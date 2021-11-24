France's "epidemic situation is clearly deteriorating": government

Reuters
PARIS (Reuters) -France recorded more than 30,000 new COVID-19 infections over 24 hours for the first time since August as the pace of infection sped up despite new social distancing measures and a drive to boost vaccinations. The health ministry reported 30,454 new cases on Tuesday, pushing the cumulative total above 7.45 million and the seven-day moving average of new infections over 20,000 for the first time since Aug. 24. Last week, France's health regulator said a third dose of vaccines should be extended to everyone aged over 40, and from Nov. 15 the government made mask-wearing compulsory in all primary schools again.