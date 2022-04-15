In France's election, a divide opens over religious slaughter

French far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen is alarming both Muslims and Jews in France with a pledge to regulate the ritual slaughter of animals if elected. Le Pen frames her measure as an effort to end animal suffering. She wants animals to be stunned first. But Jews and Muslims who for religious reasons eat meat from animals that aren't stunned before slaughter say they feel targeted. The issue is one of the many fault lines between Le Pen and incumbent President Emmanuel Macron and the starkly different visions of France they are presenting for next Sunday's election runoff vote.

Recommended Stories

  • Feinstein responds following report about deteriorating memory

    "I meet regularly with leaders," Feinstein said Thursday in the call with the San Francisco Chronicle editorial board leaders. "I'm not isolated. I see people. My attendance is good. I put in the hours. We represent a huge state. And so I'm rather puzzled by all of this."

  • Ex-French President Hollande backs Macron in presidential race

    Former French Socialist President Francois Hollande on Thursday called on voters to back Emmanuel Macron in the second round of the country's presidential election on April 24. "The Macron vote will ensure that Madame Le Pen does not win," he added. Just 10 days ahead of a runoff election that will determine who will lead the European Union's second-largest economy for the next five years, opinion polls show centrist President Emmanuel Macron is slightly ahead of far-right rival Marine Le Pen.

  • 'It's making life more difficult overall': Skyrocketing Inflation is hurting Americans daily

    With the rate of inflation at a 40-year high, Americans are feeling the pain at grocery stores and gas pumps.

  • Commentary: In France’s Elections, the Unthinkable Is on the Table

    Emmanuel Macron disrupted France's political parties on his way to office in 2017. That has left a pathway for his challenger, Marine Le Pen, to win in 2022, Irene Finel-Honigman writes.

  • Easter, Passover, Ramadan offer time to reflect on what makes United States stand out

    At the time of Jesus and the Biblical prophets, people followed a lunar calendar, not a solar calendar. That explains why April is an important month.

  • Desantis Proposes New Congressional Map Which Would Carve Up Black District

    In February, Florida Gov. Ron Desantis submitted a congressional map that would seek to break up north Florida’s lone Black district and hurt Democratic Rep. Al Lawson. At the time, Florida’s Supreme Court refused to give Desantis an advisory opinion on whether the district was protected under Florida’s voter-approved standards.

  • In France's election, a meaty issue unites Jews and Muslims

    As she cooks lunch and talks politics, Sarah Gutmann has a nasty feeling — of would-be French president Marine Le Pen invading the privacy of her home and meddling with her Jewish faith and the plates of chicken and kosher sausages that she is frying for her husband and their eldest son. “Attacking the way we eat impinges on our privacy and that is very serious," Gutmann said as she busied herself in the kitchen of their Paris home.

  • Top border official hits back at Texas Gov. Abbott for busing migrants to Washington, D.C.

    The head of U.S. Customs and Border Protection criticized Texas Gov. Greg Abbott for busing migrants to Washington, D.C., without consulting with U.S. officials.

  • US military changes explanation of attack on base in Syria

    The U.S. military says explosions earlier this month on a base in eastern Syria that injured several U.S. service members were not, as it originally reported, caused by artillery or another form of indirect fire. Instead, it is now believed the April 7 attack was carried out by the “deliberate placement of explosive charges” by one or more individuals at an ammunition holding area and shower facility on the base, according to a statement issued Thursday by the Operation Inherent Resolve command that oversees U.S. military operations against the Islamic State group in Syria and Iraq. The reference to “deliberate placement” of explosive charges on the base appeared to raise the prospect of infiltration and a lapse of base security.

