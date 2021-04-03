France sees further rise in COVID-19 intensive care patients

The COVID-19 battle in northern French hospital
·1 min read

PARIS (Reuters) - France reported on Saturday that 5,273 people were in intensive care units (ICU) for COVID-19, a rise of 19 from the previous day, as the country entered its third national lockdown to help combat the pandemic.

The government had been trying to keep the lid on new COVID cases with curfews and regional measures but from Saturday, and for the next four weeks, schools and non-essential businesses across the country will remain shut.

The rise in ICU patients on Saturday followed a much bigger jump the day before - the highest in five months, at 145. President Emmanuel Macron has pledged more hospital beds to care for critically ill COVID-19 patients.

Macron had hoped to steer France out of the pandemic without having to impose a third national lockdown that would further batter an economy still reeling from last year's slump.

But new strains of the virus have swept across France and much of Europe, amid a slower rollout of anti-COVID vaccines in the European Union than in some countries including Britain and the United States.

(Reporting by Sarah White and Blandine Henault; Editing by Gareth Jones; Editing by Gareth Jones)

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. reports 4 million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in a day for first time

    For the first time since the United States' COVID-19 vaccine drive began, 4 million doses were reported administered in a single day Friday, signaling that the campaign is continuing to ramp up. BuzzFeed News' vaccination tracker shows the 7-day average of doses given is now above 3 million, another milestone for the country. Another week of growth in rate of #COVID19 vaccination across the US: More than 4 million doses given in most recent day and 7-day average of daily doses given now above 3 million. More @BuzzFeedNews tracker:https://t.co/iruDsSxLdC pic.twitter.com/1SIy5tNdIy — Peter Aldhous (@paldhous) April 3, 2021 The pace of vaccinations is crucial given that COVID-19 infections are trending upwards, as well. More than 104 million people in the U.S. have now received at least one dose of the three available vaccines, while nearly 60 million people are fully vaccinated, data compiled by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows. More stories from theweek.comThe Matt Gaetz allegations show how QAnon corrupts its followersThe female price of male pleasureBiden's lose-lose immigration strategy

  • Early bloom of cherry blossoms in Washington DC point to climate crisis

    Unusually warm weather accelerated the bloom cycle of the mall’s 3,800 cherry trees, causing them to pop days ahead of schedule The cherry blossom trees in Washington DC reached their flowery peak on 28 March, according to the National Park Service. Photograph: Mark Hertzberg/Zuma Wire/Rex/Shutterstock Spring has sprung in America’s capital, bringing with it a resplendent bloom of white and pink cherry blossoms that is one of the city’s grandest annual traditions. But this year, as Washington DC’s residents embrace a relative return to normal after a tumultuous year marked by the coronavirus and civil unrest, the earlier-than-anticipated bloom may point to yet another looming crisis: climate change. Unusually warm weather in Washington accelerated the bloom cycle of the National Mall’s 3,800 cherry trees, causing the blossoms to pop days ahead of schedule in what experts say is a new normal that will make their arrival increasingly difficult to predict. “Empirical data shows the peak bloom date for the cherry trees is occurring earlier than it did in the past,” said Mike Litterst, a spokesman for the National Park Service. Washington’s cherry trees now reach peak bloom about six days sooner than they did 100 years ago. At the same time, weather station measurements in the US capital show the temperature has increased by 1.6C (2.88F). “Since heat breaks dormancy in flowering trees, earlier cherry blooming is consistent with heating caused by climate change, although research has not yet examined all of the potential factors that could have caused the earlier blooming,” Litterst said. The trees at the Tidal Basin reached their flowery peak on 28 March, according to the park service, which defines “peak bloom” as the day when 70% of the Yoshino cherry blossoms open. On 4 March, the park service predicted peak bloom would fall between 2 April and 5 April. “The Yoshino cherry trees have reached peak bloom after temperatures well above average for much of the last week sped us through the final stages of the blossom cycle,” the agency wrote on Instagram. It added that the warm weather propelled the cherry blossom buds through the final stages of their six-stage cycle, advancing them from peduncle elongation – stage 4 – to peak bloom in just four days. “The four days from peduncle elongation to peak is the fastest the trees have moved through the last two stages in the last 30 years (matched in 2015),” the agency wrote. Peak bloom often occurs between the last week of March and the first week of April, but exceptionally warm or cool temperatures can shift the timeline. This year, peak bloom was reached four days ahead of the 30-year-average date of 1 April. In 2020, peak bloom arrived on 20 March, the earliest since 2012 when it also occurred on that day. The blooms are tied for the third earliest on record. In 2018, peak bloom did not arrive until 5 April following wicked windstorms and a late-season snow. Washington’s bloom came just two days after the cherry blossoms in Kyoto reached peak bloom on 26 March, the earliest in nearly 70-years of formal record keeping – and possibly ever. “We can say it’s most likely because of the impact of the global warming,” Shunji Anbe, an official at the observations division at the Japan Meteorological Agency, told the Associated Press. The annual spectacle in Washington typically draws as many as 1.5 million visitors to the Tidal Basin, but the coronavirus pandemic has dramatically reduced crowd sizes for a second year in a row. Local officials are urging visitors to wear a mask and practice social distancing. To discourage crowds, the park service limited access to the Tidal Basin during the bloom and urged residents to avoid the area altogether and enjoy the blooms remotely. The Trust for the National Mall is hosting a live stream of the cherry blossoms.

