France still bristling over Indo-Pacific sub snub

BY MATTHEW LEE
·2 min read
NEW YORK (AP) — This week’s phone call between President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron may have soothed some of France's incandescent rage over its exclusion from a new Indo-Pacific defense initiative and loss of a submarine deal worth billions, but the anger and resentment remain clear.

After meeting Thursday with Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian pointedly referred to the situation as a “crisis” that will take time and U.S. action to overcome.

As part of the defense pact, Australia will cancel a multibillion-dollar contract to buy diesel-electric French submarines and acquire U.S. nuclear-powered vessels instead.

According to Le Drian, he and Blinken discussed the “terms and topics to be dealt with in an in-depth consultation process between the two countries aimed at restoring trust.”

Le Drian "affirmed that a first step had been taken with the call between the two presidents but noted that it would take time to end the crisis between our two countries and would require actions,” according to a statement from the French foreign ministry.

That’s even after Macron told Biden he had decided to send his country’s ambassador — recalled to Paris in an unprecedented move at the height of the spat — back to Washington.

Seeking rapprochement with America’s oldest ally appears not to come easily to the Biden administration, which has stopped short of apologizing for excluding France from its Indo-Pacific arrangement with Britain and Australia and seems intent on powering through the trouble.

While Le Drian lingered on the hurt and damage done to the relationship, the State Department's account of the meeting gave it nary a mention. Nor did it mention "trust."

The two men “spoke about plans for in-depth bilateral consultations on issues of strategic importance," department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement. "They discussed the EU Strategy for Cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, which the United States welcomes, and the need for close cooperation with France and other European allies and partners active in the region.”

    The last time Southern California played at home, there were so few fans left at the end of a 42-28 loss to Stanford that individual critiques could be heard as Clay Helton headed up the tunnel for what would be the last time as head coach. Whether the stands are full to embrace the Trojans under interim coach Donte Williams in his first game at the Coliseum against Oregon State on Saturday is one of the questions lingering for a program that seems to attract drama. “I hope everybody’s in there, is happy to cheer on the Trojans, and we play the way that everybody is accustomed to us playing,” Williams said.