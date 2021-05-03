France to sell Egypt 30 fighter jets in $4.5 billion deal: Egyptian defense ministry, report

  • FILE PHOTO: An engineer works on a French Navy Rafale fighter jet, at the hangar bay of the Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier, currently moored at the port of Limassol
  • FILE PHOTO: French Navy Rafale fighter jets are seen onboard the Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier, currently moored at the port of Limassol
  • FILE PHOTO: French President Macron meets Egyptian President Fattah al-Sissi in Paris
1 / 3

France to sell Egypt 30 fighter jets in $4.5 billion deal: Egyptian defense ministry, report

FILE PHOTO: An engineer works on a French Navy Rafale fighter jet, at the hangar bay of the Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier, currently moored at the port of Limassol
John Irish
·3 min read

By John Irish

PARIS (Reuters) - Egypt has signed a contract with France to buy 30 Rafale fighter jets, its defence ministry said in a statement early on Tuesday, in a deal that investigative website Disclose said on Monday was worth 3.75 billion euro ($4.5 billion).

President Emmanuel Macron said in December he would not make the sale of weapons to Egypt conditional on human rights because he did not want to weaken Cairo's ability to counter terrorism in the region, a comment that drew the ire of critics.

Egypt's defense ministry said the deal would be financed through a loan to be re-paid over at least 10 years, but did not disclose the value of the deal or further details.

Citing confidential documents, Disclose said an agreement had been concluded at the end of April and a deal could be sealed on Tuesday when an Egyptian delegation arrives in Paris.

This deal would be a further boost for the Dassault-made warplane after a 2.5 billion euro agreement was finalised in January for the sale of 18 Rafales to Greece.

The Egyptian accord also reportedly covers contracts for missile provider MBDA and equipment provider Safran Electronics & Defense which are worth another 200 million euros.

France's finance, foreign and armed forces ministries were not immediately available for comment.

France was the main weapons supplier to Egypt between 2013-2017, including the sale of 24 warplanes with an option for 12 more. Those contracts dried up, including deals for more Rafale jets and warships that had been at an advanced stage.

Diplomats said that was as much to do with financing issues over fears about Cairo's long-term ability to repay state-backed guaranteed loans, rather than concerns Paris had with the human rights situation in Egypt.

Benedicte Jeannerod, Human Rights Watch Director for France, denounced the deal outright.

"By signing a mega-arms contract with (Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-)Sisi's government while the latter presides over the worst repression in decades in Egypt, the eradication of the human rights community in the country, and undertakes extremely serious violations under the pretext of the fight against terrorism, France is only encouraging this ruthless repression," Jeannerod told Reuters.

Disclose said financing for the deal would be up to 85% guaranteed by the French state with BNP Paribas SA, Credit Agricole, Societe Generale and CIC, which funded the original deal, signing up again. The banks were not immediately available for comment.

Concerned by the political vacuum in Libya, instability across the region and the threat from jihadist groups in Egypt, both countries have cultivated closer economic and military ties since Sisi's rise to power.

Rights organisations have accused Macron of turning a blind eye to what they say are increasing violations of freedoms by Sisi's government.

French officials dismiss this and say Paris is following a policy of not openly criticising countries over human rights so as to be more effective in private on a case-by-case basis.

($1 = 0.83 euros)

(Additional reporting by Aidan Lewis and Nayera Abdallah in Cairo; Editing by Jan Harvey, Alexander Smith, Hugh Lawson and Karishma Singh)

Recommended Stories

  • Some economists believe the U.S. may have added more than 2 million jobs in April