  • Italy enters 3-day Easter lockdown amid vaccination snags

    Italy entered a three-day nationwide coronavirus lockdown Saturday to deter Easter travel and get-togethers even as the country's variant-fueled spike in new infections began to wane. The government had announced last month that it would place all regions into the strictest “red zone” lockdown over the Easter weekend to limit the chances of contagion, taking the same precautions it enforced over Christmas and New Year’s. “People are tired, but they are aware that protecting health is essential in these times,” said Maj. Fabio Palletta, a Carabinieri military police officer manning a checkpoint in Rome on Saturday, one of many set up around the country this weekend to ensure people on the roads were authorized to travel.

  • 22 ancient royal mummies encased in glass pods will be paraded through Egypt's capital as they head to a new home

    Each mummy will be carried in a glass capsule with shock-absorbers so that the ancient royals won't get damaged during the journey to a new museum.

  • Kerry: U.S. 'hopeful' it can work with China to tackle climate change

    U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry said the United States was hopeful it could work with China to tackle climate change, despite longstanding disagreements that have affected the bilateral relationship. "Our hope is that we're going to be able to deal with yes, China," Kerry told reporters during a visit to the United Arab Emirates capital Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

  • Italy: Officer held for spying says he had no sensitive info

    An Italian Navy captain accused of passing classified documents to Russia says he didn’t have access to any information that would have compromised the security or strategic operations of Italy or NATO, his lawyer said Friday. Attorney Roberto De Vita met with Capt. Walter Biot at Rome’s Regina Coeli prison, where the frigate captain and Defense Ministry policy officer is being held on espionage charges in an isolation cell, a normal procedure for new inmates during the pandemic to prevent COVID-19 outbreaks.

  • Turkey begins administering Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 shots

    ANKARA (Reuters) -Turkey on Friday began administering Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 shots, introducing a second vaccine in its campaign as new cases reached record highs. Turkey has so far delivered nearly 16.6 million doses of the vaccine developed by China's Sinovac Biotech, including two shots each for about 7.1 million people and one shot each so far for about 2.4 million people. A total of 2.8 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine have arrived in Turkey, with that number expected to reach 4.5 million in the coming days, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Wednesday.

  • J+J Vaccine Faces Problems After Manufacturing Error Caused Contamination of 15 Million Doses

    As many as 15 million doses of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine will not end up in Americans' arms, after a factory mix up resulted in the another vaccine's ingredients going...

