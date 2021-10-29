France Surprises With 3% Growth After Spending Boom: GDP Update

(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

French economic growth accelerated sharply in the third quarter as households ratcheted up spending following the suspension of most Covid-19 curbs.

Output rose 3% in the three months through September, exceeding all but one estimate in a Bloomberg survey. The data set the stage for reports from across the 19-nation region later on Friday, with figures for the entire bloc expected to show an expansion of 2.1%.

The outlook is less sanguine. Persistent supply shortages and transportation logjams are leading to factory orders being canceled or delayed, and surging inflation is threatening to undermine consumption.

The European Central Bank pushed back against market expectations of interest rate hikes next year to counter higher inflation, which President Christine Lagarde said will decline in the course of 2022. The Governing Council will receive new forecasts in December, when it plans to decide on the post-pandemic policy path.

French inflation (8:45 a.m.)

France’s inflation rate rose to 3.2% in October, its highest level since 2008, as services and energy prices accelerated. Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire has said the surge is temporary and to be expected when the economic recovery is strong.

Lithuanian GDP (8:11 a.m.)

Output in the Baltic country stagnated in the third quarter after growth of 2% in the previous three months. Industry and retail trade were among the sectors making positive contributions to gross domestic product, while agriculture weighed on momentum, the statistics office said.

French GDP (7:30 a.m. CET)

France’s strong rebound -- also bolstered by trade -- has come as a surprise to President Emmanuel Macron’s government at a time when ministers expected to be dealing with bankruptcies and mass job losses after withdrawing emergency support.

Yet there is plenty of uncertainty on the horizon in the euro area’s second-largest economy, not least with elections only six months away. In an effort to reassure households, the government has pledged to contain gas and electricity prices and hand out 100-euro ($117) “inflation compensation” checks to almost 40 million French people.

Meanwhile, manufacturers are suffering from a global squeeze on supplies. Carmaker Renault cut its production outlook last week because of a worsening shortage of chips.

