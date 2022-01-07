France's current COVID wave could peak in around 10 days time - national vaccine chief

PARIS (Reuters) - The current COVID-19 wave engulfing France could reach its peak in around 10 days time, said Professor Alain Fischer, an official responsible for France's COVID vaccine strategy.

"I think we are coming to the peak of this new wave," Fischer told LCI TV, adding that this peak could come "primarily towards the beginning of the second fortnight of January, so if we work it out this would be in around 10 days time."

France reported 261,481 new coronavirus infections on Thursday, less than the record of more than 332,000 set on Wednesday, but the seven-day moving average of new cases rose above 200,000 for the first time since the start of the health crisis.

The French health ministry also reported 204 new deaths, taking the total COVID-19 death tally to over 125,000.

French President Emmanuel Macron is banking that enough people will take up COVID vaccine booster shots to mitigate the effects of the virus, and thereby allow Macron to avoid enforcing major new restrictions to tackle the pandemic.

(Reporting by Myriam Rivet; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)