  • Unwanted weight gain or weight loss during the pandemic? Blame your stress hormones

    Stress hormones are closely tied to hunger and motivation. Karl Tapales/Moment via Getty Images CC BY-ND If you have experienced unwanted weight gain or weight loss during the pandemic, you are not alone. According to a poll by the American Psychological Association, 61% of U.S. adults reported undesired weight change since the pandemic began. The results, released in March 2021, showed that during the pandemic, 42% of respondents gained unwanted weight – 29 pounds on average – and nearly 10% of those people gained more than 50 pounds. On the flip side, nearly 18% of Americans said they experienced unwanted weight loss – on average, a loss of 26 pounds. Another study, published on March 22, 2021, assessed weight change in 269 people from February to June 2020. The researchers found, on average, that people gained a steady 1.5 pounds per month. I am a nutritional neuroscientist, and my research investigates the relationship between diet, lifestyle, stress and mental distress such as anxiety and depression. The common denominator to changes in body weight, especially during a pandemic, is stress. Another poll done by the American Psychological Association in January 2021 found that about 84% of U.S. adults experienced at least one emotion associated with prolonged stress in the prior two weeks. The findings about unwanted weight changes make sense in a stressful world, especially in the context of the body’s stress response, better known as the fight-or-flight response. Neurotransmitters – like cortisol, seen here – mediate the fight-or-flight response and can have a huge impact on eating and behavior. Ben Mills/Wikimedia Commons Fight, flight and food The fight-or-flight response is an innate reaction that evolved as a survival mechanism. It empowers humans to react swiftly to acute stress – like a predator – or adapt to chronic stress – like a food shortage. When faced with stress, the body wants to keep the brain alert. It decreases levels of some hormones and brain chemicals in order to turn down behaviors that won’t help in an urgent situation, and it increases other hormones that will. When under stress, the body lowers levels of neurotransmitters such as serotonin, dopamine and melatonin. Serotonin regulates emotions, appetite and digestion. So, low levels of serotonin increase anxiety and can change a person’s eating habits. Dopamine – another feel-good neurotransmitter – regulates goal-oriented motivation. Dwindling levels of dopamine can translate into lower motivation to exercise, maintain a healthy lifestyle or perform daily tasks. When people are under stress, they also produce less of the sleep hormone melatonin, leading to trouble sleeping. Epinephrine and norepinephrine mediate the physiological changes associated with stress and are elevated in stressful situations. These biochemical changes can cause mood swings, impact a persons’s eating habits, reduce goal-oriented motivation and disrupt a person’s circadian rhythm. Overall, stress can throw your eating habits and motivation to exercise or eat healthy way out of balance, and this last year has certainly been a stressful one for everyone. Sugars give an immediate but short-lasting mood boost. MarianVejcik/iStock via Getty Images Plus Easy calories, low motivation In both of the studies, people self-reported their weight, and the researchers didn’t collect any information about physical activity. But, one can cautiously assume that most of the weight changes were due to people gaining or losing body fat. So why did people gain or lose weight this last year? And what explains the dramatic differences? Many people find comfort in high-calorie food. That is because chocolate and other sweets can make you happy by boosting serotonin levels in the short term. However, the blood clears the extra sugar very quickly, so the mental boost is extremely short-lived, leading people to eat more. Eating for comfort can be a natural response to stress, but when combined with the lower motivation to exercise and consumption of low-nutrient, calorie-dense food, stress can result in unwanted weight gain. What about weight loss? In a nutshell, the brain is connected to the gut through a two-way communication system called the vagus nerve. When you are stressed, your body inhibits the signals that travel through the vagus nerve and slows down the digestive process. When this happens, people experience fullness. The pandemic left many people confined to their homes, bored and with plenty of food and little to distract them. When adding the stress factor to this scenario, you have a perfect situation for unwanted weight changes. Stress will always be a part of life, but there are things you can do – like practicing positive self-talk – that can help ward off the stress response and some of its unwanted consequences. [Expertise in your inbox. Sign up for The Conversation’s newsletter and get expert takes on today’s news, every day.]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Lina Begdache, Binghamton University, State University of New York. Read more:Did racism kill Jackie Robinson?Want to lose weight? Train the brain, not the body Lina Begdache receives funding from the National Science Foundation, Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, New York State Health Foundation, Regional Economic Development Council and other foundation and intramural sources.

