France can’t stop every migrant – no matter how much it is paid by the UK, warns Calais MP

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Rebecca Rosman
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
An inflatable boat carrying migrant men, women and children crosses a shipping lane in the English Channel this week - Dan Kitwood/Getty Images
An inflatable boat carrying migrant men, women and children crosses a shipping lane in the English Channel this week - Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

France will not be able to stop every migrant no matter how much money Britain hands over to it, the MP responsible for the French migrant hotspot has said.

Pierre-Henri Dumont, the Republican Party MP for Calais, said the extra £54 million given to France this week by Priti Patel, the Home Secretary, would only damage Anglo-French relations because UK taxpayers would see it "wasted" on fruitless attempts to stem the surge in Channel migrants.

"We will not find a solution and we are going to a dead end with this money, money, money. It's not possible to go on like this," Mr Dumont told The Telegraph, describing the increasing levels of funding from Britain to France as a "vicious" circle.

"What I think is that we need to create a special detention camp for people who are in France illegally and then help them to fill in their asylum applications in France," he said.

His comments come at the end of a week when the number of migrants reaching UK shores so far this year surpassed the record 8,417 for the whole of 2020. More than 1,000 crossed in five days, starting with a record daily total of 430 on Monday.

Charities told The Telegraph that there are already some 2,500 more migrants waiting in northern France to make the crossing in the coming summer weeks, double the number in December.

On current trends, it would mean at least 20,000 could reach the UK this year, as people smugglers encourage migrants to cross the Channel in advance of the Government’s proposed asylum crackdown.

Border Force officials move newly arrived Channel migrants between vessels outside Dover Harbour in Kent - Dan Kitwood/Getty Images
Border Force officials move newly arrived Channel migrants between vessels outside Dover Harbour in Kent - Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

The millions being given to France will double the number of gendarmes on the beaches to 200 and pay for increased use of surveillance technology such as drones.

It follows a similar £28 million package last November and more than £110 million since 2015 to combat illegal migrants.

But Mr Dumont said: "The fact is that we cannot stop everyone from crossing because there are just too many people and the coastline is too big. So they [the British people] are giving more money from their own taxes that's going to waste. It's going to harm the relationship between the two countries.

"The British Government is just giving more and more money to the French authorities to reinforce security on the French shores and basically that's something that doesn't work. We've seen that. We've seen that more money doesn't mean the crossings will stop because we cannot monitor 400km, 500km, 600km of shorelines.

"Just on Monday you had 28 small boats going to the sea. You cannot have 28 patrols going at shore all at once. It's only possible if we have wires, cameras and fences, and that's not possible either. We aren't going to build walls from Belgium to Normandy on the French shores."

Ms Patel and her French counterpart, Gérald Moussa Darmanin, the interior minister, aim to persuade the EU to agree to a replacement for the Dublin Agreement, designed to enable European countries to share the burden of asylum-seekers crossing the continent.

Since Brexit killed off the agreement, Britain has failed to secure a deal with any EU nations to take back any migrant who passed through their borders and should have claimed asylum in the first safe country they entered.

The UK Government's longer-term strategy – to effectively close off asylum to illegal migrants but accept those who arrive in the UK with the Government’s prior agreement – depends on negotiating such post-Brexit Dublin-style deals with other countries.

For French politicians such as Mr Dumont, however, there is a quid pro quo for any such deal – that Britain should take its "fair share" of migrants with their applications processed on mainland Europe to prevent them crossing the channel in boats.

It is a potential deal-breaker in any negotiations with the UK, but Mr Dumont said: "We registered four times more asylum applications than the UK, so we are playing our part. The fact is the UK right now is not taking its part of the burden of asylum seekers."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Michael Irvin: My comments weren’t political, they were about winning

    Hall of Fame wide receiver Michael Irvin sparked a lot of debates this week when he said that players who don’t get vaccinated aren’t doing everything they can to win a championship. Irvin said he’s fine with people arguing about that, but those arguments shouldn’t be political. “Here’s what gets me. I don’t mind you [more]

  • DOJ declines to investigate most blue-state nursing home policies after pandemic disaster

    The Department of Justice will not pursue investigations into New York, Pennsylvania, or Michigan nursing home policies that resulted in thousands of residential COVID-19 deaths.

  • Ruling leaves immigrants who newly applied for DACA in limbo

    When the text message popped up on his phone, Samuel Alfaro didn't want to believe it. It said his appointment with U.S. immigration services about his application to join the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, the one he had been waiting on for months, was canceled because of a court order halting the Obama-era deportation protections for those brought to the U.S. as children. “I thought it was a scam," the 19-year-old from Houston said of the message he received Sunday night, hours before his appointment.

  • Kanye West Sings About "Losing My Family" in Impassioned DONDA Song

    During the listening party for his long-awaited album DONDA, Kanye West dropped to his knees during an emotional song that alluded to his ongoing divorce from Kim Kardashian.

  • Comic-Con beams up trailers for Star Trek: Lower Decks season 2, new animated series Star Trek: Prodigy

    Comic-Con is here, and without the two biggest comic book publishers in the world gumming up the works with superhero movie news, it’s a chance for little-known properties, like Star Trek, to take the spotlight.

  • Pope to skip Sunday Mass but will make regular noon address - Vatican

    Pope Francis will skip a Mass on Sunday that he had been scheduled to say before his recent surgery, but the Vatican said there was no cause for alarm and that it was part of normal convalescence. The Vatican said the pope will go ahead with his Sunday noon prayer but that a Mass for the Catholic Church day to pay homage to the elderly and grandparents will be said instead by Archbishop Rino Fisichella. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said it was part of "normal convalescence."

  • Jay-Z and Kanye got back together for a verse on Donda (wherever it is)

    As with most projects on which Kanye West is the creative lead, his new album Donda has had a long, somewhat torturous road to existence. But now, after more than a year of broken promises and delays—and a typically West-ian amount of hype and build-up—West’s 10th studio album has…still not yet arrived. (We assume. We’re actually writing this particular paragraph 37 minutes after midnight Eastern, when overly optimistic commentators thought the album might drop, and literally anything could happ

  • This is what happens to child migrants found alone at the border, from the moment they cross into the US until age 18

    Unaccompanied immigrant minors wait for Border Patrol processing after they crossed the Rio Grande into Roma, Texas, April 29, 2021. John Moore/Getty ImagesA record number of child migrants have arrived alone at the United States’ southern border this year. As of June 30, 2021, with three months remaining in the U.S. government’s fiscal year, 95,079 children left their countries and crossed the U.S.-Mexico border without a parent or legal guardian, many escaping dangerous and/or exploitative sit

  • Five arrested in Hong Kong over children's books

    Five people in Hong Kong have been arrested on charges of sedition for books they published featuring sheep and wolves.Hong Kong police say the stories are aimed at inciting hatred amongst young people towards the city's government.Those arrested were members of a speech therapists' union that produced books for children.They were arrested under a colonial-era law targeting sedition, which had been rarely used before the anti-government protests.First convictions under the sedition law carry a maximum penalty of two years in prison.At a media briefing on Thursday, police displayed the confiscated books.One of them is titled "Defenders of the Sheep Village" and tells the story of wolves wanting to occupy a village and eat the sheep, who in turn use their horns to fight back.Police say the book was connected to the 2019 protests.Two other books were highlighted as raising concern, including one about 12 sheep taken by wolves to the beasts' village, where they would be cooked.It potentially alludes to the 12 Hong Kong people captured by China in August last year as they tried to flee the city by boat.Thursday's arrests add to fears about the shrinking space for dissent in Hong Kong since Beijing imposed a national security law last year.Security officials have said law enforcement is based on evidence and has nothing to do with an individual's political stance, background or profession.

