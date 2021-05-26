France's daily average COVID cases fall to lowest since Sept

FILE PHOTO: The coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Paris
·1 min read

PARIS (Reuters) - France's average daily number of new COVID-19 cases fell to its lowest level since mid-September while the number of people being treated for the virus in hospital continued to decline, official data showed on Wednesday.

The daily figure, averaged out over seven days, fell below 10,000, down from a 2021 high of over 42,000 in mid-April.

New confirmed infections rose by 12,646 over the past 24 hours to a cumulative 5.62 million since the start of the pandemic, a slower pace of growth than a week ago, when they rose by 19,000. Four weeks ago the figure was 31,000.

The number of people in intensive care units with COVID-19 fell by 117 to 3,330, while the overall number of people in hospital with the virus fell by 837 to 18,593. Both numbers have been on a steady downward trend since the end of April.

The health ministry also reported 144 new coronavirus deaths in hospitals on Wednesday, compared with 141 a week ago.

(Reporting by GV De Clercq; Editing by Estelle Shirbon)

Recommended Stories

  • Soccer-Enthusiam for final beats COVID fears, say Europa League fans

    Fans flocking into Poland's historic city of Gdansk for the Europa League final between Manchester United and Villarreal on Wednesday said their enthusiasm for the game had triumphed over their fears about COVID-19. English and Spanish supporters said they were excited to be able to witness the first major European final in nearly two years to have fans in attendance. "It's been emotional because of what it means to play the first final in the history of Villarreal, and also because of the situation we are in, the pandemic, after a year of not having travelled," Andrea Manrique told Reuters.

  • Emmys 2021: What’s In, What’s Out of Nomination-Round Eligibility

    Let’s face it: Television viewers often fall into a routine. Especially in uncertain times, such as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it is easy for audience members to reach for what is already comfortable, rather than tread into unknown territory. This can result in the re-watching of the same shows while countless new ones sit dormant […]

  • GM, Lockheed Martin developing a next-generation lunar rover

    General Motors and Lockheed Martin are teaming up to develop a next-generation lunar rover that NASA astronauts could use on future missions to explore the moon.

  • Illinois city investigating police a year after Black man's death

    City leaders in Joliet agreed to hire a private attorney to conduct the independent investigation more than a year after the death of Eric Lurry.

  • Logitech, IBD Stock Of The Day, Could Get Multiyear Covid Lift

    Logitech International is the IBD Stock Of The Day as the maker of peripherals for PCs and mobile devices is seeing accelerating sales growth.

  • Boris Johnson wanted to be infected with COVID-19 on live TV to show it's nothing to be scared of, Dominic Cummings says

    Dominic Cummings has made a series of damaging claims about UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, his former boss.

  • Colbert ‘Randsplains’ Why Rand Paul Needs the COVID-19 Vaccine and Not Just ‘Natural Immunity’

    screenshot via CBSSen. Rand Paul’s comment over the weekend that he would not be receiving the vaccine for COVID-19 drew the attention of Stephen Colbert, who deservedly criticized the Kentucky Republican for his ill-informed stance on the issue.Paul had claimed that he made the personal choice to not be inoculated because he already contracted the disease and therefore has “natural immunity.” But as Colbert pointed out, it is unclear how long immunity lasts after an infected person recovers, and so the Centers for Disease Control recommends that these individuals still get vaccinated.Paul tested positive for the virus back in March 2020—some 14 months ago.On Monday’s Late Show, Colbert mocked Paul for his response to the pandemic, which involved public feuds with Dr. Anthony Fauci and not wearing a mask in the Senate even after potentially being exposed to the virus.Paul “has been a bit of a skeptic of how bad COVID really is, which is probably why he got COVID,” as Colbert put it.The late-night host then mocked the often libertarian senator for emphasizing his freedoms while choosing to not get vaccinated.“Your choice is going to affect other people,” Colbert said, just like deciding to “microwave clam chowder in the office break room.”Paul had also “Randsplained,” as Colbert put it, that scientists would have to prove to those like himself who contracted COVID and survived that the vaccine “is better than being infected.”“No, they don’t,” Colbert said. “They don’t have to prove that seat belts are better than accidents, or that wearing a parachute is better than hitting the Earth at terminal velocity, or that having hot spikes driven into your ears is better than listening to Rand Paul. It’s self-evident!”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • 'I told PM to fire him 15 to 20 times': Hancock repeatedly lied about COVID, Cummings claims

    Dominic Cummings accused the health secretary of lying to cabinet colleagues.

