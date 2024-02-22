France ups military ties with Armenia with first ever visit by a defence minister

France's Sebastien Lecornu travelled to Armenia Thursday on the first trip by a French defence minister to the South Caucasus nation. It comes as tensions rise with Yerevan's historic rival Azerbaijan, and as French President Emmanuel Macron met with Armenia's leader in Paris.

Armed Forces Minister Sébastien Lecornu's visit to Armenia follows the induction into the Panthéon of Armenian-born Resistance fighter Missak Manouchian in Paris on Wednesday.

Lecornu's becomes the first French defence minister to visit Armenia, and the European defense minister in about a decade.

France and Armenia signed a letter of intent on air defence in October last year that included the acquisition of three Thales Ground Master (GM200) radars capable of detecting an enemy aircraft up to 250 kilometres away.

France will also provide Armenia with night vision goggles, manufactured by Safran. In addition, the French military will hold three mountain combat training sessions with the Armenian forces later this year.

Armenian diaspora

France, with its 600,000-plus Armenian community, profiles itself as a mediator in the conflict over control of the Haut-Karabakh region. In September last year, Azeri forces entered the area, exiling some 100,000 Armenians.



Read more on RFI English



Read also:

Paris agrees to deliver military equipment to Armenia

EU to host top Armenia, Azerbaijan officials to ease tensions

Frenchman arrested in Azerbaijan for 'espionage'