    Expectations are growing for Friday's nonfarm payrolls report to be a big one, with some economists expecting it could show the U.S. added jobs in April at a pace not seen since last year's record-setting hiring spree in May and June.Why it matters: While it is not expected to match or exceed June's 4.8 million, some economists believe we could see more than 2 million jobs added, compounding the momentum from March when American employers added 916,000 jobs.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBy the numbers: Overall, economists are forecasting 977,500 jobs were added in April, per FactSet. But with vaccinations increasing and real-time data showing business openings picking up and hiring taking off, economists are getting more bullish.Last week's initial jobless claims reading marked the third straight week jobless claims were below 600,000, their lowest since early 2020.What we're hearing: "We added nearly one million jobs in March. Since then vaccinations have risen markedly in the United States. COVID cases and deaths fallen. People are getting back to work safely," Claudia Sahm, senior fellow at the Jain Family Institute, tells Axios.Sahm, creator of the Sahm rule recession indicator, is expecting a net 2 million jobs will be added during the month.The increase in bookings at restaurants and bars over the past two months is "reminiscent" of May and June 2020 when leisure and hospitality employment led the way to record readings, Aneta Markowska, chief economist at Jefferies, says in a note to clients."Other COVID-sensitive sectors, e.g. retail, health and personal services, are likely to enjoy significant increases as well given the easing of distancing restrictions in many states," she adds. "Net, our bottom up estimates put total hiring at 2.1 million."One level deeper: Adding to the strong trend of hiring, more companies are giving out pay increases. Amazon said Wednesday that more than 500,000 of its employees would receive pay raises of between 50 cents and $3 an hour, while Walmart and Costco announced wide-ranging pay increases earlier this year.Yes, but: "Not all will return implying the labor force participation rate may struggle to return to pre-Covid levels," Bank of America chief economist Michelle Meyer said in a recent note to clients.Even after March's strong jobs report, the labor force participation rate remains at its lowest level excluding the pandemic since 1976, and BofA's Meyer estimates that 4.6 million workers remain out of the labor force due to the pandemic.There were still 8.4 million fewer people employed in the U.S. as of March than there were in February 2020.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Letters to the Editor: A disgraceful NIMBY push to block homeless housing in Chatsworth

    The City Council's John Lee, trying to take funding from a project in his district, might want to read the UN Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

  • Venezuela to begin clinical trials of Cuba's Abdala vaccine candidate

    Venezuela this month will begin clinical trials of the Cuban coronavirus vaccine candidate Abdala, and plans to produce enough doses locally to vaccinate 4 million people, Health Minister Carlos Alvarado said on Monday. Cuba in March approved late-stage trials of Abdala, named after a poem by the 19th-century Cuban independence hero Jose Marti. "We will be starting a clinical study with this vaccine, but simultaneously, adapting our national vaccine laboratory to produce, if all goes well as we hope, doses for 4 million people," Alvarado told Venezuelan state television.

  • The Morning After: Yes, you can add a keyring hole to Apple's AirTag

    Today’s headlines: You can drill a keyring hole in Apple's AirTags, Volkswagen will design its own chips for self-driving cars and Tesla's Powerwall+ is a higher-power battery for off-grid living.

  • ASEAN plus China, Japan, South Korea vow to boost financial ties amid pandemic

    Finance ministers and central bank governors from ASEAN, China, Japan and South Korea on Monday vowed to strengthen regional financial cooperation while providing continued support for countries hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. In a joint statement issued after a virtual meeting on the sidelines of the Asian Development Bank's (ADB) annual meetings, the ministers pledged to achieve inclusive recovery, preserve long-term fiscal sustainability and maintain financial stability.

  • SpaceX returns 4 astronauts to Earth; rare night splashdown

    SpaceX safely returned four astronauts from the International Space Station on Sunday, making the first U.S. crew splashdown in darkness since the Apollo 8 moonshot. The astronauts, three American and one Japanese, flew back in the same capsule — named Resilience — in which they launched from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in November. “We welcome you back to planet Earth and thanks for flying SpaceX,” SpaceX's Mission Control radioed moments after splashdown.

  • Built to Compete: Canada's Fire & Flower's Strategic Transition to the U.S. Backed by Retail Giant

