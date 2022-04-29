France Stagnates and Spain Slows as War Takes Toll: GDP Update

William Horobin
4 min read

France’s economy unexpectedly stagnated at the start of the year, while Spain slowed more than anticipated -- sounding an early warning of the damage to Europe from soaring energy costs and worsening supply snarls following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

French output was unchanged in the first three months, after expanding faster than previously reported in the fourth quarter, as consumer spending declined and investment slowed. Economists had predicted growth of 0.3%.

The data are the first in a slew of numbers due Friday that are expected to show euro-area expansion plateaued at 0.3%.

Europe’s near-term outlook is exceptionally uncertain. Another round of sanctions -- including a possible ban on Russian oil imports -- risks hammering industry, while record inflation and plummeting confidence are jeopardizing consumer demand.

A further deterioration would complicate the European Central Bank’s efforts to withdraw stimulus and raise interest rates as the pandemic’s effects fade. President Christine Lagarde has said hikes are a strong likelihood later this year, but by how much “remains to be seen.”

Key Developments

  • German, French Consumer Confidence Drops on War Concern: Chart

  • Europe’s Inflation Peak Seen ‘Very Close’ Amid Record in Germany

  • Germany Ready to Support EU Ban on Russian Oil If It’s Gradual

Spanish GDP, retail sales (9 a.m.)

Spain’s economy expanded 0.3% in the first quarter, missing the 0.6% median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of analysts.

A recovery in the service sector wasn’t enough to compensate for a drop in consumption as the euro zone’s fourth-largest economy struggles with the fastest inflation in nearly 40 years.

Soaring energy costs, exacerbated by Russia’s war in Ukraine, have also halted output at some energy-intensive industries. The central bank has warned that soaring inflation will likely delay the full recovery from the Covid-19 crisis.

Austrian GDP, inflation (9 a.m.)

Bucking the trend in France and Spain, Austria’s economy surged 2.5% in the first quarter, bolstered by a rebound in services as pandemic lockdowns late last year ended.

Industry and construction also reported strong activity with few signs of disruptions from the war in Ukraine. Private consumption barely rose from the previous three months and government spending contracted.

Czech GDP (9 a.m.)

Outside the euro zone, the Czech economy grew 0.7% from the previous quarter between January and March, slowing a touch from the final three months of 2021.

The situation is set to worsen, with the eastern European country’s key manufacturing companies grappling with renewed supply-chain snarls and costlier energy and components after Russia’s invasion.

The central bank, meanwhile, has been ramping up interest rates to tame the fastest inflation in a quarter-century, boosting the cost of corporate borrowing.

French inflation (8:45 a.m.)

France’s inflation rate unexpectedly rose to 5.4% in April -- the highest level since the euro was introduced and more than economists had expected.

Stubborn price pressures have dented consumer confidence, despite the government offsetting surging energy costs by spending about 25 billion euros ($26.3 billion) on price-caps and fuel rebates.

Lithuanian GDP (8 a.m.)

Industry in the Baltic country weathered the fallout from Russia’s war in Ukraine, helping the economy expand 0.9% from the previous three months in the first quarter.

The base effect created by last year’s lockdown also played a role. But a slowdown is likely in the coming quarters as the European Union’s fastest inflation, estimated at 16.6% in April, curbs households’ spending power.

French GDP (7:30 a.m.)

The war in Ukraine has checked what’s been Europe’s standout economic recovery from the pandemic. President Emmanuel Macron, re-elected this week for another five-year term, has already spent big to restrain prices for households but faces calls to do more as confidence sinks amid the strongest inflation since the 1980s.

A separate release showed consumer expenditure shrank by 1.3% in March -- more than the 0.2% decline economists had forecast.

But as households cut back, firms were more bullish, accelerating investment during the first quarter. Building-materials company Saint Gobain on Thursday reported a surge in revenue and expects to offset a 2.5 billion-euro increase in energy and raw material costs this year.

“The drag from the pandemic should alleviate in the second quarter,” said Bloomberg Economics’ Maeva Cousin. “But the shock to inflation and consumer confidence caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is likely to keep a lid on French growth.”

Dutch inflation (6:30 a.m CET)

Inflation in the Netherlands decelerated to 11.2% in April from 11.7% in the previous month, stats agency CBS said, citing preliminary data. Energy was the biggest driver.

Coming Up (all times CET)

  • German GDP (10 a.m.)

  • Italian GDP (10 a.m.)

  • Polish inflation (10 a.m.)

  • Portuguese GDP, inflation (10:30 a.m.)

  • Euro-area GDP, inflation (11 a.m.)

  • Italian inflation (11 a.m.)

