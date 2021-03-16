France Sees Demand for Its Green Debt Grow to Record $41 Billion

John Ainger and Antonio Vanuzzo
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- France amassed 34.5 billion euros ($41 billion) of orders for its second sale of green bonds, yet still lagged the records set in Italy’s debut deal to finance environmental projects.

The orders were about 50% more than France received for its first such offering in 2017, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The world’s biggest issuer of green debt is raising 7 billion euros from the new securities that mature in 23 years, a person with knowledge of the matter said. Italy’s debut this month was the biggest-ever green deal.

Tuesday’s sale keeps France setting the pace in the market for environmental-project funds -- one of the fastest-growing sectors in global finance. It’s now facing competition for green investors from a host of newer entrants, including Germany, underscoring the popularity of securities that are proving resilient to the recent sell-off in government debt markets.

“There’s increased demand for green bonds driven by investor demand, the regulatory push and sharpening of green support from the European Central Bank going forward,” said Sylvain de Bus, deputy head of global bonds at Candriam Belgium.

France will price the notes at 18 basis points above the government’s existing debt, inside an initial target of about 20 basis points, according to the person, who isn’t authorized to speak publicly and asked not to be identified. The Paris-based debt agency said record-low interest rates have left investors clamoring for longer-dated assets.

Proceeds from the new sale will go toward financing 15 billion euros of eligible green projects, Anthony Requin, head of France’s debt agency, said last week. The nation has previously tapped its 2039 note -- first offered four years ago -- multiple times to borrow an unprecedented 28.9 billion euros, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

France’s offering is being managed by BNP Paribas SA, Citigroup Inc., Credit Agricole SA, HSBC Holdings Plc and JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Europe

The French offering lifts Tuesday’s marketwide issuance in Europe’s primary market to at least 14.9 billion euros.

The day’s transactions include two euro-denominated and one pound-denominated bonds from Goldman Sachs Group IncSpain’s Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA is selling a senior note, while Standard Chartered Plc is printing a Tier 2 bondDefault risk retreated for both investment-grade and high-yield bonds amid a broader financial market rallyInternational Consolidated Airlines Group SA hired banks to sound investors for a potential euro-denominated bondA NatWest Group Plc unit faces the first U.K. criminal charges for failing to comply with money laundering rules over 264 million pounds ($365 million) deposited in a company’s accountCredit Suisse Group AG said it recovered $50 million recently of a $140 million loan it made to Greensill Capital late last yearGermany’s financial markets regulator BaFin filed an insolvency application for Greensill Bank on Monday

Asia

Investment-grade issuers from countries including China and Malaysia dominated deal flow in Asia’s dollar bond market on Tuesday.

At least four borrowers -- Clifford Capital, Beijing Public Housing Center, Hutchison Port and Petronas -- were bookbuilding deals, while Krung Thai Bank and Shuifa Group started investor calls for a proposed dollar noteDollar bonds of Yuzhou Group and Kaisa Group rose, Bloomberg-compiled prices show

U.S.

Junk bonds are about $9 billion away from making this the second busiest March on record for issuance, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. With more than $27 billion already sold this month, that could happen as soon as this week with more companies expected to hit the market to lock in low borrowing costs.

Six companies tapped the U.S. investment-grade bond market

Projections for the week call for around $35 billion with a potential jumbo bond in the worksFor deal updates, click here for the New Issue MonitorFor more, click here for the Credit Daybook Americas

