France warns Britain against trying to 'blackmail' EU before vaccine crunch talks

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, left, and European Council President Charles Michel arrive for an online joint news conference - Aris Oikonomou/Pool

France’s foreign minister on Friday warned Britain against trying to “blackmail” the European Union before officials hold negotiations to avoid a Brussels vaccine export ban against the UK.

Jean-Yves Le Drian warned that Britain was dependent on EU vaccine supplies to complete the second phase of its vaccination rollout the day after bloc leaders held summit talks on stricter export controls on jabs.

British officials, led by Tim Barrow, the former UK ambassador to the EU, and European Commission officials will on Saturday hold video conference talks to break the stand-off over a shipment of AstraZeneca jabs at the company’s Halix plant in Leiden, the Netherlands.

The European Medicines Agency on Friday gave the Halix plant regulatory clearance to supply the EU.

Mr Le Drian told French radio that no AstraZeneca exports from the EU would be allowed until it caught up with delivery shortfalls of millions of jabs. "It's called respecting the contract," he said.

His warning was repeated by Thierry Breton, the internal market commissioner, after EU leaders stopped short of giving their explicit support for Brussels’ plans to target countries, like Britain, with high vaccination rates and low vaccine exports to the EU.

“A cooperative relationship must be found with the UK so that AstraZeneca fulfils its signed commitments with the EU, but we can't accept any sort of blackmail,” Mr Le Drian said.

“The UK is pushing for the first jab, knowing there will be problems with the second one. Europe does not have to pay the price for this policy,” he said.

In Britain, 2.9 million people have already had both doses and are fully vaccinated. About 26 million people have had one shot. A total of 9.4 million doses have been administered in France.

The Government has absolute confidence in UK vaccine supplies, with all adults on track to receive a first dose by the end of July, Robert Jenrick, the Communities Secretary, said.

Mr Breton has told EU ambassadors that Britain’s first shot policy means it has no stockpiles of vaccines to give the second shot to the roughly 26 million people who need it.

A spokesperson said: "We're on track to meet our vaccination targets and everyone will get their second dose within 12 weeks of their first."

The commission has briefed EU governments that, since December, 21 million vaccines have been exported from the continent to the UK. Twenty million were from Pfizer’s Belgian plant and the remaining one million from the Halix plant.

This means that the remaining amount of roughly eight million doses were made in the UK or imported from outside the EU, which is not enough to replace the supplies from the continent.

Is the UK on track to hit vaccination targets?

Mark Rutte, the prime minister of the Netherlands, stoked hopes of a deal after the EU summit, where leaders stopped short of explicitly calling for a ban targeted at Britain.

He said that the Dutch would enforce a ban if the commission ordered one but that he hoped it would never be used.

"Luckily at least the two are talking and it seems, I think, on Saturday or soon after, they could come to an agreement. And that would be very helpful, because we are friends,” Mr Rutte said.

Sources on both sides played down the hopes of any major breakthrough in the tense UK-EU talks, which will centre on Brussels’ demand for “reciprocity”.

The European Commission’s chief spokesperson said: “All I can tell you is that discussions with the UK are ongoing. Our common aim is to ensure we have good cooperation in terms of supply chains and producing the vaccine."