  • Dozens feared dead after boat with 200 passengers sinks in Nigeria

    Gold prospectors thought to be among victims

  • Biden asks intelligence community to intensify investigation of COVID origins

    President Biden announced Wednesday he has asked the U.S. intelligence community to "redouble their efforts" to investigate the origins of the coronavirus and provide a report within 90 days that "could bring us closer to a definitive conclusion."Why it matters: The debate over the origins of COVID-19 has been reinvigorated in recent days by previously undisclosed U.S. intelligence, first reported by the Wall Street Journal, that three researchers at the Wuhan Institute of Virology fell ill enough to be hospitalized in November 2019.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The state of play: Biden said in a statement that the U.S. intelligence community had "coalesced around two likely scenarios" for the origins of the virus — one, that it emerged from human contact with an infected and animal, and two, that it was the result of an accidental laboratory leak.A joint team from the World Health Organization and China issued an inconclusive report in March that described the so-called lab-leak theory as "extremely unlikely."But the report has been criticized by the U.S. and WHO leadership for its methodology and lack of transparency from the Chinese government, and top U.S. officials have called for a new investigation.What they're saying: Biden said the U.S. intelligence community's current position is that “while two elements in the IC leans toward the former scenario and one leans more toward the latter – each with low or moderate confidence – the majority of elements do not believe there is sufficient information to assess one to be more likely than the other.""I have now asked the Intelligence Community to redouble their efforts to collect and analyze information that could bring us closer to a definitive conclusion, and to report back to me in 90 days," Biden said in a statement."As part of that report, I have asked for areas of further inquiry that may be required, including specific questions for China. I have also asked that this effort include work by our National Labs and other agencies of our government to augment the Intelligence Community’s efforts. And I have asked the Intelligence Community to keep Congress fully apprised of its work."Our thought bubble: Whether COVID-19 ultimately originated in an animal or in a lab, the bulk of the evidence is in China, which limits what the U.S. can find out. But Biden's statement underscores the fact that this debate will not end any time soon, and that the U.S. could ramp up pressure on China to cooperate.Go deeper: The COVID lab-leak theory goes mainstreamMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Bitcoin no longer ‘fringe asset’ — stock-market volatility rises after crypto’s ‘extreme’ moves, study says

    Big moves by bitcoin bleed over to the stock market, making the asset difficult for equity investors to ignore, according to a study by Singapore-based bank DBS.

  • Williams-Sonoma Stock Up As 150% Earnings Surge Expected

    Williams-Sonoma reports Q1 earnings late Wednesday, amid continued strong demand for home furnishings.

  • Darnella Frazier, teen who recorded George Floyd's murder, reflects on his death a year later

    "It’s a little easier now, but I’m not who I used to be. A part of my childhood was taken from me," Darnella Frazier, 18, wrote in a statement.

  • Sadie Robertson Is All Smiles with Baby Honey James Two Weeks After Giving Birth

    Sadie Robertson and husband Christian Huff welcomed their first baby, daughter Honey James, on May 11

  • Amazon could own unaired Trump 'Apprentice' tapes after buying MGM, but it probably still can't release them

    MGM has said it's legally barred from sharing the behind-the-scenes footage of Donald Trump before he was president, and that's not likely to change.

  • Trump biographer says CFO will flip on former president if threatened with prison as grand jury convened

    ‘Investigators have clearly been pressuring him and his family members legally,’ Tim O’Brien says of Allen Weisselberg

  • Biden-Putin summit: Awkward conversation looms in Geneva

    Tensions between the leaders of the US and Russia will be hard to conceal, writes Anthony Zurcher.

  • ‘Disgusting, ignorant, offensive’: Marjorie Taylor Greene condemned for new comparison of Covid vaccinations to Holocaust

    Far-right congresswoman claims coronavirus precautions ‘create discrimination’

  • Toronto blanks Montreal 4-0 for a 3-1 lead in playoff series

    Alex Galchenyuk had plenty of memorable nights inside the Bell Centre. Galchenyuk set up two goals and scored into the empty net against his former team, Jack Campbell made 32 saves in his first playoff shutout, and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Montreal Canadiens 4-0 on Tuesday night for a 3-1 lead in their first-round series. “It’s the playoffs, man,” Galchenyuk said when asked if he still speaks with anyone on the other team.

  • Trump returns to Manhattan in the wake of New York AG announcing criminal investigation into his company

    Former president spotted on Fifth Avenue on Monday morning