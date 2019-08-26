France's Emmanuel Macron hopes to set up meeting between Donald Trump and Iran in 'coming weeks'

BIARRITZ, France – French President Emmanuel Macron said Monday he hopes to set up a meeting between President Donald Trump and Iranian leaders in "coming weeks," but the U.S. leader remained noncommittal about that arrangement.

Macron's remarks came a day after Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif unexpectedly had landed in France during the G-7 meeting taking place in France. Macron said he sensed a willingness on behalf of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani to meet with Trump.

Trump was cautious in remarks, saying he had "good feelings about Iran," but he did not commit to a meeting.

"If the circumstances were correct I would certainly agree to that," Trump said of meeting with Rouhani. But he also said he did not think it was "appropriate" to meet with Zarif at the G-7.

"Too soon," Trump said.

The meeting with Zarif came as tensions between the U.S. and Iran are running high. Both countries claimed to shoot down each other's drones in recent weeks. The U.S. and its allies have condemned Iran’s seizure of foreign ships traveling through the Strait of Hormuz.

Other members of the G-7, including host country France, are seeking to salvage the 2015 nuclear agreement signed by President Barack Obama. Honoring a campaign pledge, Trump pulled the U.S. out of the agreement last year. Though he touts that move on the campaign trail, Trump’s decision represented a major break with other U.S. allies.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Emmanuel Macron hopes to set up a meeting with Donald Trump and Iran