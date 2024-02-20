France's Air Liquide posts solid 2023 results, net profit jumps 11.6%

French industrial gases company Air Liquide reported Tuesday that its fiscal 2023 net profit amounted to €3.08 billion ($3.3 billion), up 11.6% from last year's €2.76 billion.

Net income exceeded €3 billion for the first time. Net earnings per share stood at €5.90, a growth of 11.7% from last year's €5.28.

Revenue for the year reached €27.61 billion, down 7.8% from €29.93 billion a year earlier due to the drop in energy prices as well as negative currency impacts. Revenue increased 3.7% on a comparable basis.

In the fourth quarter, revenue fell 8.9% on a reported basis to €6.82 billion, but it grew 3.7% on a comparable basis.

Further, reflecting Air Liquide's confidence in the future, the payment of a dividend of €3.20 per share will be proposed to shareholders for the 2023 fiscal year at the General Meeting on April 30. This represents an increase of 8.5% compared with the previous year.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2024, Air Liquide said it is confident in its ability to further increase its operating margin and to deliver growth.