France, Ukraine discuss joint arms production

Ukraine’s Defense Minister Rustem Umerov has conducted negotiations with French Armed Forces Minister Sebastien Lecornu regarding joint weapon manufacturing in Ukraine, Umerov said in a Facebook post on Nov. 9.

"Held talks with France's Armed Forces Minister Sebastien Lecornu about the continuation of military aid to Ukraine," he wrote.

According to Umerov, this will strengthen Ukraine’s defense capability both in the short term and the long term.

"We've also discussed our vision of expanding cooperation in the defense sector and localizing [arms] production in Ukraine," the minister added.

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine is significantly increasing the volume of its domestic weapon manufacturing.

In June, Minister of Strategic Industries Oleksandr Kamyshin told Polish news agency PAP in an interview that Ukraine is becoming more successful in weapon production, with a strong focus on missile manufacturing.

