France's Constitutional Council clears vaccine pass with conditions

PARIS (Reuters) - France's Constitutional Council on Friday approved with conditions the government's planned vaccine pass, which will require that people over 16 to have a certificate of vaccination to enter public places like restaurants or cinemas.

One condition was that the pass would not be required to attend political meetings. The council also ruled that it should end as soon as it is no longer necessary.

Up until now, unvaccinated people could enter public venues with the results of a recent negative COVID-19 test.

This will no longer be the case from Jan. 24 onwards, when the vaccine pass will be enforced.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by GV De Clercq)