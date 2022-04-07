France's Credit Agricole takes 9.2% stake in Italy's Banco BPM

FILE PHOTO: A Credit Agricole logo is seen outside a bank office in Reze near Nantes
·1 min read

MILAN (Reuters) -French bank Credit Agricole said on Thursday it has bought a 9.2% stake in Italy's third-largest bank, Banco BPM.

Banco BPM has long been searching for a merger partner and held discussions with Credit Agricole back in 2020 which led nowhere. Italy's No.2 bank UniCredit had also readied a takeover bid for Banco BPM but had to shelve it when Russia invaded Ukraine, sources have told Reuters.

Credit Agricole said the transaction showed its appreciation of Banco BPM's "solid franchise", good financial prospects and "strong and performing management team."

The deal "strengthens the solid relationship with Banco BPM," the French group said, adding it aimed to expand the scope of its strategic partnerships with Banco BPM, currently centred on consumer finance.

Credit Agricole said it had not requested supervisory approval to cross a 10% threshold.

Banco BPM said in a separate statement Credit Agricole's stake purchase had not been previously agreed between the two banks.

"The quality and importance of the investor, as well as the appreciation it expressed for our bank ... represent a clear acknowledgement of the value and potential of Banco BPM," the Italian bank said.

(Reporting by Valentina Za and Andrea Mandala; Editing by Sandra Maler and Richard Pullin)

Recommended Stories

  • Canada to Bolster Bill Sales as Bank of Canada Action Looms

    (Bloomberg) -- Canada plans to increase sales of short-term debt this fiscal year, even as government finances improve and overall debt issuance declines for the second year in a row. Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Roars BackIf Stocks Don’t Fall, the Fed Needs to Force ThemUkraine Update: UN to Vote on Dropping Russia From Rights BodyRussia Sidesteps Sanctions to Supply Energy to Willing WorldThe federa

  • Mexico Supreme Court Rejects Only Parts of AMLO's Electricity Law

    (Bloomberg) -- Mexico President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s electricity law survived a Supreme Court ruling Thursday, but justices weakened key parts of his plan to return control of the power market to state hands.Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Roars BackIf Stocks Don’t Fall, the Fed Needs to Force ThemUkraine Update: UN to Vote on Dropping Russia From Rights BodyRussia Sidesteps Sanctions to Supply

  • U.S. Fed nominees move a step closer to confirmation

    President Joe Biden's nominees to the Federal Reserve moved a step closer to confirmation Thursday after U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer entered procedural motions for two of them, setting up for a potential vote after lawmakers return from Easter Break on April 25. The filing of the motions on Michigan State University's Lisa Cook, nominated to fill a vacant seat on the Board, and Fed Governor Lael Brainard, nominated to be the Fed's vice chair, limits the time for floor debate and starts the clock toward a confirmation vote.

  • Meta Loses Bid to Quash Vote on the Future of Metaverse

    (Bloomberg) -- Meta Platforms Inc. will face a shareholder mandate on whether its planned metaverse virtual world is good for society.Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Roars BackIf Stocks Don’t Fall, the Fed Needs to Force ThemUkraine Update: UN to Vote on Dropping Russia From Rights BodyRussia Sidesteps Sanctions to Supply Energy to Willing WorldThe U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission rejected a reque

  • Ukraine Update: EU Bans Russian Coal Imports in First Energy Hit

    (Bloomberg) -- European Union countries agreed to ban coal imports from Russia, the first time the bloc’s sanctions have targeted Moscow’s crucial energy revenues. Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Roars BackIf Stocks Don’t Fall, the Fed Needs to Force ThemUkraine Update: UN to Vote on Dropping Russia From Rights BodyRussia Sidesteps Sanctions to Supply Energy to Willing WorldU.S. officials warned the war

  • MindMed CEO: ‘We see a massive opportunity’ in the psychedelic medicine industry

    MindMed CEO Rob Barrow sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to talk about rising interests in the psychedelic medicine industry, therapeutic uses for addressing and treating anxiety, and removing mental health stigmas.

  • U.S. FDIC asks banks for info on crypto activities, cites potential 'systemic risks'

    The U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) on Thursday said the thousands of banks it supervises should notify the regulator of any crypto-related activities they have or are planning. Citing potential systemic risks from certain crypto assets and activities, the FDIC said any firm considering dabbling in crypto should tell the agency of its plans, and any institution already involved in such activities should "promptly" notify the FDIC, the regulator said in a statement.