    Fire & Flower is one of Canada’s leading cannabis retailers with a network of more than 80 corporate-owned stores, 28 of which are in the 14 million people Ontario market. In addition to being licensed to sell cannabis in several provinces, the company has developed best-in-class proprietary retailing technology — HifyreTM digital platform — seamlessly connecting consumers with cannabis products. The advanced retail sales platform leverages data to deliver personalized, effective, consumer and partner engagements. At Benzinga’s latest cannabis capital conference, Fire & Flower CEO Trevor Fencott discussed the company’s eagerness to bring the brand and its retail technology platform to the U.S. Competing Where It’s Most Competitive Fire & Flower has been fighting tooth and nail in Canada and succeeding in this environment. Alberta has 1 store per 8,000 people, which is more competitive than Colorado. Unlike many vertically integrated multistate operators (MSOs) that are fighting over the limited license, oligopoly states, Fencott is taking Fire & Flower’s successful operating model and plans to compete in key established cannabis market states in the U.S. The company makes the legal transition to the U.S. after it signed a licensing agreement with American Acres. With this agreement, the company will effectively license its store brand, along with its operating system and Hifyre tech to a group of dispensaries located in California, Arizona and Nevada. The agreement also gives the company the option to acquire American Acres at a discount in the event of federal legalization or when otherwise permitted by the policies of any stock exchange on which Fire & Flower’s securities are listed for trading. Fencott believes Fire & Flower’s tech-forward approach is the pillar of retail as product innovation is driving new categories and new consumer demands. And, since product selection in the U.S. is more varied and innovative, a company like Fire & Flower would add immense value. “The Canadian retail market is very competitive compared to the vertically integrated U.S. MSO model,” said Fencott. “That licensed producer model was not successful. It soaked up a lot of capital, and from a capital markets perspective, we’re suffering from this perceived hangover of Canadian-licensed producers building million square foot facilities that are now shutting down.” “We are not producers — dedicated retail is different from that. We’ve purpose-built our company to compete in retail, which is customer acquisition and building lifetime customer value.” Fencott concluded, “We spent the last three years honing our model. Along that journey we’ve perfected our tech platform, we’ve got an expansion partner and now we’re taking that step.” Key Partnerships to Increase Fire & Flower’s Footprint Fire & Flower has a great strategic partner in Circle K, a convenience store giant that has a multibillion-dollar market cap under the company Alimentation Couche-Tard. It has more than 16,000 locations in 25 countries and pulled in $54 billion in revenue last year. Today, Circle K owns 19.9% of Fire & Flower and through a series of warrants has a path to own up to 50.1% of the company by 2023 while injecting hundreds of millions in growth capital. This deal provides an opportunity for Fire & Flower to gain a strong footprint in the U.S. and the rest of the world. In addition to capital, Circle K and Fire & Flower have an increasing number of strategic operational initiatives that demonstrate how the companies can work together to scale. For instance, the companies have a pilot program where small Fire & Flower stores are colocated with Circle K’s, taking advantage of the retail giant’s existing real estate portfolio. Fencott views the pilot program stores as convenience-oriented distribution nodes that extend Fire & Flower brand experience stores as part of a broader corporate strategy to reimagine the cannabis retail landscape and provide a highly competitive operating model for U.S. market entry. “Fire & Flower was built from scratch with the sole goal of being the best retailer in cannabis,” said Fencott. “We took all the best practices from successful existing retailers and built a cannabis company around that as opposed to starting a company for the sake of a cannabis license. We did it intentionally. Our organized strategy is going to pay dividends when we enter a competitive market.” How Fire & Flower’s Valuation Compares with its Competitors To really understand how well Fire & Flower competes with its competitors, it’s worth noting the massive gap in valuation between the company and its Canadian retail competitors as well as top U.S. MSOs. Source: ATB Capital Markets and FactSet as of April 8, 2021 Source: New Cannabis Ventures and Yahoo Finance as of March 29, 2021 Canadian Retail companies like Cronos, Canopy Growth, and Tilray have enterprise value-to-sales (EV/sales) multiples of 17x, 13x and 12x respectively. U.S. MSOs like Curaleaf, Green Thumb Industries, Trulieve, Cresco Labs, Ayr Wellness, and Planet 13 Holdings have enterprise value-to-revenue multiple (EV/R) multiples of 10.1x, 5,6x, 5.2x, 3.3x, 2.6x and 7.9x respectively. Fire & Flower has an EV/sale and EV/revenue multiple of 1. This essentially means that the Fire & Flower’s total value (market capitalization, debt, preferred shares, minority interest, and cash and cash equivalents) is the same as the sales it generates. The low ratio positions the company as a low-risk and attractive investment for a retail giant like Circle K. To learn more about Fire & Flower, you can visit its website here. Fire & Flower (TSE: FAF) is a partner of Benzinga. The information in this article does not represent the investment advice of Benzinga or its writers. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaLexaGene's MiQLab to be a Game Changer for Veterinary CareQualigen Therapeutics Plans to Combat COVID-19 Variants© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • VAX LIVE: Selena Gomez to Host Global Citizen Event for Vaccination

    Vax Live includes performances by Jennifer Lopez, Eddie Vedder, Foo Fighters, J Balvin, and H.E.R., special appearances by David Letterman and Chrissy Teigen

  • Chinese embassy deletes tweet of an antisemitic meme popular with Holocaust deniers and white supremacists

    The Chinese Embassy in Japan has deleted a tweet of an antisemitic cartoon after an intervention from two Israeli politicians.

  • Mother of 2, transgender community leader identified as victims of Dorchester double stabbing

    Authorities say the suspect stabbed his wife in front of their two children, as well as another woman they were living with.

  • The future of policing in America

    Former NYPD Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce, and member of the Black Law Enforcement Alliance, Marq Claxton, discuss policing in America after the verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial.

