yes, but: CNN also reported on Thursday that Gaetz faces a probe into whether any campaign cash was used to pay for girls or women to travel with him. Axios' Alayna Treene reported also earlier this week — before news of the investigation into Gaetz broke — that the 38-year-old representative is considering retirement from Congress in order to become a media personality. Axios has sent a request for comment to Ball, as well as Gaetz's office. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Australia: Geologist beaten up by 'angriest octopus' on beach

    In a video, the octopus can be seen in shallow waters lashing out at geologist Lance Karlson.

  • The top 7 quarterbacks in the 2021 NFL draft class, ranked

    Trevor Lawrence is the best player in the 2021 NFL Draft, but there's plenty of other quarterbacks that could be potential franchise-changing players.

  • South Carolina man swindled $450,000 from Lowe’s buying pricey lawn mowers, feds say

    The 58-year-old is accused of using fake landscaping and home improvement companies to orchestrate the fraud.

  • The fallout on one ESPN announcer’s eyebrow-raising comments and a colleague’s criticism

    ESPN has spoken with prominent commentators Dan Orlovsky and Kirk Herbstreit, according to a source, in the wake of Orlovsky’s eyebrow-raising comments about criticism he has heard about Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields, and Herbstreit’s decision to publicly admonish Orlovsky for those remarks.

  • Social media posts and online ads claiming to sell COVID-19 vaccines are lying. Here's how to protect yourself from getting scammed.

    From a smuggling ring in China to a purported biotech exec in Washington State, bad actors are hawking fake coronavirus vaccines and treatments.