  • Giannis Antetokounmpo Put His Money in 50 Banks Until Bucks Owner Helped Him Invest

    (Bloomberg) -- Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo had more banks than letters in his name before Avenue Capital Group founder Marc Lasry stepped in. Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Roars BackIf Stocks Don’t Fall, the Fed Needs to Force ThemUkraine Update: UN to Vote on Dropping Russia From Rights BodyRussia Sidesteps Sanctions to Supply Energy to Willing WorldThe National Basketball Associat

  • She’s richer than the Queen, but Rishi Sunak’s wife avoids UK tax as India is her ‘final resting place’

    Rishi Sunak’s wife has avoided paying UK tax because she regards India as her “final resting place”, The Telegraph has learnt.

  • ‘Very, very, very bad’: Red Lobster CEO Kelli Valade resigns after only 8 months

    Red Lobster CEO Kelli Valade is resigning after just eight months at the helm of the Orlando-based seafood chain, a quick departure that one industry analyst called “very, very, very bad.” A news release announcing Valade’s resignation did not give a specific reason for her departure, which she called “an incredibly difficult, but necessary, decision.” It is effective April 15. “We’ve ...

  • Dave Ramsey Says These 8 Types of Insurance are Crucial to Protecting Your Family and Finances

    Most people know they need certain kinds of insurance protection in place, such as home insurance and auto insurance. In fact, finance expert Dave Ramsey has identified eight crucial types of insurance that consumers shouldn't go without. As Ramsey points out, complying with the law isn't the only reason to buy car insurance.

  • Wells Fargo Sees a $1.5 Trillion Opportunity for Fintech Companies; These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit

    The digital revolution has changed the world in just the last decade and a half, spawning new technologies, new ways of using technologies, and bringing old businesses into the 21st century. Nowhere is this more obvious than in the financial sector. Banking and financial services have benefited enormously from bringing tech into the mix – and their gains have given us a new word to describe it, fintech. 5-star analyst Jeff Cantwell, of Wells Fargo, lays out the upside case for fintech in no unce

  • The Car Boom Is Becoming a Car Bust. Why That’s Bad News for Carvana Stock.

    The used-car company's sales growth is slowing, while the company seems to be growing too fast, according to RBC Capital Markets.

  • Gen Z'ers, What's Something You Think People In Your Generation Need To Know About Money?

    It's a Gen Z thing.View Entire Post ›

  • Billionaire Peter Thiel Has an Unpleasant Message For Buffett, Dimon

    Bitcoin has always divided the old guard and the young guard of finance. It has often been presented as a fight between Wall Street and the people, or in a more recent version Wall Street against the young amateur traders of Reddit. The reason for this clash is that the old guard is supposedly opposed to the emergence and flourishing of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, because this new industry is disrupting traditional finance.

  • The stock market is behaving a lot like it did during the Iraq war. Here’s the future if the pattern continues.

    The Iraq war doesn't have many parallels to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, other than perhaps global unpopularity. But there seems to be at least one parallel — how stocks have behaved.

  • More Than 1 Million Americans Became Millionaires Last Year. Here's How to Become One Yourself

    It's natural to think of millionaires as an elite group with few members. Also, the stock market, despite a brief dip in the spring of 2020, had a solid couple of years. Strong returns out of the cryptocurrency market also contributed to a larger number of millionaires last year.

  • Buy the Dip: 3 Stocks to Buy in April and Hold for the Next 3 Years

    Caught in the sell-off of growth stocks, Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) stock has lost more than one-third its value this year, and a staggering 66% of its value in the past six months, as of this writing. It's true that Upstart stock ran up too high too fast, but it's also true that the company is growing rapidly and sitting on trillion-dollar opportunities. If you believe in Upstart's growth story, now's the time to buy.

  • The Worst Is Still to Come for These 2 Crashing Stocks

    Buying on the dip can lead to some solid long-term gains for investors. But in many cases, a stock is down for good reasons, and investors are better off ignoring that company rather than investing in it and inheriting all the problems that come with it.

  • Forbes 2022 billionaires list includes 11 Philadelphia-area residents, with one jumping almost 600 spots

    The top four spots on the Forbes list were held by the same billionaires as last year. Elon Musk surpassed Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos for the top spot.