  • Senator Tim Scott Defends His Comments On Racism For CBS’ ‘Face The Nation’

    ​Sen. Tim Scott underlined his controversial “America is not a racist country” comment today on CBS’ Face The Nation. The South Carolina Republican made that remark on America in his rebuttal last week to President Biden’s first address to Congress. His remarks drew fire and racist comments from those who disagreed with his assertion that […]

  • Syrian court accepts 3 candidates to run for president

    Syria’s Supreme Constitutional Court has accepted three applications out of 51 for candidacy for this month’s presidential elections in the war-torn country, state media reported Monday. The largely symbolic election is certain to be won by President Bashar Assad, who was chosen along with two other men, Abdullah Salloum Abdullah and Mahmoud Ahmad Marie, to run. The Parliament later referred the names to the constitutional court.

  • Israel to send COVID-19 emergency aid to India

    Israel will begin sending emergency medical aid, including badly needed oxygen equipment, to India on Tuesday, the Foreign Ministry said, to help fight the world's biggest COVID-19 surge. In a statement on Monday, the ministry said a series of flights throughout the week would carry aid that included thousands of group and individual oxygen generators, as well as respirators, medications and other medical equipment. "The extension of emergency assistance is an expression of the deep friendship between our countries in India's time of need," the statement quoted Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi as saying.

  • The 600 club: These electric vehicles are chasing Tesla Model 3 in bid to achieve lofty new range milestones

    Range anxiety no more—the Tesla Model 3 boasts a top range of 614 kilometers (382 miles) on a single charge. It’s not the only EV to join the 600 club.

  • US fights new deadline for rare plant protections in Nevada

    The Biden administration says a U.S. judge exceeded his authority when he gave federal wildlife officials a May 21 deadline to decide whether to formally propose endangered species protections for a rare desert wildflower at the center of a fight over a proposed lithium mine in Nevada. Lawyers for the Interior Department filed an emergency request in U.S. District Court in Las Vegas last week asking Judge James Mahan to reconsider his order regarding the fate of the only Tiehm’s buckwheat plants known to exist in the world — about 220 miles (354 kilometers) southeast of Reno. The department says the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service intends to comply with the order to reach a finding by May 21 on whether the flower should receive protections under the Endangered Species Act.

  • Meet the crew of the world's first all-civilian space mission

    The iconic Launch Pad 39A will help take four Americans — a billionaire, a childhood cancer survivor, a science instructor and an engineer — into orbit.

  • Installing solar panels over California's canals could yield water, land, air and climate payoffs

