France's COVID-19 hospitalisations and ICU patients rise again

PARIS (Reuters) - French health authorities reported on Monday the number of people being treated in hospital for COVID-19 rose for the second day running, getting close to the 25,000 threshold again.

After peaking at 33,497 on Nov. 14, that figure went down for a month due to the country's second lockdown that ended on Dec. 15. Since then, that tally has essentially been stuck between 24,000 and 25,000.

The number of people treated in intensive care units (ICUs) for the disease was up for the third time in four days, at 2,666, staying inside the 2,500-3,000 range the government had targeted to relax the lockdown last month.