  • As Brazil becomes COVID-19 epicenter, cases rise across South America

    As Brazil emerges as an epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic with an outbreak that is virtually unchecked, the country's regional neighbors are experiencing a worrying rise in infections. Brazil, where a more contagious variant of the novel coronavirus is circulating, saw a record 3,869 people die from COVID-19 on Wednesday, its highest single-day tally so far, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. In total, the country has had more than 12.8 million confirmed cases of COVID-19, including over 325,000 fatalities.

  • CDC: Vaccinated people can travel, but shouldn't

    "Fully vaccinated grandparents can fly to visit their healthy grandkids without getting a COVID-19 test..."New travel guidelines were issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Friday.The relaxed guidance from the CDC says fully vaccinated people can travel domestically with "low risk" but must continue to wear a face covering and practice social distancing on planes, trains, buses and public transport.In addition, there's no need to be tested before or after domestic travel and there's no longer a need to quarantine after a trip.But....while the CDC says it is medically safe for fully vaccinated Americans to travel starting two weeks after their final dose... CDC Director Rochelle Walensky explains, the recommendation comes with a major caveat."While we believe that fully vaccinated people can travel at low risk to themselves, CDC is not recommending travel at this time due to the rising number of cases. We are at sixty four thousand new COVID cases today, and that is and our numbers continue to increase. We had an increase of eight percent today. I still continue to worry that with 80 percent of the population unvaccinated, that we have a lot of work to do to control this pandemic." The airline industry praised the change as a good first step.Air travel is down 43% since the health crisis pretty much grounded flying to a halt.But Americans appear to be warming up to getting back on a plane again. Daily TSA screenings are at their highest since the health crisis began.Friday's CDC guidance is different for overseas travelers.There are still restrictions that bar most-non U.S. citizens from the United States who have recently been in China, Brazil, South Africa and most of Europe. And the CDC is also keeping requirements that nearly all international travelers get a negative COVID-19 test before boarding a flight to the United States....It recommends getting tested again a few days after returning to U.S. soil.But there is one change, those fully-vaccinated no longer need to go into self-exile.

  • 'Skullduggery' political podcast: ‘Gaetz-gate’ — April 2, 2021

    Michael Isikoff, Daniel Klaidman and Victoria Bassetti sit down to untangle the twisted web that the congressman himself preemptively dubbed “Gaetz-gate” (or maybe just “Gaet”?).

  • Ethiopia says Eritrean troops are pulling out of Tigray

    Ethiopian authorities say Eritrean troops have started withdrawing from Tigray, where they have been fighting on the side of Ethiopian forces in a war against the region's fugitive leaders. Ethiopia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement late Saturday that the Eritreans “have now started to evacuate” Tigray and that Ethiopian forces have “taken over guarding the national border.”

  • Young professionals cut ahead of older Italians for vaccine

    Octogenarians in Tuscany watched in disbelief and indignation as lawyers, magistrates, professors and other younger professionals got vaccinated against COVID-19 before them, despite government pledges of prioritizing Italy’s oldest citizens. As the elderly were elbowed aside, a dozen prominent senior citizens in Tuscany published a letter calling out the authorities, including the region's governor, for what they said was a violation of their health care rights enshrined in the Italian Constitution. “We asked ourselves, ‘What’s the reason for this disparity?’” said signatory Enzo Cheli, a retired constitutional court judge who is a month shy of 87.

