France's African ex-soldiers win last battle - over pensions

JOHN LEICESTER
·3 min read

PARIS (AP) — Some of the last survivors in France from a colonial-era infantry corps that recruited tens of thousands of African soldiers to fight in French wars around the world will be able to live out their final days with family members back in Africa after a French government U-turn on their pension rights.

The decision to make claiming their pensions easier follows a years-long campaign on behalf of the “tirailleurs Sénégalais," who were recruited to fight from Senegal and other former French colonies in sub-Saharan Africa.

It also coincides with the cinema release in France of a movie highlighting the sacrifices made by African soldiers on bloody French battlefields in World War I. “Tirailleurs” features actor Omar Sy, a star of the “Jurassic World" franchise.

To be eligible for their French pensions, veterans from the infantry corps founded in 1857 and disbanded a century later had to spend at least six months of the year living in France.

That rule separated ageing former combatants from their families in Africa and some died alone, away from loved ones, says Aïssata Seck, who campaigns for them. Her grandfather was also a “tirailleur.”

“It was extremely painful for the families and for us,” Seck said in a telephone interview Wednesday with The Associated Press. “They live for the most part in extremely different circumstances in France, away from their families.”

In all, 37 of the former tirailleurs — most of them recruited to fight from Senegal, as well as Mali, Mauritania and Guinea — are known to live in France, says Seck.

The youngest of them is aged 90, and a dozen live in separate rooms in a home in the Paris suburb of Bondy, where Seck serves as an elected official. They served as tirailleurs during wars for independence in Vietnam and Algeria, she said.

“They are gradually disappearing, because of their great age,” she said in the AP interview.

Many tens of thousands of African recruits served in tirailleur regiments, in colonial wars, in both World Wars, and in France's Vietnam and Algeria wars before being disbanded in the early 1960s.

The pension decision concerns 22 of the former soldiers who collect a 950-euro monthly payment (US$1,000), the government's Solidarity Ministry told The AP.

They'll no longer have to spend six months of the year in France to be eligible and will continue receiving their pension payments even if they move away permanently, the ministry said.

The decision, applying a "principal of tolerance” for the veterans, will be formalized in a government letter to be published in coming days, the ministry said.

“After long years of fighting, we have finally won,” Seck tweeted. “The former tirailleurs are going to be able to see out their lives in their countries of origin.”

In Senegal, the head of the National Office for Veterans and Victims of War said the decision was overdue.

“For a long time veterans have asked to return with their pensions but were not successful. This decision will relieve them. These veterans live alone in their homes, they are not accompanied, they live in extremely difficult conditions,” said the official, Capt. Ngor Sarr.

Sarr, 85, fought for the French military in Algeria and Mauritania and then moved to France in 1993 so he could receive his pension. He said he then lost it when he returned to Senegal 20 years later.

Others said the decision came too late.

“Many soldiers died, they didn’t get this opportunity despite the role they played in liberating France,” said Mamadou Lamine Thiam. His father also fought in Algeria and died in 2015, aged 85.

___

AP journalists Sam Mednick and Babacar Dione in Dakar, Senegal, contributed.

Recommended Stories

  • Top UAW official gives a glimpse into strategy, what's ahead

    A strike of 48,000 workers at 10 college campuses in California spotlighted the Detroit-based labor union known for its history of auto negotiations.

  • Ecuador reaches trade deal with China, aims to increase exports, Lasso says

    GUAYAQUIL (Reuters) -Ecuador President Guillermo Lasso said on Tuesday the country has sealed a free trade deal with China, an agreement expected to increase exports and boost growth in the South American country's industrial sector. With the deal, Ecuadorean exports will have preferential access to China, and the South American country's manufacturers will be able to acquire machinery and inputs at lower costs, Lasso added.

  • One fantasy basketball analyst's top resolution for 2023: Why daily-lineup leagues are worth the work

    Fantasy basketball analyst Dan Titus explains why he's leaving weekly leagues in 2022.

  • Idaho murders suspect identified through DNA using genealogy database: Police

    Law enforcement sources told ABC News police were able to link Bryan Christopher Kohberger to the crime scene by running DNA from the crime scene through a public genealogy database.

  • Samsung Upgrades Selfie Camera and Screen on $200 Phone

    (Bloomberg) -- Samsung Electronics Co. announced an upgraded version of its A-series budget smartphone at the CES conference in Las Vegas, adding an improved front-facing camera and slightly larger display. Most Read from BloombergChina’s Foreign Minister Says ‘Deeply Impressed’ With AmericansShopify Tells Employees to Just Say No to MeetingsBattered by Covid, China Hits Pause on Giant Chip Spending Aimed at Rivaling USMcCarthy Loses Third Round of Voting for House SpeakerThe new $200 device, ca

  • Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI lies in state

    Tens of thousands of people have filed by Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI’s body as it lies in state in St. Peter's Basilica.

