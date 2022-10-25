France's Edenred sees revenue hitting 5 billion euros by 2030

(Reuters) -French vouchers and cards provider Edenred said on Tuesday it expects like-for-like annual growth of more than 12% in its core profit for the next three years and to boost revenue to as much as 5 billion euros ($4.9 billion) by 2030.

The forecasts came as the company, which helps other companies manage staff expenses and benefits and is known for its "Ticket Restaurant" vouchers, outlined its strategic plan for the period 2022-2025.

The revenue target is more then triple the 1.63 billion euros the company reported last year and the new EBITDA target tops the 10% growth expected under the current 2019-2022 plan.

The business has benefited from staff shortages and rising inflation this year which have pushed employers to spend more on workers' benefits. Shares have surged more than 40%.

"We will continue to scale our core business by stepping up our investments in technology and capitalising on our business excellence in markets that are still largely underpenetrated," chairman and CEO Bertrand Dumazy said in a statement.

($1 = 1.0129 euros)

(Reporting by Diana Mandiá in Gdansk; editing by Josephine Mason, Kirsten Donovan)