  • Exclusive-White House climate adviser Gina McCarthy planning to step down -sources

    (Reuters) -White House climate adviser Gina McCarthy is planning to step down, according to two sources familiar with the deliberations, likely ending a tenure marked by ambitious emissions targets but failure in securing major U.S. carbon-cutting legislation. McCarthy, 67, had initially planned to remain in the White House for about a year, hoping to help federal agencies implement President Joe Biden's ambitious climate legislation, but those efforts stalled amid intraparty opposition from key Democratic senators. McCarthy has already delayed her departure, and told one Reuters source that she plans to leave as soon as next month.

  • Russian Grain Still Flows to Top Customers Despite War Inflating Costs

    (Bloomberg) -- Seven weeks after its invasion of Ukraine, Russia is still exporting grain to some of its biggest customers, even as shipping costs soar. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Makes $43 Billion Unsolicited Bid to Take Twitter PrivateUkraine Update: U.S., EU to Send More Arms; Warship DamagedCalifornia Lawyer Quits Over Allegation Newsom Meddled in Activision CaseUkraine Update: Biden Weighs Sending Official to Visit UkraineDemocrats Ask the IRS Why Tax Audits for the Poor Have Doubled

  • Bristol Dirt 101: Track info, heat races, story lines and more

    The NASCAR Cup Series is getting dirty. Cup cars will race on the dirt-covered Bristol Motor Speedway for the second year in a row on Sunday night (7 ET, FOX, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). But perhaps more special is that NASCAR will race on Easter Sunday for the first time since 1989, when a February […]

  • Senator Sherrod Brown warns Americans to be careful about putting their money in 'fintechs that want to act like banks'

    The number of people using fintech banking services is projected to more than double to 50 million by 2025, but the firms have limited regulations.

  • Boston Bruins vs. Ottawa Senators - Game Highlights

    Watch the Game Highlights from Boston Bruins vs. Ottawa Senators, 04/14/2022

  • Drought jeopardizing California’s $50B agricultural sector

    California’s farms are the largest food producers in the nation, but ongoing drought conditions are wreaking havoc on this $50 billion sector. Crop revenue losses, combined with groundwater over-pumping and upstream supply-chain impacts, may have slashed the state’s agricultural revenue as much as $1.7 billion in 2021, according to a new brief published by the Public…

  • U.S. says advanced hackers have shown ability to hijack critical infrastructure

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Advanced hackers have shown they can take control of an array of devices that help run power stations and manufacturing plants, the U.S. government said in an alert https://www.cisa.gov/uscert/ncas/alerts/aa22-103a on Wednesday, warning of the potential for cyber spies to harm critical infrastructure. The U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and other government agencies issued a joint advisory saying the hackers' malicious software could affect a type of device called programmable logic controllers made by Schneider Electric and OMRON Corp. A Schneider spokesperson confirmed it had worked with U.S. officials to defend against the hackers, calling it "an instance of successful collaboration to deter threats on critical infrastructure before they occur."

  • Pakistan's new govt may have to roll back fuel, power subsidies

    ISLAMABAD (Reuters) -Pakistan's new government is in internal discussions on whether to roll back fuel and power subsidies in the stuttering economy, officials said, as the industry regulator advised a huge hike to match global prices. Former premier Imran Khan, who was ousted in a confidence vote earlier this week, announced a cut in petrol and electricity tariffs in February, despite soaring global prices, in a bid to win back popular support. But that relief measure, estimated at 373 billion Pakistani rupees ($2.06 billion), has stretched government finances in a way that cannot be sustained, the finance ministry's top civil servant said.

  • Nico Iamaleava second Vols’ quarterback from Long Beach: Randall Morris’ story signing with Johnny Majors

    Nico Iamaleava Jr. will be the second Tennessee quarterback recruit from Long Beach: Randall Morris' story signing with Johnny Majors from Long Beach Poly

  • Jackson confirmation furthers GOP's tough-on-crime push before midterms

    A recent CBS News poll found 39% of Americans approve of the president's handling of crime, while 61% disapprove.

  • Democrats have already given up on winning the Arizona House this year. Genius plan

    The Democrats' race to seize control of the Arizona House is over even before it has begun. It's all part of a genius plan to remain irrelevant.