  • Brompton bikes gear up to leave China

    Britain's biggest bicycle maker is drawing up plans to shift parts of its supply chain out of China and Taiwan as Western companies scramble to protect themselves from a possible invasion of the island.

  • Turkey condemns 'provocative act' by Israel's Ben-Gvir

    Turkey condemned on Tuesday a "provocative act" by Israel's new far-right national security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, referring to his visit to Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem. Ankara's statement came amid efforts by Turkey and Israel to normalise ties, after a four-year deterioration in relations, and mutual appointment of ambassadors. "We are concerned by the provocative act of Israeli Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir towards Al-Aqsa Mosque under the protection of Israeli police and we condemn it," the Turkish foreign ministry said in a statement.

  • California snowpack off to great start amid severe drought

    The snowpack covering California's mountains is off to one of its best starts in 40 years, officials announced Tuesday, raising hopes that the drought-stricken state could soon see relief in the spring when the snow melts and begins to refill parched reservoirs. Roughly a third of California's water each year comes from melted snow in the Sierra Nevada, a mountain range that covers the eastern part of the state. The state has built a complex system of canals and dams to capture that water and store it in huge reservoirs so it can be used the rest of the year when it doesn't rain or snow.

  • Palestinian rights lawyer says deportation won't stop him

    Palestinian lawyer and activist Salah Hammouri vowed to keep up his fight for the rights of the Palestinian people despite his deportation to France following Israel’s claim that he has ties to a banned militant group. Hammouri, who holds French citizenship, landed in Paris on Dec. 18 following months of legal wrangling, despite France’s public opposition to the expulsion.

  • Jake Paul not interested in boxing Donald Cerrone: ‘I’m kind of tired of beating these old dudes up’

    Jake Paul says no thanks to a potential boxing match with UFC legend Donald Cerrone.

  • Congress Just Gained A Rare New Member: Someone Who Worked As A Public Defender

    In a legislature awash with former prosecutors, Rep. Jasmine Crockett is one of the few members of Congress who has defended those unable to afford a lawyer.

  • Tax Refund ‘Sticker Shock’ Is Coming — Why Less Money Back Is Expected in 2023

    Tax refunds are a big silver lining of enduring winter -- but, if you're expecting a big check in 2023, be prepared to see less than previous years. Learn: 5 Hidden Costs of Electric VehiclesAlso: 5...

  • Lawsuit Against Pope Benedict XVI Will Continue Despite Death

    Guglielmo Mangiapane/ReutersROME—A 38-year-old German man who says he was abused by a known predatory priest has been allowed to continue his civil lawsuit against the late Pope Benedict XVI’s eventual heirs. In November, Benedict said he would defend himself in the case in front of a German court. Benedict died Dec. 31 at the age of 95 and had secured a law firm which will continue to represent his estate. Andrea Titz, spokesperson for the Traunstein Court in Bavaria, confirmed that the suit, w

  • Ford F-Series remains top-selling truck; new Lightning EV reportedly coming in 2025

    For the 46th consecutive year, Ford says its F-Series pick-ups will be the top selling truck in America for 2022. Though the official sales Ford data doesn’t come out until January 5th, the Dearborn-based automaker is fairly positive that the over 640,000 F-Series trucks sold will top rivals like GM, Toyota, and Stellantis’ Ram brand.

  • Memphis rapper, signed by Gucci Mane, among three men charged with murder

    A Memphis rapper is one of three men facing serious charges after another man was gunned down in a vacant lot just days before Christmas.

  • Apollo 7 astronaut Walter Cunningham dead at 90

    Walter Cunningham, the last surviving astronaut from the first successful crewed space mission in NASA's Apollo program, died Tuesday in Houston. NASA confirmed Cunningham’s death in a statement but did not include its cause. Cunningham was one of three astronauts aboard the 1968 Apollo 7 mission, an 11-day spaceflight that beamed live television broadcasts as they orbited Earth, paving the way for the moon landing less than a year later.

  • Police identified the Idaho killings suspect with DNA databases, multiple outlets report, and the practice is controversial

    Police reportedly linked Bryan Kohberger's DNA to the crime scene with genealogy databases. The method's controversial in the criminal justice system.

  • China’s Foreign Minister Says ‘Deeply Impressed’ With Americans

    (Bloomberg) -- New Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang offered effusive praise of Americans after stepping down as his nation’s top envoy to Washington, signaling that ties between the world’s biggest economies appear to be warming despite recent tensions over Taiwan.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Foreign Minister Says ‘Deeply Impressed’ With AmericansShopify Tells Employees to Just Say No to MeetingsBattered by Covid, China Hits Pause on Giant Chip Spending Aimed at Rivaling USMcCarthy Loses Thi

  • Author questions 'frugality, saving, and investing' after caring for dying patients

    Dr. Jordan Grumet is the author of "Taking Stock: A Hospice Doctor’s Advice on Financial Independence, Building Wealth, and Living a Regret-Free Life."