France summons Italian envoy after Di Maio's comments on Africa

FILE PHOTO: Italian Deputy PM Luigi Di Maio speaks during a news conference in Cairo, Egypt August 29, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - France's foreign ministry on Monday summoned Italy's ambassador following comments by Deputy Prime Minister Luigi Di Maio accusing Paris of making Africa poorer and suggesting the European Union should slap sanctions on France.

"Following the latest comments by Italian authorities, the ambassador was summoned," said a French diplomatic source. "It's not the first time the Italian authorities have made unacceptable and aggressive comments."

Ambassador Teresa Castaldo was summoned earlier on Monday afternoon by the chief of staff of the European Affairs Minister Nathalie Loiseau, the source added.

