France's "epidemic situation is clearly deteriorating": government

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

French government spokesman Gabriel Attal announces that France's situation regarding Covid-19 "is clearly deteriorating" as "more than 30,000 positive cases were reported" in the last 24 hours.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories