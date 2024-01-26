France has transferred 2 additional M270 LRU rocket launchers to Ukraine

France has provided Ukraine with two additional LRU rocket launchers, the French version of the American M270 multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS), according to comments by French General Jean-Michel Guilloton to the French Defense Ministry's press service on Jan. 25.

The launchers were provided to Ukraine as part of the "Artillery for Ukraine" coalition, an initiative created under the auspices of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UCDG).

The artillery coalition, led by Guilloton, aims to structure the allied support for Ukraine more effectively.

According to the general, France leads the coalition as it "has the right given the artillery equipment it has transferred to Ukraine."

"France has already delivered about 30 Caesar self-propelled guns, while we only had 75, as well as four LRU multiple launch rocket systems, TRF1 guns, and 120 mm mortars," Guilloton said.

French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu said in November 2022 that the country handed over two units of the MLRS LRU launchers to Ukrainian forces. Guilloton's recent statement means that Paris has since then delivered an additional two pieces, bringing the total number to four.

The LRU or Lance-Roquettes Unitaire is the French version of the American M270 MLRS. The installations are equipped with an upgraded fire control system, a new navigation system using GPS, and a new communications system.

Since January 2024, France has boosted its ammunition supplies to Ukraine to meet Kyiv's defense needs for the coming year, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry announced on Nov. 30, 2023, following a visit by a French delegation.

French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu said on Jan. 18 that France aims to produce 78 Caesar self-propelled guns this year to deliver them to Ukraine.