  • Vaccine passport efforts draw opposition from GOP lawmakers

    Vaccine passports being developed to verify COVID-19 immunization status and allow inoculated people to more freely travel, shop and dine have become the latest flash point in America’s perpetual political wars, with Republicans portraying them as a heavy-handed intrusion into personal freedom and private health choices. The argument over whether passports are a sensible response to the pandemic or governmental overreach echoes the bitter disputes over the past year about masks, shutdown orders and even the vaccines themselves. Vaccine passports are typically an app with a code that verifies whether someone has been vaccinated or recently tested negative for COVID-19.

  • Police defense lawyer: ‘I do not think [Chauvin’s] use of force was reasonable’

    ABC News’ Linsey Davis speaks with Lisa Houlé, a defense attorney who’s worked with and defended hundreds of police officers, about Derek Chauvin’s murder trial.

  • Historic Houston movie theater closes due to pandemic

    A historic Houston theater that director Richard Linklater called his “film school” and that for decades was the place to catch hard-to-find independent and foreign films has closed for good — like many theaters and other businesses, a victim of the coronavirus pandemic. After nearly 82 years in business, the River Oaks Theatre turned off its projectors last month, depriving the nation's fourth-largest city of an institution where everyone from rappers to suburban kids and cinephiles formed friendships, fell in love and found community. Dependent on large crowds to survive, U.S. movie theaters have been hammered by the pandemic, as they were shut down for months and saw their revenues plunge by 80% in 2020.

  • Vaccine side effect for pharmacies: It's a boon for business

    Vaccine side effect for pharmacies: It's a boon for business.Why it matters: Pharmacies are at the forefront of the biggest countrywide undertaking of our lifetime, the vaccination rollout.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Then: The onset of the pandemic crushed sales as in-store customers and prescriptions slowed to a crawl. Now: Shots bring people into pharmacies, where they have to hang out during the 15-minute observation period — creating a big opportunity for sales.Driving the news: The Biden administration this week expanded the number of pharmacies eligible for vaccine supply from the government. (States can allocate doses, too.)Later this month, 40,000 of the nation's 57,000 pharmacies will be able to administer shots — up from 17,000. The backdrop: Pharmacies had been under pressure as competitors (like Amazon and other big-box retailers) strengthened their foothold. Walgreens expects to "increase traffic" as shots are administered in their stores, then "personalize" what they learn about those customers coming into the store, CEO Rosalind Brewer told analysts Wednesday.The company has upped expectations for how much money it will rake in this year, thanks in part to a more aggressive vaccination timeline — and higher government reimbursements for each shot (now $40 apiece, up from $28 for the first dose and $16 for the second dose — though it's not guaranteed).By the numbers: Pharmacies have more capacity for shots, if they get supply.CVS said today it has given more than 10 million vaccine doses across 44 states. The chain says it could administer up to 25 million shots per month.Walgreens has administered 8 million vaccines at stores, nursing homes and vaccination sites — with half in March alone.Rite Aid has given more than 1 million vaccines since the beginning of last month.Go deeper: Demand for vaccines is already waning in some parts of the countryLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • CDC Clarifies 'Evidence Isn’t Clear' Whether Vaccinated People Transmit COVID-19

    Still, data looks promising.

  • Doctors perform open heart surgery as hospital burns

    Plumes of smoke rose from a hospital in eastern Russia on Friday (April 2) as doctors stayed behind to complete open heart surgery.The Russian Ministry of Emergencies said that all medical staff and patients were evacuated from Amur State Medical Academy's cardiology center.A group of eight doctors and nurses stayed in a surgery room to complete the operation.A picture from the operating theater was shared by Amur Region's governor's Instagram account. According to the ministry, a special vehicle was used to provide power as the electricity supply in the building was cut. No deaths or injuries were reported, and extinguishing the fire took more than two hours.The ministry says that the cause of the fire is yet to be determined, but could have been caused by faulty wiring in the two-storey hospital building, which dates back to 1907.Despite the blaze, the surgery was completed successfully and the patient was safely transferred to a different hospital, according to local officials.