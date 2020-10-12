France vows to show 'no weakness' in Brexit fishing fight

Boris Johnson and Emmanuel Macron spoke over the weekend but neither Britain or France is in the mood to compromise over fishing. - Chesnot/French Select

Emmanuel Macron will show “no weakness” during tough trade negotiations over Brexit fishing rights, his Europe Minister warned on Monday.

Boris Johnson told the French President that progress had to be made in fisheries if a free trade agreement was to be struck when the two leaders spoke on Saturday morning.

The Prime Minister threatened to quit the negotiations if the “shape” of a trade deal is not in sight by Thursday’s EU summit.

“We will not accept a bad deal and a bad deal in fisheries in particular,” said Clément Beaune, a close ally of Mr Macron, “We will have no weakness on this issue of fisheries, that is clear.”

Mr Beaune warned the UK and his EU allies that Paris would not allow French fishermen to be sacrificed just to get the free trade agreement over the line as the French government urged businesses to prepare for all scenarios, including no deal.

Michel Barnier, the bloc's chief negotiator, last week told EU ambassadors it was not “feasible” to keep the same access to UK waters they had before Brexit and urged them to compromise.

Mr Beaune said, “The fishing sector [...] must not be isolated or mistreated in these negotiations because it is important for the British but it is also very important for France.

"It is crucial for France, for all the EU, that we will defend our interests, the interests of our fishermen and women, in this negotiation," he said.

EU boats land about eight times more fish in UK waters than British fishermen do in EU waters but the UK is dependent on the European export market.

France can expect support from countries such as Belgium, Spain, Denmark and the Netherlands. Other countries, including Germany, believe the prize of a zero tariff trade deal is not worth losing for an industry that represents a relatively small part of the economy.

Negotiations resumed on Monday in Brussels and are expected to continue until Wednesday before the European Council meeting, which Mr Macron will attend, on Thursday afternoon.

A UK official said, “There is still a significant gap on fish. The EU needs to show more realism if there is going to be a deal.”

Fishing has been described as a "litmus test" for Brexit. - AFP

London wants annual fishing negotiations on the basis of zonal attachment, a different method to the EU’s system of historic catch patterns. Brussels wants a long term deal that protects its coastal communities. France is pushing for a permanent quota system.

British negotiators have offered a three year transition period, with UK share of fishing opportunities increasing over time and EU share decreasing.

The EU is mulling redistributing its internal fishing opportunities to mitigate the impact of Brexit on the hardest hit fishermen, diplomatic sources said.

Downing Street said David Frost, the UK’s chief negotiator, would advise Mr Johnson if his conditions had been met “as we approach the 15th”.

“We will work as hard as we can to see if we can get an agreement,” the Prime Minister’s spokesman said.

The spokesman said Mr Johnson had told the European Commission, Mr Macron and Angela Merkel that the UK would be prepared to trade with the EU on WTO terms if necessary. .

The Prime Minister’s threat is not taken seriously in Brussels. The EU’s deadline is the end of October, which it says allow time for the deal to be ratified before the end of the transition period on December 31.

Downing Street insisted that Mr Johnson remained committed to the October 15 date and pointed out that the EU's Michel Barnier had said the "moment of truth" in the negotiations would come in the middle of this month.

The European Commission said “intense” talks were continuing but played down speculation they were now in what has been dubbed the "tunnel" or "submarine" - the final stages of negotiations conducted in the utmost secrecy with no leaks.

The commission’s chief spokesman said, "As far as I know they're not meeting either in a tunnel or a submarine but in offices and therefore it's a completely normal schedule and format of negotiations.”