    The California Aqueduct, which carries water more than 400 miles south from the Sierra Nevada, splits as it enters Southern California at the border of Kern and Los Angeles counties. California DWRClimate change and water scarcity are front and center in the western U.S. The region’s climate is warming, a severe multi-year drought is underway and groundwater supplies are being overpumped in many locations. Western states are pursuing many strategies to adapt to these stresses and prepare for the future. These include measures to promote renewable energy development, conserve water, and manage natural and working lands more sustainably. As engineers working on climate-smart solutions, we’ve found an easy win-win for both water and climate in California with what we call the “solar canal solution.” About 4,000 miles of canals transport water to some 35 million Californians and 5.7 million acres of farmland across the state. Covering these canals with solar panels would reduce evaporation of precious water – one of California’s most critical resources – and help meet the state’s renewable energy goals, while also saving money. Conserving water and land California is prone to drought, and water is a constant concern. Now, the changing climate is bringing hotter, drier weather. Severe droughts over the past 10 to 30 years dried up wells, caused officials to implement water restrictions and fueled massive wildfires. As of mid-April 2021, the entire state was officially experiencing drought conditions. At the same time, California has ambitious conservation goals. The state has a mandate to reduce groundwater pumping while maintaining reliable supplies to farms, cities, wildlife and ecosystems. As part of a broad climate change initiative, in October 2020 Gov. Gavin Newsom directed the California Natural Resources Agency to spearhead efforts to conserve 30% of land and coastal waters by 2030. Most of California’s rain and snow falls north of Sacramento during the winter, while 80% of its water use occurs in Southern California, mostly in summer. That’s why canals snake across the state – it’s the largest such system in the world. We estimate that about 1%-2% of the water they carry is lost to evaporation under the hot California sun. In a recent study, we showed that covering all 4,000 miles of California’s canals with solar panels would save more than 65 billion gallons of water annually by reducing evaporation. That’s enough to irrigate 50,000 acres of farmland or meet the residential water needs of more than 2 million people. By concentrating solar installations on land that is already being used, instead of building them on undeveloped land, this approach would help California meet its sustainable management goals for both water and land resources. Climate-friendly power Shading California’s canals with solar panels would generate substantial amounts of electricity. Our estimates show that it could provide some 13 gigawatts of renewable energy capacity, which is about half of the new sources the state needs to add to meet its clean electricity goals: 60% from carbon-free sources by 2030 and 100% renewable by 2045. Installing solar panels over the canals makes both systems more efficient. The solar panels would reduce evaporation from the canals, especially during hot California summers. And because water heats up more slowly than land, the canal water flowing beneath the panels could cool them by 10 F, boosting production of electricity by up to 3%. These panels could also generate electricity locally in many parts of California, lowering both transmission losses and costs for consumers. Combining solar power with battery storage can help build microgrids in rural areas and underserved communities, making the power system more efficient and resilient. This would mitigate the risk of power losses due to extreme weather, human error and wildfires. We estimate that the cost to span canals with solar panels is higher than building ground-mounted systems. But when we added in some of the co-benefits, such as avoided land costs, water savings, aquatic weed mitigation and enhanced PV efficiency, we found that solar canals were a better investment and provided electricity that cost less over the life of the solar installations. Solar panels installed over canals increase the efficiency of both systems. Brandi McKuin, CC BY-ND Benefits to the land Solar canals are about much more than just generating renewable energy and saving water. Building these long, thin solar arrays could prevent more than 80,000 acres of farmland or natural habitat from being converted for solar farms. California grows food for an ever-increasing global population and produces more than 50% of the fruits, nuts and vegetables that U.S. consumers eat. However, up to 50% of new renewable energy capacity to meet decarbonization goals could be sited in agricultural areas, including large swaths of prime farmland. Solar canal installations will also protect wildlife, ecosystems and culturally important land. Large-scale solar developments can result in habitat loss, degradation and fragmentation, which can harm threatened species such as the Mojave Desert tortoise. They also can harm desert scrub plant communities, including plants that are culturally important to indigenous tribes. As an example, construction of the Genesis Solar Energy Center in the Sonoran and Mojave deserts in 2012-2014 destroyed trails and burial sites and damaged important cultural artifacts, spurring protracted legal conflict. [Get the best of The Conversation, every weekend. Sign up for our weekly newsletter.] Clearing the air By generating clean electricity, solar canals can improve air quality – a serious problem in central California, which has some of the dirtiest air in the U.S. Solar electricity could help retire particulate-spewing diesel engines that pump water through California’s agricultural valleys. It also could help charge growing numbers of electric light- and heavy-duty vehicles that move people and goods around the state. Yet another benefit would be curbing aquatic weeds that choke canals. In India, where developers have been building solar canals since 2014, shade from the panels limits growth of weeds that block drains and restrict water flow. Fighting these weeds with herbicide and mechanical equipment is expensive, and herbicides threaten human health and the environment. For large, 100-foot-wide canals in California, we estimate that shading canals would save about US$40,000 per mile. Statewide, savings could reach $69 million per year. Artist rendering of a solar canal system for California. Solar Aquagrid LLC, CC BY-ND Bringing solar canals to California While India has built solar arrays over canals and the U.S. is developing floating solar projects, California lacks prototypes to study locally. Discussions are underway for both large and small demonstration projects in the Central Valley and Southern California. Building prototypes would help operators, developers and regulators refine designs, assess environmental impacts, measure project costs and benefits, and evaluate how these systems perform. With more data, planners can map out strategies for extending solar canals statewide, and potentially across the West. It will take a dozen or more partners to plan, fund and carry out a solar canal project in California. Public-private partnerships will likely include federal, state and local government agencies, project developers and university researchers. California’s aging power infrastructure has contributed to catastrophic wildfires and multi-day outages. Building smart solar developments on canals and other disturbed land can make power and water infrastructure more resilient while saving water, reducing costs and helping to fight climate change. We believe it’s a model that should be considered across the country – and the planet.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Roger Bales, University of California, Merced and Brandi McKuin, University of California, Santa Cruz. Read more:Young California ranchers are finding new ways to raise livestock and improve the landThe US electric power sector is halfway to zero carbon emissions Nothing to disclose.Roger Bales does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • Good Samaritan saves child thrown out of car into bay in horror crash

    The cause of the car wreck is still under investigation

  • A black bear killed and part-ate a woman in Colorado - just the fourth fatal mauling since records began 60 years ago

    The woman's body was found covered in bear hair by her boyfriend on a path near Durango, Colorado, on Friday, authorities said.