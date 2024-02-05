France summons Russian ambassador over aid worker deaths in Ukraine

France has summoned the Russian ambassador over the deaths of two French humanitarian aid workers last week in a Russian strike in Ukraine and what it says is a disinformation campaign targeting France.

French terrorism prosecutors have opened an war crimes investigation into a strike the Kherson region of southern Ukraine near the front line on the Dnipro river that killed two French aid workers and injured three other French citizens on Thursday, according to France’s foreign ministry.

Foreign Minister Stephane Séjourné called the strike an act of "barbarism", and wrote on X that "Russia will have to answer for its crimes”.

Russian ambassador Alexey Meshkov is to be summoned to the ministry over the attack, and over what France has called a surge of disinformation about alleged French mercenaries fighting in Ukraine.

Two days after France announced new arms deliveries to Ukraine, on 16 January, Russia's defence ministry said its forces had killed some 60 French mercenaries in a strike on a building in Kharkiv.

Disinformation attacks

France has denied that it has mercenaries in Ukraine, while Russian lawmakers adopted a resolution condemning them.

France has also accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of relaying false information after suggesting missiles that had downed a Russian plane carrying Ukrainian prisoners of war could have been from a French air defence system.