  • Sri Lanka takes 3rd ODI after series winner India debuts 5

    Sri Lanka earned a consolation win against India in the third and last one-day international after Avishka Fernando and Bhanuka Rajapaksa hit half-centuries on Friday. It was Sri Lanka’s first win over India in a bilateral series game in nine years and 10 matches. India, having already won the series, debuted five players.

  • Burundi suspends rare-earth mining in row over riches

    Burundi's government said it had suspended the operations of several international mining companies, complaining it was not getting its fair share of income from the country's mineral wealth.

  • Now in a better place, Rachael Ostovich eager to avenge Paige VanZant loss at BKFC 19

    With injuries and domestic violence behind her, Rachael Ostovich eager to avenge loss to Paige VanZant at BKFC 19.

  • France thrashed by Mexico in Olympic opener as Brazil beat Germany

    France's bid for men's Olympic football glory got off to a nightmare start with a 4-1 defeat by Mexico on Thursday, while Richarlison scored a hat-trick as reigning champions Brazil beat Germany in a six-goal thriller.

  • Prince Harry, Is That You? See the Vintage Photo of Prince Philip Twinning with His Grandson Again

    A rare image of an 8-year-old Prince Philip shows once again that Queen Elizabeth's late husband and her grandson Prince Harry looked just alike when they were young

  • China Telecom Set for 2021’s Biggest Share Sale After U.S. Ban

    (Bloomberg) -- Half a year after being booted off the New York Stock Exchange, China Telecom Corp. has received regulatory approval for a primary share sale in Shanghai that is set to be the world’s biggest so far in 2021.The plan to raise 54.4 billion yuan ($8.4 billion) on the mainland comes as rising tensions with the U.S. drive Chinese companies back to their local equity markets. China Mobile Ltd., which the NYSE delisted at the same time, is also seeking to sell stock in Shanghai.It is alr

  • From lawsuits to sleepless nights, parents rattled by school mask policies

    "They have taken away the best tool that we have to keep them safe," said a mom in Arkansas, one of a handful of states that have banned mask mandates in schools.

  • Unemployment: States cutting benefits seeing financial hardship — but not job gains

    The 12 states that ended the programs in mid-June saw no increase in workers getting jobs after the expiration, but the share of people reporting difficulty paying for expenses increased.

  • The Problem With the Billionaire Space Race, Explained

    Racist Baby! How are you doing? And why are you wearing a onesie and a football helmet?

  • S. Africa lets jailed ex-president Zuma attend brother’s funeral

    South Africa’s former President Jacob Zuma, whose jailing this month led to the country’s worst outbreak of violence in years, was granted compassionate leave to attend the funeral of his younger brother on Thursday. Zuma wore a dark suit and a white shirt and was flanked by family members as he walked to his brother's neighboring property in Nkandla. Soldiers patrolled nearby and military and police vehicles were stationed along the road.The government said he was back in prison by the afternoon.79-year-old Zuma has been incarcerated at Estcourt prison since handing himself over on July 7 to serve a 15-month sentence for contempt of court. He was sentenced last month for defying a constitutional court order to give evidence at an inquiry investigating high-level corruption during his nine years in office until 2018. Protests by his supporters broke out when Zuma handed himself over and it escalated into riots involving looting and arson that President Cyril Ramaphosa has described as an "insurrection." The unrest swept across Kwa-Zulu Natal province and spread to the country's economic heartland where Johannesburg is located, with officials saying the death toll had risen to 337.Thousands of soldiers were deployed to help quell the violence, which was among the worst since the current governing body won South Africa's first democratic elections in 1994 to replace white minority rule.

  • When Parents Said No to Their Kids Being Vaccinated, This Teenager Created VaxTeen. It's Now More Crucial Than Ever

    Vaccination rates are lagging among young people as the Delta variant spreads